For the second-straight day, Brady Hoke added a key piece to his first San Diego State football coaching staff.

Thursday, Hoke announced that he had hired Kurt Mattix as his defensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Mattix will coach the Aztecs’ linebackers as well.

A day later, it was confirmed by the San Diego State football program that Jeff Hecklinski has been added as the Aztecs’ offensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Hecklinski will serve as quarterbacks coach as well.

Hoke and Hecklinski have an extensive working history. Hecklinski was previously on Hoke’s staffs at Ball State (2004-08), San Diego State (2009-10) and Michigan (2011-14).

“It’s been great to see Jeff grow as a coach from when I hired him at Ball State and coaching throughout the years with him,” the San Diego State football head coach said in a statement. “He was a great asset when he was here the first time (2009-10) as a coach and a recruiter. I knew that if a situation came up I was going to hire him as an offensive coordinator.”

Last season, Hecklinski was the tight ends coach at Kansas. For two years prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at FCS Indiana State. In 2016, the Prairie State native was the tight ends coach at Illinois.

As for his time on a Hoke-led staff?