Todd Graham hires his former Tulsa QB as new Hawaii OC

The new Hawaii coaching staff will have a bit of Tulsa flavor to it as Todd Graham and G.J. Kinne are reunited again out on the islands.

The school confirmed that the former Tulsa quarterback under their new head coach had been hired on Friday evening as the Rainbow Warriors’ new offensive coordinator.

“GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Graham said in a release. “He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. We are elated to have him lead our offense.”

Kinne was a Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year while at Tulsa. A Texas native, he’s quickly come through the coaching ranks under a number of different offensive minds. He had a brief NFL career that included stints as a backup or practice squad player with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kinne began coaching as a graduate assistant at SMU under Chad Morris and spent 2018 at Arkansas as an off-field analyst. Recently he worked on Doug Pederson’s staff with the Eagles last season.

The hire of Kinne is an important one for Graham as he fills out his coaching staff. Already Sam Bennett has been hired as an offensive assistant while Dan Phillips has been named special teams coordinator at Hawaii. Azusa Pacific head coach and former UH linebacker Victor Santa Cruz was also added as defensive coordinator.

The Graham era on the Islands begins Aug. 29 in Tucson at familiar foe Arizona for the ex-Arizona State head coach.