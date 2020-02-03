Texas LB Juwan Mitchell pivots out of transfer portal

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last week, we detailed how LSU’s vital off-the-field staff had been pilfered by the spoils of victory.

Ed Orgeron is now building that group back up with the hire of two FCS coordinators.

First, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D’Alesio will join the staff as a defensive analyst. He follows Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini, who is now the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

On the offensive side of the ball, Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway will join the offensive support staff.

Some other support staff news at #LSU: Donald D'Alesio, the D-coordinator at Youngstown State with Bo Pelini, is joining him in Baton Rouge and will serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers. https://t.co/2FigoEIRYW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 2, 2020

Both young coaches — D’Alesio graduated from Youngstown State in 2014, Callaway from Valdosta State in 2010 — D’Alesio and Callaway may or may not net raises in moving from coordinator jobs to off-the-field roles where they cannot directly coach or recruit players, but it’s a clear one step backward, three steps forward move for both. Both coaches will become candidates to fill openings at LSU in the future or could get hired away at FBS programs elsewhere.

D’Alesio has spent the entirety of his college career at Youngstown, while Callaway worked as an analyst at Alabama previously.

Additionally, Cleveland Browns offensive quality control Tyler Tettleton will join the staff as an offensive analyst. Tettleton played quarterback at Ohio while Jimmy Burrow was on staff.