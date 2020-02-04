Marvin Lewis Arizona State
Marvin Lewis elevated to co-DC at Arizona State

By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 8:36 PM EST
For Marvin Lewis, Arizona State is the next on-field stop for the veteran NFL coach.

In late May of last year, Lewis was named as a Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football.  His duties included, but were not limited to, analyzing film of opponents as the coaching staff develops game plans and representing the program at public events.

Tuesday, those duties increased exponentially in importance.  In a release, Marvin Lewis was introduced by the Arizona State football program as head coach Herm Edwards‘ co-defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining ASU, Lewis had spent the previous 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a part of an NFL organization since the 1992 season.  Lewis’ last on-field job at the collegiate level came in 1990-91 as linebackers coach at Pitt.

“Marvin Lewis is someone that I have come to trust wholeheartedly during my career and his coaching acumen will prove to be invaluable as we continue to push this program forward,” the Arizona State head football coach said in a statement. “He has coached at the highest level of football and spearheaded some elite defenses in the process. That kind of experience cannot be measured and his passion for teaching will extend beyond the student-athletes, but also to our coaching staff itself.”

Another NFL veteran, Antonio Pierce, was named as co-defensive coordinator as well.  Pierce has served as ASU’s linebackers coach and associate head coach the past two seasons.

“Antonio Pierce has established himself as one of the elite recruiters in the nation and is one of the brightest up-and-coming coaches around,” Edwards said. “His impact with the linebackers and with the Sun Devil program in just two seasons has been tangible and he has been a pivotal part in our defensive success since his arrival in Tempe.”

Lewis and Pierce will replace defensive coordinator Tony White, who is taking the same job at Syracuse.

Three-star 2020 QB son of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp commits to… Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
Ahead of National Signing Day, the Georgia Bulldogs football program has seen a familiar surname commit to its program.

Last month, 2020 quarterback Jackson Muschamp verbally committed to play for Colorado State on a full scholarship.  The son of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, though, took an official visit to the UGA campus in Athens this past weekend.

Tuesday night, it was confirmed that the younger Muschamp had flipped his commitment and will play for the Georgia Bulldogs football program.  At least initially, the quarterback will head to the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on.

In a conversation with 247Sports.com, the high schooler explained his change of heart.

“Just thinking about it more, that opportunity to go to Georgia, and I have always wanted to go there,” he said. “They never really stopped recruiting me since I went to camp there last summer. It was just an opportunity I could not really pass up. I am fortunate enough to be in a situation where I could go walk on somewhere like Georgia in the first place. I am super excited about it.”

Muschamp is a three-star 2020 prospect.  He’s rated as the No. 97 pro-style quarterback in the country.  247Sports.com‘s composite has him as the No. 71 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina as well.

The elder Muschamp played his college football for the Bulldogs.  While they never played together, Muschamp and current UGA head coach Kirby Smart have a close relationship, in part, because they both played for the SEC school.  Because of that, the younger Muschamp is very familiar with his new coach.

“It is pretty cool because my family and his family have a pretty special relationship, it was cool that we sat down and he wanted me there and he is going to be my coach,” he said.”He is a great coach, awesome person, I am looking forward to being coached by him and his staff.”

Interestingly, Mike Bobo was hired as Muschamp’s offensive coordinator in December.  His previous job?  As the head coach at Colorado State.

Texas A&M hires ex-Georgia OC James Coley to coach TEs

By Zach BarnettFeb 4, 2020, 6:35 PM EST
The writing was written on the wall in red and black Sharpie when Todd Monken was announced as offensive coordinator, but James Coley has found a new gig.

The former Georgia offensive coordinator has been hired as Texas A&M’s new tight ends coach.

Jimbo Fisher originally tried to hire Coley to his Texas A&M staff after working with him at LSU and Florida State, and now he’s finally aboard.

“I have known James since our days at LSU and Florida State,” Fisher said. “He is an outstanding coach and top notch recruiter, but an even better person. His creativity and coaching are great additions to our staff at Texas A&M.”

Coley served as a graduate assistant at LSU while Fisher was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, and then worked as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State while Fisher was head coach-in-waiting. Fisher then elevated Coley to offensive coordinator when he was promoted to head coach in 2010.

Coley remained in Fisher’s employ through 2012, leaving to coordinate the offense and coach quarterbacks (something Fisher has never given up) at Miami. He remained there through 2015, when he became an original member of Kirby Smart‘s Georgia staff.

Now coaching tight ends, Coley’s charge will be to develop 5-star tight end Baylor Cupp, who signed with Texas A&M in 2019 but was lost for the year to a broken ankle in training camp.

Roster update reveals Virginia losing two RBs

By Zach BarnettFeb 4, 2020, 5:03 PM EST
Virginia has published its current roster, and two running backs expected to return are nowhere to be found.

As noticed by Streaking the Lawn, rising seniors PK Kier and Lamont Atkins are no longer members of the team.

Neither player was a major cog in the Cavaliers’ running game. Kier ranked third on the club with 32 totes for 174 yards and a touchdown, while Atkins rushed 15 times for 73 yards and a score. Kier topped six carries in a game only once, rushing 10 times for 82 yards in a 55-27 win over Liberty on Nov. 23. Atkins’ best game also came against Liberty, carrying nine times for 61 yards and his only score.

Atkins also caught eight passes for 61 yards, while Kier played primarily in short-yardage situations.

Additionally, defensive lineman Isaac Buell is no longer listed on the roster as well.

 

Portal beckons, Minnesota’s Kiondre Thomas answers the call

Minnesota Gophers football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
Early last month, a Minnesota Gophers football player, Phillip Howard, entered the portal.  Not long after, the cornerback pulled his name out to return to remain at the Big Ten school.

This month, another Minnesota Gophers football player, also a corner, is flirting with the portal.  Whether this will turn out the same as Howard’s situation, however, remains to be seen.

According to 247Sports.com, Kiondre Thomas is putting his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that report, a Minnesota Gophers official confirmed that the cornerback is listed in the portal.

As of yet, Thomas has not announced his decision to potentially move on.

If/when he does move on, Thomas will do so as a graduate transfer.  That would allow the corner to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  That would also serve as his final season of eligibility.

Thomas was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class.  The Arkansas product was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state.  He was also the highest-rated corner in the Gophers’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Thomas took a redshirt for that initial season.  The past three seasons, he played in 29 games, starting 11 of those appearances.  Four of those starts came in 2019, six in 2017.

During his time with the Minnesota Gophers football program, Thomas was credited with 75 tackles, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss.  He also has one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.