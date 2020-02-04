For the second time since a new head coach came aboard, a Baylor football player has decided to take his leave of the team. Potentially.
Monday, 247Sports.com reported that Niadré Zouzoua has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Baylor football official subsequently confirmed the defensive end has signaled his intent to leave the Bears by entering the portal.
The move allows other schools to contact Zouzoua without receiving permission from BU. Zouzoua could also remove his name from the portal and remain in Waco.
Conversely, Baylor football could strip Zouzoua of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
Zouzoua came to Baylor from the junior college ranks last year as a three-star prospect.
During what appears to be his only season with the Baylor football team, Zouzoua appeared in eight games. He was credited with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Jan. 7, the man who signed Zouzoua, Matt Rhule, left to take the head job at the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Exactly nine days later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Rhule’s replacement. A week after Aranda was hired, offensive lineman Prince Pines entered his name into the portal.
The reshaping of Clay Helton‘s USC football coaching staff officially continues.
During Super Bowl Sunday, it was reported that three defensive assistants would not be retained. A day later, the USC football program confirmed that Johnny Nansen (inside linebackers), Greg Burns (defensive backs) and Chad Kauha’aha’a (defensive line) will not return.
Late last month, it was also reported that Craig Naivar would be hired by Helton. Monday, it was confirmed that Naivar has been added to the USC football staff as safeties coach.
The past three seasons, Naivar worked with Todd Orlando at Texas. After a brief stop at Texas Tech following his Texas firing, Orlando was named as the defensive coordinator for USC football late last month. With the Longhorns, Naivar was the safeties coach. He was also special teams coordinator. That position could be in play as well for Naivar as USC fired its special teams coordinator in late December.
In addition to his work at Texas, Naivar also coached at Houston, Rice, Texas State and Kentucky among other stops.
To go along with Naivar’s hiring, USC football also announced that John David Baker has been promoted to tight ends coach. The 29-year-old Baker spent the 2019 season as an offensive quality control analyst at USC.
This will mark Baker’s first on-field job at any level of football.
From 2016-18, Baker was an offensive quality control coach at North Texas. The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Mean Green during that time was Graham Harrell, who just completed his first season in those same roles for USC football.
Baker’s first job came at his alma mater Abilene Christian, where he was a graduate assistant. Baker had played quarterback for the FCS school for four seasons (2010-13).
With the hirings and firings, Helton now has two positions to fill on his 10-man on-field coaching staff.
After less than three weeks in Pullman, Nick Rolovich has completed his first Washington State football coaching staff.
Prior to Monday, Rolovich had added six assistants to his first Washington State football staff. None of those, though, were on the offensive side of the ball. Monday, however, Rolovich rectified that imbalance. In a press release, the Washington State football program confirmed that four offensive assistants have been hired by Rolovich.
The headline hire is Brian Smith, who will serve as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator. Smith will also coach running backs.
“Brian is an excellent coach top-to-bottom on the offensive side of the ball. He brings a great perspective to our offense, he is one of the few former offensive line coaches that I’ve been around who also understands the route concepts and run-game concepts for all skill positions at a high level,” the new Washington State football head coach said in a statement. “Brian is a great family man, is very loyal and trustworthy and has a lot of experience recruiting in southern California.”
Craig Stutzmann, meanwhile, was named co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Additionally, Andre Allen will coach wide receivers while Mark Weber will be responsible for the offensive line.
All four of the new assistants worked on Rolovich’s staff at Hawaii. Smith spent four seasons with the Rainbow Warriors. Allen, Stutzmann and Weber were with the Mountain West Conference program the past two seasons.
With this quartet’s hiring, Rolovich has filled his allotment of 10 on-field Wazzu assistants. The others are:
As was the case with the four new hires, Banker and Logo both coached for Rolovich at Hawaii.
A high-profile Clemson football transfer officially has found a landing spot. And, as expected, he won’t be leaving the ACC.
Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program. Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls. Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that seemed highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.
Late last week, though, Brice confirmed that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Brice further stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.” One of those schools was Duke, with Brice taking a visit to the Blue Devils this weekend. The visit was a very satisfactory one, apparently, as Brice announced Super Bowl Sunday that he has committed to Duke.
One day later, head coach David Cutcliffe confirmed that Brice has signed a financial aid agreement with Duke. As he will play for the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use.
Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.
For those curious, Clemson and Duke aren’t scheduled to play in either of the two seasons Brice would be in Durham. They could, though, meet in the conference championship game.
Jimbo Fisher is keeping a key member of his coaching staff despite an attempt to lure him away by another Power Five program.
According to FootballScoop, Aggies defensive line coach Elijah Robinson is “planning” to stay in College Station going forward. He had been heavily linked in recent days to the opening for the same position at Penn State.
The attempt by James Franklin to bring Robinson to State College was not a surprise. The New Jersey native is highly regarded as a recruiter and is a former Nittany Lions defensive tackle. An injury early in his career led to a coaching career and he learned under famed Big Ten assistant Larry Johnson for several years.
Robinson was hired by Fisher two years ago from Baylor. He spent several seasons as a key member of the staff under another former PSU player, Matt Rhule. This included a stint at Temple and with the Bears up the road in Waco.
Franklin now has to go back to the drawing board for a new DL coach. The position has been open since Sean Spencer left to join the New York Giants last month.