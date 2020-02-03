K.J Costello is going from trying to beat Mike Leach to playing for him at Mississippi State.

The highly anticipated Stanford graduate transfer finally picked his 2020 destination in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, confirming he was also trading in the Pac-12 for the SEC next season:

Costello heads to Starkville as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. He entered the portal back in December in a rather surprise move but wound up being one of the more intriguing options on the market given his experience.

In 28 appearances for the Cardinal, Costello threw for 49 touchdowns over 6,000 yards. Injuries hampered his 2019 campaign on the Farm, limiting him to just five games as the program missed out on a bowl game. He was one of the better West Coast QB’s in 2018 however, helping the team to nine wins while throwing for 29 touchdowns.

Costello had been heavily linked with another Pac-12 North team — Washington — in recent weeks. Instead he is ticketed to play for another friendly face from the division.

The move to bring in a graduate transfer by Leach is an interesting one either way. Mississippi State’s QB room already has junior Keytaon Thompson and rising sophomore Garrett Shrader. Both started games for the Bulldogs as freshmen and bring much more to the table than Costello does with their legs.

This will also be the second straight season the program has brought in a grad transfer at the position as well. Of course, Tommy Stevens arrival from Penn State was mostly the result of a connection with former head coach Joe Moorhead. That experiment didn’t work out as planned for the team, leading to Shrader’s emergence behind center.

Bulldogs fans have to hope that this time around, things turn out much better as they transition to the Air Raid. One thing seems certain, the team won’t lack for options as an exciting new era gets underway in 2020 down in Starkvegas.