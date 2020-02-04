Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second time since a new head coach came aboard, a Baylor football player has decided to take his leave of the team. Potentially.

Monday, 247Sports.com reported that Niadré Zouzoua has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Baylor football official subsequently confirmed the defensive end has signaled his intent to leave the Bears by entering the portal.

The move allows other schools to contact Zouzoua without receiving permission from BU. Zouzoua could also remove his name from the portal and remain in Waco.

Conversely, Baylor football could strip Zouzoua of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Zouzoua came to Baylor from the junior college ranks last year as a three-star prospect.

During what appears to be his only season with the Baylor football team, Zouzoua appeared in eight games. He was credited with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Jan. 7, the man who signed Zouzoua, Matt Rhule, left to take the head job at the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Exactly nine days later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Rhule’s replacement. A week after Aranda was hired, offensive lineman Prince Pines entered his name into the portal.