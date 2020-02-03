LSU bolsters support staff with pair of FCS coordinators

Last week, we detailed how LSU’s vital off-the-field staff had been pilfered by the spoils of victory.
Ed Orgeron is now building that group back up with the hire of two FCS coordinators.
First, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D’Alesio will join the staff as a defensive analyst. He follows Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini, who is now the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.
On the offensive side of the ball, Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway will join the offensive support staff.
Both young coaches — D’Alesio graduated from Youngstown State in 2014, Callaway from Valdosta State in 2010 — D’Alesio and Callaway may or may not net raises in moving from coordinator jobs to off-the-field roles where they cannot directly coach or recruit players, but it’s a clear one step backward, three steps forward move for both. Both coaches will become candidates to fill openings at LSU in the future or could get hired away at FBS programs elsewhere.
D’Alesio has spent the entirety of his college career at Youngstown, while Callaway worked as an analyst at Alabama previously.
Additionally, Cleveland Browns offensive quality control Tyler Tettleton will join the staff as an offensive analyst. Tettleton played quarterback at Ohio while Jimmy Burrow was on staff.
The NCAA Transfer Portal has been quite kind to Duke football the last 24 hours.
In an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton confirmed that he would be swapping coasts on the gridiron after committing to the Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-7 tackle was a former four-star recruit out of Maryland and visited several schools out East. He picked Duke less than a day after the program landed another key transfer in ex-Clemson QB Chase Brice.
Hamilton leaves the Farm having redshirted last season following an injury four games into the 2019 campaign. He started six games the year prior, splitting time at both guard spots and at left tackle. The soon to be redshirt senior should have two years of eligibility left in Durham.
Looking at 2020, Hamilton has a good chance to start on a revamped offensive line. The Blue Devils recently brought in ex-Florida State assistant coach Greg Frey and have hit the transfer market quite a bit in recent weeks too. Head coach David Cutcliffe has to hope the moves pay off in a bounce-back campaign after going 5-7 in 2019.
Duke opens the 2020 season at home against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 5.
Georgia’s presence near the top of the recruiting rankings has been no accident. Certainly head coach Kirby Smart’s prowess on the trail has something to do with it but so too does the school’s wallet.
Recent figures obtained from the 2018-19 fiscal year by the Athens Banner Herald show that the Bulldogs spent more than anybody in the country on football recruiting last year. That number — some $3.7 million — was more than a $1 million more than last year too.
Some of the figures from the paper are quite eye-opening for anybody not familiar with the operation in Athens:
Clemson reported spending $2.2 million on football recruiting and Oklahoma $1.28 million for the 2019 fiscal year. Georgia’s football recruiting spending in fiscal year 2019 is more than five times what it was in fiscal year 2014. Georgia spent nearly two and a half times more money in fiscal year 2019 recruiting football players than it spent recruiting athletes for its other 20 teams combined. Football support staff spending was $5.6 million, up from $4.9 million.
No wonder that UGA boosters have ponied up nearly $140 million.
Overall the school still reported a healthy profit. They took in over $174 million from July 2018-June 2019 and spent just over $143 million of it. That profit margin of over $30 million is reported to be the second-highest in the SEC.
Even with numerous eight- and nine-figures being thrown around, the Bulldogs actually came in lower than the previous season in some places. There’s an easy explanation for that though. The team made the national title game in Atlanta but missed out on the Playoff the following year.
Still, it seems that both on and off the field, the Georgia football machine rolled on.
Fans of the SEC and Sun Belt will have a new name to curse at over blown calls this fall.
The two leagues jointly announced on Monday that John McDaid would serve as their new combined coordinator of football officials going forward.
“I am excited to serve in a leadership position that will afford me the opportunity to transition from leading a crew of eight officials on the field to developing and supporting an entire staff of officials in the Southeastern Conference and Sun Belt Conference,” McDaid said in a release. “I am committed to building on the solid foundation established by Steve Shaw and others before him to ensure the best officials are serving both conferences at the highest level.”
A veteran referee across a number of conferences, McDaid has been a referee in the SEC since 2015. Prior to that he was a referee in the AAC and spent over a decade as an official in the old Big East.
McDaid takes over the position for Steve Shaw, who recently became the new Secretary-Rules Editor for the NCAA Football Rules Committee and serves as the sport’s national coordinator of officials.
“John is widely recognized as one of the finest football officials in the nation and we are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and ability serving in this important leadership position for our conference,” added SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “His educational background, successful officiating career and extensive management experience with Microsoft have prepared him to successfully guide the SEC’s football officiating program into the future.”
Both conferences note that McDaid, a Harvard graduate, has 16 bowl games under his belt, including four New Year’s Six games and the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
All that experience, however, will mean little once he takes over the reigns as one of the sport’s more prominent names leading the oft-criticized zebras of the SEC. It just means more down South after all and fans know where the buck has to stop at the end of every Saturday in the end.
The Jones family’s ascension to college football glory continues, but in different colors.
Paxton Anderson, the grandson of Jerry Jones, announced Monday he has committed to Texas as a preferred walk-on. Anderson is the son of Jerry’s daughter Charlotte Jones Anderson, who works as the Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer. Listed as a tight end and wide receiver, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound Anderson was a key member of Highland Park teams that claimed three straight state titles from 2016-18.
In selecting Texas, Paxton perhaps risks the wrath of his grandfather, as Jerry Jones was an offensive lineman on Arkansas’ 1964 national championship team, which was an arch rival of the Longhorns in those days. John Stephen Jones, Anderson’s older cousin and former Highland Park teammate, now plays for Arkansas.
Anderson is now a rival of another former teammate/piece of football royalty, as Chandler Morris, son of Chad and Anderson’s quarterback for the past two seasons at Highland Park, committed to Oklahoma last month.