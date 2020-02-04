For Marvin Lewis, Arizona State is the next on-field stop for the veteran NFL coach.

In late May of last year, Lewis was named as a Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football. His duties included, but were not limited to, analyzing film of opponents as the coaching staff develops game plans and representing the program at public events.

Tuesday, those duties increased exponentially in importance. In a release, Marvin Lewis was introduced by the Arizona State football program as head coach Herm Edwards‘ co-defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining ASU, Lewis had spent the previous 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a part of an NFL organization since the 1992 season. Lewis’ last on-field job at the collegiate level came in 1990-91 as linebackers coach at Pitt.

“Marvin Lewis is someone that I have come to trust wholeheartedly during my career and his coaching acumen will prove to be invaluable as we continue to push this program forward,” the Arizona State head football coach said in a statement. “He has coached at the highest level of football and spearheaded some elite defenses in the process. That kind of experience cannot be measured and his passion for teaching will extend beyond the student-athletes, but also to our coaching staff itself.”

Another NFL veteran, Antonio Pierce, was named as co-defensive coordinator as well. Pierce has served as ASU’s linebackers coach and associate head coach the past two seasons.

“Antonio Pierce has established himself as one of the elite recruiters in the nation and is one of the brightest up-and-coming coaches around,” Edwards said. “His impact with the linebackers and with the Sun Devil program in just two seasons has been tangible and he has been a pivotal part in our defensive success since his arrival in Tempe.”

Lewis and Pierce will replace defensive coordinator Tony White, who is taking the same job at Syracuse.