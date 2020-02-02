SEC puts up billboards in Miami for Super Bowl LIV

It just means more in the SEC. So much more in fact that the league is ponying up to celebrate that fact at Super Bowl LIV.

The conference who loves to boast about how much NFL talent is in the league appears to be taking a page out of a few of their fan’s playbooks this week. In a post on their Facebook page, the SEC confirmed they bought billboard space in Miami to advertise a few nuggets related to their alumni in Sunday’s big game.

Even Commissioner Greg Sankey took the time to tweet out a few of the images.

One more billboard if you’re driving around Miami this weekend for @SuperBowl LIV and looking to read something interesting about @SEC Football. #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/ikRuGWb5rc — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) January 31, 2020

Obviously the big note from the league includes the 17 players in the game from the SEC. That’s the number from the active rosters but it balloons to 32 when perusing the full official rosters of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. You can find a full breakdown right here.

Not surprisingly, the conference’s reigning champion leads the way in terms of numbers. LSU is tied for the most in this year’s Super Bowl with five players on the official roster. Florida and, interestingly enough, Vanderbilt have four players in the game. Auburn and South Carolina also have three apiece.