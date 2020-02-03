Texas LB Juwan Mitchell pivots out of transfer portal

The portal taketh, and sometimes the portal giveth back.
After entering his name in the portal last week, Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell has removed his name and will remain in Austin according to multiple reports on Monday.
Getting Mitchell back is a big win for Texas. At time as awkward fit — who wasn’t? — in Todd Orlando‘s 3-3-5 scheme, Mitchell should feel more at home in Chris Ash‘s 4-3 alignment. With Joseph Ossai likely moving toward the line of scrimmage, Mitchell is a candidate to start at middle linebacker for Texas as a junior in 2020.
The Butler Community College transfer posted 39 tackles in 2019, including 3.5 TFLs and three sacks. Mitchell totaled five or more stops in four games, including the Longhorns’ 38-10 win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl.
Last week, we detailed how LSU’s vital off-the-field staff had been pilfered by the spoils of victory.
Ed Orgeron is now building that group back up with the hire of two FCS coordinators.
First, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D’Alesio will join the staff as a defensive analyst. He follows Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini, who is now the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.
On the offensive side of the ball, Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway will join the offensive support staff.
Both young coaches — D’Alesio graduated from Youngstown State in 2014, Callaway from Valdosta State in 2010 — D’Alesio and Callaway may or may not net raises in moving from coordinator jobs to off-the-field roles where they cannot directly coach or recruit players, but it’s a clear one step backward, three steps forward move for both. Both coaches will become candidates to fill openings at LSU in the future or could get hired away at FBS programs elsewhere.
D’Alesio has spent the entirety of his college career at Youngstown, while Callaway worked as an analyst at Alabama previously.
Additionally, Cleveland Browns offensive quality control Tyler Tettleton will join the staff as an offensive analyst. Tettleton played quarterback at Ohio while Jimmy Burrow was on staff.
Oklahoma doesn’t typically need help in its wide receiver room, but help just arrived. Obi Obialo announced on Sunday he is now a Sooner.
Obialo arrives from Marshall, where he caught 79 passes in three seasons. After ranking second on the club with 42 grabs for 505 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, Obialo missed the first nine games of 2019 with a foot injury before snaring 18 balls over the final four, including an 8-catch, 146-yard performance in his Nov. 15 debut in a 31-14 win over Louisiana Tech.
He’ll join UCLA transfer Theo Howard as the second graduate transfer wide receiver on Oklahoma’s 2020 roster. The Sooners will likely turn to rising sophomores Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges to replace CeeDee Lamb‘s 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Howard and Obialo will look to duplicate graduated-senior Nick Basquine and Lee Morris, who combined to catch 37 passes for 605 yards and two touchdowns.
Obialo has now transferred twice in his college career. The Coppell, Texas, walked on at Oklahoma State in 2016 and caught two passes for 11 yards as a true freshman. He could be the first player to wear Cowboy orange and Sooner crimson in a Bedlam game; he did not record a statistic in Oklahoma State’s 38-20 loss on Dec. 3, 2016.
A former Wake Forest football player has unofficially found a new college football home.
In early December, Manny Walker took the first step in leaving the Wake Forest football program by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, the defensive end utilized Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer to Temple.
As Walker left the Wake Forest football team as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for Temple immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility. There is, though, the possibility that he could seek a sixth season from the NCAA.
“I have learned so much at Wake Forest University and gained lifelong friends,” Walker wrote. “Thank you to all of the coaches at Wake for allowing me to play football and earn my bachelor’s degree.
“I would like to thank all of the coaches who recruited me throughout this process. I am beyond grateful.”
Walker was a three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina during that cycle.
As a true freshman, Walker took a redshirt. The following season, an injury during summer camp sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign. The past two seasons, Walker played in 22 games, including 10 appearances in 2019.
The lineman was credited with 16 tackles, five tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception during his time with the Demon Deacons.
Walker reverses a bit of a mini-trend for the Owls as two players (HERE and HERE) had previously left for other schools recently.
When it came to filling a hole in his Kansas Jayhawks football coaching staff, Les Miles didn’t have to look very far.
Sunday afternoon, Kansas announced that Joshua Eargle has been promoted to tight ends coach by Miles. Eargle will also serve as KU’s recruiting coordinator.
Last year, his first in Lawrence, Eargle was a senior analyst. This will mark his first on-field job at the FBS level.
“Joshua will bring a wealth of experience to our program,” said the Kansas Jayhawks football coach in a statement. “He has a great understanding of our offense, having been on our staff last year, and his strengths in communicating and teaching will benefit our players, specifically the tight ends. Joshua is also a dynamic recruiter whose organizational skills will be a huge asset to our staff.”
Prior to his arrival at KU, Eargle spent three years at Austin Peay. At that FCS school, he served as interim head coach, offensive coordinator, running-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Eargle’s only previous experience at the FBS level came as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss in 2003. That was also the first job of his coaching career.
In the first season under Miles, the Jayhawks went 3-9. One of those wins, over Texas Tech, was one of the most Mad Hatter wins ever. Miles was also the first KU coach to start a season 2-1 since 1997.