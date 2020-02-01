At the expense of Arizona State, the Oklahoma Sooners football staff is officially whole again.

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners football program announced that Ruffin McNeill would be stepping down as outside linebackers coach. While McNeill isn’t retiring from the coaching profession, he is leaving to help care for his ailing father.

One week after McNeill’s unexpected decision, it was reported Thursday that Lincoln Riley had found a replacement. A day later, the Oklahoma Sooners football program confirmed that Jamar Cain will replace McNeill.

Cain will serve as the Sooners’ outside linebackers coach.

“I’m really excited to bring Jamar on board,” the Oklahoma Sooners football head coach said in a statement. “He’s a talented coach who’s gained tremendous experience early in his career. He’s a dynamic recruiter and has a great track record of developing defensive talent at each of his stops. He’s going to be an excellent addition to our staff, and we’re happy to welcome him, his wife DeCarla and their children to the OU family.”

The Arizona Republic had previously reported that Cain met with Oklahoma Sooners football officials the weekend before last in Dallas to discuss the opening. At some point after that meeting, he was offered the job.

The announcement of McNeill’s departure actually came a few days after Cain’s meeting with OU over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Cain, who is also a respected recruiter, just completed his first season as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach. The Republic noted that Cain’s “successor will be the sixth different coach in as many seasons for the defensive line.”

One of ASU’s signees this recruiting cycle is defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott’s uncle? The coach who recruited him to ASU and is now leaving for OU.

Prior to coming to ASU, Cain was the defensive line coach at Fresno State. His first on-field FBS job was at Wyoming in 2013.

“It was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Cain of joining the OU staff. “Once Coach Riley and Coach (Alex) Grinch reached out I thought this was perfect for my family. In the end, when you look at it, there’s only one Oklahoma and you can’t turn that down.

“I’m just going to try to add to what’s already there,” Cain continued. “I’m going to have a relentless attitude, be as detailed as possible and try to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”

With Cain’s addition, Riley has officially filled two holes on his Oklahoma Sooners football staff this week. Monday, OU announced that former Sooners running back DeMarco Murray was returning to Norman to coach that same position.