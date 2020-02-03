A former Wake Forest football player has unofficially found a new college football home.

In early December, Manny Walker took the first step in leaving the Wake Forest football program by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, the defensive end utilized Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer to Temple.

As Walker left the Wake Forest football team as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for Temple immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility. There is, though, the possibility that he could seek a sixth season from the NCAA.

“I have learned so much at Wake Forest University and gained lifelong friends,” Walker wrote. “Thank you to all of the coaches at Wake for allowing me to play football and earn my bachelor’s degree.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches who recruited me throughout this process. I am beyond grateful.”

Walker was a three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina during that cycle.

As a true freshman, Walker took a redshirt. The following season, an injury during summer camp sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign. The past two seasons, Walker played in 22 games, including 10 appearances in 2019.

The lineman was credited with 16 tackles, five tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception during his time with the Demon Deacons.

Walker reverses a bit of a mini-trend for the Owls as two players (HERE and HERE) had previously left for other schools recently.