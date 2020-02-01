Todd Graham hires his former Tulsa QB as new Hawaii OC

The new Hawaii coaching staff will have a bit of Tulsa flavor to it as Todd Graham and G.J. Kinne are reunited again out on the islands.
The school confirmed that the former Tulsa quarterback under their new head coach had been hired on Friday evening as the Rainbow Warriors’ new offensive coordinator.
“GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Graham said in a release. “He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. We are elated to have him lead our offense.”
Kinne was a Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year while at Tulsa. A Texas native, he’s quickly come through the coaching ranks under a number of different offensive minds. He had a brief NFL career that included stints as a backup or practice squad player with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
Kinne began coaching as a graduate assistant at SMU under Chad Morris and spent 2018 at Arkansas as an off-field analyst. Recently he worked on Doug Pederson’s staff with the Eagles last season.
The hire of Kinne is an important one for Graham as he fills out his coaching staff. Already Sam Bennett has been hired as an offensive assistant while Dan Phillips has been named special teams coordinator at Hawaii. Azusa Pacific head coach and former UH linebacker Victor Santa Cruz was also added as defensive coordinator.
The Graham era on the Islands begins Aug. 29 in Tucson at familiar foe Arizona for the ex-Arizona State head coach.
Louisiana Tech looks like they’ll be bringing in a former CUSA rival to fill out the coaching staff.
Per Rivals affiliate BleedTechBlue, the Bulldogs are closing in on hiring John Allen as the team’s new outside receivers coach.
Allen spent each of the past two seasons on Bobby Wilder’s Old Dominion staff. His background before that, however, was pretty much all over the place. This included stops at FCS Delaware State, four seasons as head coach at Division II Lock Haven, a stint as Penn State’s Coordinator of Player Personnel & Development and even time as an assistant and head coach in NFL Europe.
The addition of Allen should finalize LaTech’s 2020 coaching staff. He assumes the spot on staff vacated by former OC Todd Fitch, who left for Vanderbilt. Skip Holtz promoted Joe Sloan to run the offense as a result and Allen will now take over coaching inside receivers. Holtz’ son Trey was also hired to coach outside receivers this offseason.
Louisiana Tech open their season at UNLV on Sept. 5 at the brand new Allegiant Stadium.
Houston is going high tech for their latest facility upgrade.
The school has hit the point where they have to replace the turf at TDECU Stadium this year. Yet they are not just laying down a regular sheet of synthetic grass. Instead, the Cougars will be utilizing a new product from FieldTurf that allows them to customize the look for each game.
“This is an important project for us,” Athletics Director Chris Pezman said in a release. “This is a commitment to the safety of our student-athletes first and foremost, but it also allows us to display our brand and connection to the city of Houston in a variety of ways.
“It will also give us the opportunity to continue to use our facilities for special events, specifically with our partnership with the XFL. Our collaboration with the XFL helped make this upgrade possible and is another step toward improving our gameday experience inside TDECU Stadium.”
As Pezman alludes, their home venue will also host the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. They will actually be the first ones to play on the new surface starting on Feb. 8.
In addition to changing things like the end zones to suit each UH football game, the new turf will be a darker shade of green. It will also “showcase FieldTurf’s Classic HD slit-film fiber,” which apparently helps with the long term durability of the product as well.
Houston also noted that the marking honoring 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware (plus the names of the field and stadium) will remain in place regardless of whatever changes are made to the turf.
TDECU Stadium is a pretty new stadium (built 2014) but when it comes time to replace the playing surface, it seems the Cougars aren’t skimping out on the update.
One of Notre Dame’s biggest non-conference games of 2020 will reportedly happen under the lights.
According to a report from NBC-affiliate WMTV in Madison, the Irish’s highly anticipated game at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin will take place under the lights. For TV purposes, this game will also be on NBC.
Notre Dame and Wisconsin originally agreed to the unique quasi-home-and-home series back in 2017. Both contests will take place at NFL stadiums in the programs’ backyards, the first coming at Lambeau on Oct. 3, 2020. The return game will be at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 25, 2021.
The Irish have played the Badgers 16 times over the years but their most recent meeting was back in 1964 (Ara Parseghian’s debut as head coach). While both teams have played neutral site games at the home of the Chicago Bears before, this will be Notre Dame’s first trip to the home of the Green Bay Packers. Wisconsin had previously upset LSU at the venue back in 2016.
Fans of both teams will also note that the trip to Lambeau will be part of ND’s Shamrock Series. That means you can expect a unique set of uniforms on the Irish for the game at the very least.
Notre Dame’s 2020 schedule also includes other neutral site games against Navy in Dublin, Ireland (Aug. 29), Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (Sept. 26) and Georgia Tech at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Nov. 14).
Joe Burrow is out of eligibility at LSU and is about three months away from being the No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A recent event, though, reminded us, once again, what a historic season the 2019 campaign was for the quarterback.
Wednesday, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophy, the Associated Press National Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.
Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.
Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.
The Ohio State transfer also set a handful of FBS passing, yardage and scoring records:
- Touchdown Passes (Season) — No. 1 with 60
- Touchdowns Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing)
- Points Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 392 (65 touchdowns, one two-point conversion)
- Total Offense – Yards (Season) — No. 1 with 6,039
- Touchdown Passes (Half) — tied for No. 1 with seven (vs. Oklahoma, 2019 CFP National Semifinal)
- Consecutive Games with 300+ Yards of Total Offense — tied for No. 1 with 14
Joe Burrow will leave LSU having set or tied 30 school single-season and career records as well. He also set or tied 11 SEC single-season and career records.
(To peruse all of those records, click HERE.)
Arguably the best part about Burrow’s 2019 season, though? His Heisman Trophy speech helped raise more than a half-million dollars to help feed the hungry in his home state of Ohio. That, not the hardware or stats or records, is the measure of the man who burst onto the national scene this past season.