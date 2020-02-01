Vanderbilt football
Vanderbilt turns to NC State for new CBs coach

By John TaylorFeb 1, 2020, 12:12 AM EST
The next assistant for Derek Mason and his Vanderbilt football team comes courtesy of an ACC school.

Friday, the Commodores announced the hiring of Aaron Henry as part of Mason’s staff.  The 31-year-old Henry wil serve as Vandy’s cornerbacks coach.

Henry has a connection to one member of the Vandy staff as he and Ted Roof worked together at NC State. Roof just completed his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Commodores.

“Aaron comes highly recommended to West End. He’s one of the bright young defensive back coaches in America, a proven recruiter and talented technician,” the Vanderbilt football head coach said in a statement. “Coach Roof and Aaron enjoyed success together on the NC State defensive staff. Ted can’t say enough about Aaron’s knowledge, enthusiasm, work ethic and ability to get his position players to produce at a very high level. He makes our program better.”

Henry spent three years total at NC State. He was the safeties coach in 2017.  The last two years, he worked with nickel backs.

A defensive back at Wisconsin (2007-11), Henry began his coaching career at Arkansas.  In 2014 and 2015, he was a defensive graduate assistant for Bret Bielema, who was his head coach at UW.

Henry’s first on-field job came as the defensive backs coach at Rutgers in 2016.

Oklahoma confirms pilfering of Arizona State for new assistant

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 10:20 PM EST
At the expense of Arizona State, the Oklahoma Sooners football staff is officially whole again.

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners football program announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach.  While McNeill isn’t retiring from the coaching profession, he is leaving to help care for his ailing father.

One week after McNeill’s unexpected decision, it was reported Thursday that Lincoln Riley had found a replacement.  A day later, the Oklahoma Sooners football program confirmed that Jamar Cain will replace McNeill.

Cain will serve as the Sooners’ outside linebackers coach.

“I’m really excited to bring Jamar on board,” the Oklahoma Sooners football head coach said in a statement. “He’s a talented coach who’s gained tremendous experience early in his career. He’s a dynamic recruiter and has a great track record of developing defensive talent at each of his stops. He’s going to be an excellent addition to our staff, and we’re happy to welcome him, his wife DeCarla and their children to the OU family.”

The Arizona Republic had previously reported that Cain met with Oklahoma Sooners football officials the weekend before last in Dallas to discuss the opening.  At some point after that meeting, he was offered the job.

The announcement of McNeill’s departure actually came a few days after Cain’s meeting with OU over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Cain, who is also a respected recruiter, just completed his first season as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach.  The Republic noted that Cain’s “successor will be the sixth different coach in as many seasons for the defensive line.”

One of ASU’s signees this recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.  Norman-Lott’s uncle?  The coach who recruited him to ASU and is now leaving for OU.

Prior to coming to ASU, Cain was the defensive line coach at Fresno State.  His first on-field FBS job was at Wyoming in 2013.

“It was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Cain of joining the OU staff. “Once Coach Riley and Coach (Alex) Grinch reached out I thought this was perfect for my family. In the end, when you look at it, there’s only one Oklahoma and you can’t turn that down.

“I’m just going to try to add to what’s already there,” Cain continued. “I’m going to have a relentless attitude, be as detailed as possible and try to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”

With Cain’s addition, Riley has officially filled two holes on his Oklahoma Sooners football staff this week.  Monday, OU announced that former Sooners running back DeMarco Murray was returning to Norman to coach that same position.

Paul Chryst’s contract at Wisconsin extended through 2025

Wisconsin Paul Chryst
By John TaylorJan 31, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
An annual tradition when it comes to Wisconsin and Paul Chryst is continuing.

Around this time last year, Wisconsin announced that the contract of Paul Chryst had been extended one year through the end of January in 2024.  Friday evening, the Badgers announced another one-year extension for their head football coach.

For those in the reading audience who are mathematically-challenged, that means that Chryst is now extended through January 31 of 2025.

The Wisconsin State Journal also reported that the school approved bonuses for its fall sports coaches. “Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 15% of their base salary for a 10-win season plus 4% for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game,” the newspaper wrote.

This past season, Chryst earned $4.15 million in guaranteed compensation.  That put him 25th nationally and ninth in the Big Ten according to the USA Today coaches salary database.

The 54-year-old Chryst just completed his fifth season as the head coach at UW.  In that span, the Badgers have gone 52-16 overall and 34-10 in Big Ten play.  Three of those seasons, Chryst’s squads won the Big Ten West (2019, 2017, 2016).

Including the 2019 campaign, the Badgers have won 10 or more games.  The 2017 squad set a school record by winning 13 games.

Miami TE reportedly transfers to join brother at UCLA

By Bryan FischerJan 31, 2020, 6:20 PM EST
UCLA has seen an exodus of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal but they gained one back via the same method. And it’s a familiar name to those with knowledge of the Bruins roster.

According to 247Sports, all-name team candidate Evidence Njoku is making the cross-country trek from Miami to UCLA as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-6, 230 pounder was just a redshirt sophomore last season at ‘The U’ but has his degree already in hand and will have two years to play in Westwood.

Njoku is the younger brother of former first round pick David Njoku and the older brother of Bruins freshman receiver Charles Njoku.

The middle Njoku brother suffered an injury his first year in Coral Gables and had to redshirt. He was originally a top recruit out of New Jersey and considered by most to be a three-star recruit who could be a big target in the right offense.

In the end though, he caught just one pass for the Hurricanes for only 11 yards. After not exactly living up to his older brother’s big shadow in South Florida, Njoku announced his transfer last November.

Big Ten proposed one-time transfer rule so players would not have to sit out a season

By Bryan FischerJan 31, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
The Big Ten proposed an NCAA rule change last year that would have resulted to what amounts to free agency in college football.

That’s the takeaway from a surprising report from CBS Sports. Apparently the conference’s athletic directors submitted a piece of legislation that previously wasn’t published alongside many other proposals, the contents of which had a chance to significantly alter the current landscape:

The Big Ten quietly proposed legislation last year that would allow players in every sport to transfer once in their careers without sitting out a year in residence at their new institution. If adopted, the legislation would mark one of the biggest competitive changes in the history of college sports.

NCAA leadership hit the pause on any such transfer legislation shortly after the Big Ten submitted their idea ending a chance that it would have made its way to a vote but the mere thought that the league was getting behind the change is quite notable.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told CBS Sports. “I don’t know who’s going to freak out and who’s not going to freak out. That doesn’t come into my thinking about it.”

The explosion in players transferring in football can largely be traced to the grad transfer rule from, incredibly enough, some 15 years ago and the recent creation of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Both have significantly resulted in a jump in players going from school to school and caused numerous coaches to lament the current climate.

The Big Ten proposal would have turned even that up a few notches and likely resulted in plenty of debate over its merits. An NCAA Transfer Working Group is currently debating the issue but it remains to be seen if they advance anything that was as wide open as what the Power Five league wanted to do.

One thing is for certain though, the endless debate about what the best way to handle transfers will not be ending anytime soon.