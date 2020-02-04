Ahead of National Signing Day, the Georgia Bulldogs football program has seen a familiar surname commit to its program.

Last month, 2020 quarterback Jackson Muschamp verbally committed to play for Colorado State on a full scholarship. The son of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, though, took an official visit to the UGA campus in Athens this past weekend.

Tuesday night, it was confirmed that the younger Muschamp had flipped his commitment and will play for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. At least initially, the quarterback will head to the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on.

In a conversation with 247Sports.com, the high schooler explained his change of heart.

“Just thinking about it more, that opportunity to go to Georgia, and I have always wanted to go there,” he said. “They never really stopped recruiting me since I went to camp there last summer. It was just an opportunity I could not really pass up. I am fortunate enough to be in a situation where I could go walk on somewhere like Georgia in the first place. I am super excited about it.”

Muschamp is a three-star 2020 prospect. He’s rated as the No. 97 pro-style quarterback in the country. 247Sports.com‘s composite has him as the No. 71 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina as well.

The elder Muschamp played his college football for the Bulldogs. While they never played together, Muschamp and current UGA head coach Kirby Smart have a close relationship, in part, because they both played for the SEC school. Because of that, the younger Muschamp is very familiar with his new coach.

“It is pretty cool because my family and his family have a pretty special relationship, it was cool that we sat down and he wanted me there and he is going to be my coach,” he said.”He is a great coach, awesome person, I am looking forward to being coached by him and his staff.”

Interestingly, Mike Bobo was hired as Muschamp’s offensive coordinator in December. His previous job? As the head coach at Colorado State.