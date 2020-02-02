Florida assistant Larry Scott reportedly next head coach at Howard

One of the top recruiters in Florida has a new job. And it comes just days before the late signing period opens up.

As first reported by ESPN, Gators assistant Larry Scott is set to be the next head coach at Howard. The 43-year-old has been in Gainesville since Dan Mullen was hired and is well known up and down the Sunshine State.

A Tampa native, Scott played and coached at USF. He was eventually hired by Al Golden at Miami and later served as the Hurricanes interim head coach when Golden was fired by the school midseason (going 4-2). He also spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Tennessee under Butch Jones before winding up at Florida with Mullen.

Scott was rumored to be in the mix for the gig at his alma mater after Charlie Strong was fired. That wound up going to Clemson assistant Jeff Scott however (no relation).

In addition to recruiting, Scott was highly regarded as a position coach as well. He recently developed UF sophomore Kyle Pitts into a key part of the team’s offense. The tight end wound up leading the team in touchdown catches and had 649 yards in 2019.

The arrival of Scott comes nearly two months after former Bison head coach Ron Prince resigned. The latter had been placed on leave following a number of allegations of abuse. Though it took a little longer than many expected, the HBCU in the Washington D.C. area finally has a new leader under which they can move forward in 2020.