Another erstwhile member of the Clemson football program has found himself a new home. Unofficially.

Tuesday, Duke confirmed that quarterback Chase Brice has officially signed with the ACC school. Not long after, it was reported that one of Brice’s former Clemson football teammates, T.J. Chase, would transfer to Florida Atlantic. Chase placed his name into the NCAA transfer database last month.

The wide receiver confirmed the development to FAUOwlsNest.com.

“I definitely can bring the things I learned at Clemson to FAU,” Chase told the website. “I want to come in and be a leader from day one.”

Chase is on track to graduate in May. That would give him immediate eligibility for what will be his final college football season in 2020.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Chase was rated as the No. 43 receiver in the country. He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

During his time at Clemson, Chase caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He set career-highs in 2018 in receptions (13), yards (101) and touchdowns (two). This past season, in Clemson’s run to another College Football Playoff championship game, Chase caught seven passes for 70 yards.

If Chase’s addition comes to fruition, he would be the third Power Five transfer wide receiver added since Willie Taggart took over at Florida Atlantic. In the middle of last month, Florida State’s D'Marcus Adams followed Taggart to FAU. Two weeks later, Duke’s Aaron Young followed suit.

Young and Chase will be permitted to play in 2020 as graduate transfers. Adams, though, will likely have to sit out the upcoming campaign. He will then have two seasons of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

In addition to those, ummm, additions, another former FSU player, defensive end Malcolm Lamar, is joining the FAU program as well.