Larry Scott Florida Howard
Florida assistant Larry Scott reportedly next head coach at Howard

By Bryan FischerFeb 2, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
One of the top recruiters in Florida has a new job. And it comes just days before the late signing period opens up.

As first reported by ESPN, Gators assistant Larry Scott is set to be the next head coach at Howard. The 43-year-old has been in Gainesville since Dan Mullen was hired and is well known up and down the Sunshine State.

A Tampa native, Scott played and coached at USF. He was eventually hired by Al Golden at Miami and later served as the Hurricanes interim head coach when Golden was fired by the school midseason (going 4-2). He also spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Tennessee under Butch Jones before winding up at Florida with Mullen.

Scott was rumored to be in the mix for the gig at his alma mater after Charlie Strong was fired. That wound up going to Clemson assistant Jeff Scott however (no relation).

In addition to recruiting, Scott was highly regarded as a position coach as well. He recently developed UF sophomore Kyle Pitts into a key part of the team’s offense. The tight end wound up leading the team in touchdown catches and had 649 yards in 2019.

The arrival of Scott comes nearly two months after former Bison head coach Ron Prince resigned. The latter had been placed on leave following a number of allegations of abuse. Though it took a little longer than many expected, the HBCU in the Washington D.C. area finally has a new leader under which they can move forward in 2020.

SEC puts up billboards in Miami for Super Bowl LIV

By Bryan FischerFeb 2, 2020, 1:20 PM EST
It just means more in the SEC. So much more in fact that the league is ponying up to celebrate that fact at Super Bowl LIV.

The conference who loves to boast about how much NFL talent is in the league appears to be taking a page out of a few of their fan’s playbooks this week. In a post on their Facebook page, the SEC confirmed they bought billboard space in Miami to advertise a few nuggets related to their alumni in Sunday’s big game.

Even Commissioner Greg Sankey took the time to tweet out a few of the images.

Obviously the big note from the league includes the 17 players in the game from the SEC. That’s the number from the active rosters but it balloons to 32 when perusing the full official rosters of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. You can find a full breakdown right here.

Not surprisingly, the conference’s reigning champion leads the way in terms of numbers. LSU is tied for the most in this year’s Super Bowl with five players on the official roster. Florida and, interestingly enough, Vanderbilt have four players in the game. Auburn and South Carolina also have three apiece.

LSU, two B1G schools will have most players on Super Bowl rosters

LSU Super Bowl
By John TaylorFeb 2, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
The LSU Tigers football program represented the sport well in winning the 2019 national championship, and now they’re set to be well-represented when the next level crowns its Super Bowl champion as well.

Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs again overcame an early deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. In the NFC championship game the same day, the San Francisco 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers to earn a berth opposite the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. That game will be played at the home of the Miami Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2.

And, as it turns out, that super day is today.

The 49ers, seeking their first Super Bowl win since 1994, have four former LSU football players currently listed on their official online roster*. The Chiefs, in search of their first title since 1969, have one former LSU football player on their Super Bowl roster. That total of five is tied for the most for a single school in this year’s game.

The number for LSU is matched by a pair of schools from the Big Ten — Iowa and Penn State — for the most players on Super Bowl rosters this year. Three former Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes play for the 49ers, two for the Chiefs.

Two SEC schools, Florida and Vanderbilt, each have four former players as part of the game, as does Stanford. Middle Tennessee State and San Diego State are two of a gaggle of schools with three players on teams playing in the game, which is the most of any Group of Five conference member.

Conference-wise, it was the SEC leading the way (again) with 32 players, followed by the Big Ten’s 22. The ACC (17), Pac-12 (16), Big 12 (12) and Conference USA (11) were the only other FBS leagues in double digits.

As for the other conferences?

  • Mountain West, nine
  • AAC, six
  • MAC, five
  • Sun Belt, four

Football independents accounted for six players. There were a total of 21 players who played at levels of football other than the FBS.

Below are all of the individual schools that will be represented on Super Sunday:

FIVE
Iowa
LSU
Penn State

FOUR
Florida
Stanford
Vanderbilt

THREE
Arizona
Auburn
Clemson
Kansas State
Middle Tennessee State
Mississippi State
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
South Carolina

TWO
Alabama
BYU
Central Michigan
Duke
FAU
Florida State
Georgia Southern
Michigan
Michigan State
NC State
Ole Miss
Oregon
Purdue
Southern Miss
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
USF
Utah
Virginia

ONE
Air Force
Alabama A&M
Appalachian State
Arizona State
Arkansas
Baylor
Boston College
Bowling Green State
Buffalo
Cal
Cincinnati
Colorado
Colorado State
Colorado State-Pueblo
Eastern Illinois
Eastern Michigan
Eastern Washington
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Grand Valley State
Harvard
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
James Madison
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana
McGill (Canada)
Minnesota
Montana State
New Hampshire
New Mexico State
North Texas
Northern Illinois
Northern Iowa
Oklahoma State
Old Dominion
Oregon State
Princeton
Samford
San Diego
San Jose State
SMU
South Carolina State
TCU
Temple
Texas Tech
UConn
Utah State
Valdosta State
Villanova
Virginia Tech
Wagner
Washington
West Alabama
Western Illinois
Western Kentucky
Wyoming

(*Includes players on injured reserve, practice squad, etc.)

Theo Howard, WR who transferred from UCLA to Oklahoma this month, reportedly suffers torn Achilles

Oklahoma Sooners football
By John TaylorFeb 2, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
The Oklahoma Sooners football team hasn’t even gotten its newest transfer model off the dealership parking lot, and it’s already getting dinged up.

Jan. 13, Oklahoma Sooners football confirmed that Theo Howard had officially joined the team. That announcement came nearly three months after the wide receiver decided to transfer from UCLA.

Late this past week, however, reports emerged that Howard had suffered a torn Achilles. Just how the injury occurred is unclear.

One report stated that Howard’s “participation in the 2020 season is in doubt.” The receiver, though, subsequently tweeted that he while he “appreciate[s] all the prayers and concerns,” he’ll “be fine and solid before the season.”

It should be noted that a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon can ofttimes take a college football player up to a year from which to fully recover. As of this posting, the Oklahoma Sooners football program has not publicly addressed the developments and any timeframe for a recovery.

Prior to the announcement of his transfer into the Oklahoma Sooners football team, Howard had also considered Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.

Howard graduated from UCLA in December, giving him immediate eligibility at OU this coming season. Provided he’s healthy, of course.

In 2018, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this past season for the Bruins. Because he played in fewer than four games, he was able to use a redshirt for the 2019 season.

During his time at UCLA, Howard totaled 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 119 receptions. In a loss to OU in September of 2018, Howard caught two passes for 53 yards. He didn’t record a catch in the Bruins’ loss to the Sooners this past September.

Miami reportedly set to hire former Arizona State OC Rob Likens as WRs coach

Miami Hurricanes football
By John TaylorFeb 1, 2020, 11:11 PM EST
It appears the lone hole on Manny Diaz‘s Miami Hurricanes football coaching staff is set to be filled.

Citing a source familiar with the situation, the Miami Herald is reporting that Rob Likens is expected to be named as The U’s next wide receivers coach.  The Herald writes that the hiring will happen “barring something unforeseen.”

The Miami Hurricanes football program is expected to formally announce the hire in the coming days.

If it comes to fruition, Likens would replace Taylor Stubblefield.  Nearly two weeks ago, Stubblefield left to take the same job on James Franklin‘s Penn State coaching staff.

The 52-year-old assistant spent the past three seasons at Arizona State.  In 2017, Likens was ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator.  The past two seasons, he was the Pac-12 program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In early December, Likens was part of a purge that saw Herm Edwards fire three assistants on the offensive side of the football.

Likens has been an assistant at four other FBS schools:

  • Kansas, 2015-16 (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)
  • Cal, 2013-14 (Outside wide receivers coach, passing-game coordinator, assistant head coach)
  • Louisiana Tech, 2010-12 (Quarterbacks coach, assistant head coach)
  • Temple, 1998-2003 (wide receivers coach)

Likens would be in charge of a positional group that underachieved this past season.  From the Herald:

UM’s receiving corps, projected to be a strength at the start of 2019, underwhelmed this past season. The Canes, who finished 6-7, had no receivers ranked among the FBS’s top 200 in receiving yards. Soon-to-be junior tight end Brevin Jordan’s 45 yards-a-game average ranked 197th in receiving yards per game. The Canes were led in receiving by graduate transfer K.J. Osborn, who caught a team-high 50 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns — and is now off to the NFL Draft.

With 38 receptions in 2019, senior Mike Harley will be The U’s leading returning receiver.