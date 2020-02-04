The Kansas Jayhawks football program is the latest to take a portal hit.

On Twitter, Dom Williams announced that, “[a]fter a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal.” While the running back is in the NCAA transfer database, Williams could always pull his name and return to the Kansas Jayhawks football team.

“I would like to thank all the coaches who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to live out my dreams,” Williams wrote. “I’m grateful for all the relationships I’ve made here with my brothers.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my journey.”

As for a future destination, it appears Williams will drop down a level. For a while, at least. From the Lawrence Journal-World:

A source familiar with Williams’ thinking told the Journal-World that Williams plans to play for an FCS program in 2020. Then if he wants to, he could potentially transfer to an FBS program as a graduate transfer before the 2021 season. At this juncture, Williams is on schedule to complete his bachelor’s degree by the end of the fall 2020 semester. Currently, the source said, Williams doesn’t have a particular transfer destination in mind. He will remain at KU through the conclusion of the current semester before transferring.

Williams was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Kansas Jayhawks football program. He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. He was also the No. 73 player at any position in the state of Kansas.

All told, Williams played in 24 games during his time in Lawrence. Four of those appearances came in 2019, which will allow the back to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

In those two dozen games, Williams ran for 470 yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries. His best season was 2018 when he ran for 231 yards, which was third on the Jayhawks. His three touchdowns, though, came as a true freshman. Those three scores on the ground were tied for second on the team.

In the first season under Miles, the Jayhawks went 3-9. One of those wins, over Texas Tech, was one of the most Mad Hatter wins ever. Miles was also the first KU coach to start a season 2-1 since 1997.