Minnesota Gophers football
Getty Images

Portal beckons, Minnesota’s Kiondre Thomas answers the call

By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Early last month, a Minnesota Gophers football player, Phillip Howard, entered the portal.  Not long after, the cornerback pulled his name out to return to remain at the Big Ten school.

This month, another Minnesota Gophers football player, also a corner, is flirting with the portal.  Whether this will turn out the same as Howard’s situation, however, remains to be seen.

According to 247Sports.com, Kiondre Thomas is putting his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that report, a Minnesota Gophers official confirmed that the cornerback is listed in the portal.

As of yet, Thomas has not announced his decision to potentially move on.

If/when he does move on, Thomas will do so as a graduate transfer.  That would allow the corner to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  That would also serve as his final season of eligibility.

Thomas was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class.  The Arkansas product was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state.  He was also the highest-rated corner in the Gophers’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Thomas took a redshirt for that initial season.  The past three seasons, he played in 29 games, starting 11 of those appearances.  Four of those starts came in 2019, six in 2017.

During his time with the Minnesota Gophers football program, Thomas was credited with 75 tackles, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss.  He also has one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Roster update reveals Virginia losing two RBs

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 4, 2020, 5:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Virginia has published its current roster, and two running backs expected to return are nowhere to be found.

As noticed by Streaking the Lawn, rising seniors PK Kier and Lamont Atkins are no longer members of the team.

Neither player was a major cog in the Cavaliers’ running game. Kier ranked third on the club with 32 totes for 174 yards and a touchdown, while Atkins rushed 15 times for 73 yards and a score. Kier topped six carries in a game only once, rushing 10 times for 82 yards in a 55-27 win over Liberty on Nov. 23. Atkins’ best game also came against Liberty, carrying nine times for 61 yards and his only score.

Atkins also caught eight passes for 61 yards, while Kier played primarily in short-yardage situations.

Additionally, defensive lineman Isaac Buell is no longer listed on the roster as well.

 

Mark Dantonio steps down as head coach at Michigan State after 13 seasons

Mark Dantonio Michigan State
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 3:06 PM EST
3 Comments

The time has come for Mark Dantonio to part ways with Michigan State.  Not before, though, he collected a seven-figure check from the university.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Mark Dantonio announced that he is stepping down as the head coach at Michigan State.  The move comes the day before National Signing Day, a month after Dantonio finished up his 13th season as the Spartans’ head coach.

“Every February since 2007, I have reset this program in preparation for the next year’s challenge,” Dantonio wrote. “After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter a new decade of Michigan State football.”

According to Dantonio’s statement, he’ll remain with the university and the athletic department “in a role involving special projects, especially transitioning our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenge.”

In ending his statement, Mark Dantonio wrote, “It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as head football coach at Michigan State University. I will forever be a Spartan.”

Back in October, we noted that Mark Dantonio would be due a very hefty bonus if were still the head football coach at Michigan State on Jan. 15.  As that date has come and gone with Dantonio still the head coach at the time, he is due a retention bonus in the amount of a whopping $4.3 million.

His contract calls for the bonus to be paid on or before March 31 of this year.  Despite the resignation, Dantonio is still due the bonus.

Including the retention bonus, Dantonio would’ve pulled in $8.6 million in guaranteed compensation in 2020.  That would’ve made Dantonio the third-highest-paid head coach in college football.  The only two ahead of him?  Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($9.32 million) and Alabama’s Nick Saban ($8.87 million).

In February of 2016, Michigan State announced that it had reached an agreement on a revamped contract for Mark Dantonio that pushed his annual guaranteed compensation to north of $4 million. Since that extension, which came off of three straight 10-win seasons and four in five years, the Spartans have gone 27-24, including a second-straight 7-6 record this past season. The Spartans are 17-19 in Big Ten play since then as well.  Combine that recent futility with an offense that has languished near the bottom of the Big Ten during that stretch — and was the impetus for the coach to chafe at reporter’s dumb-ass question on at least one occasion — and you had chatter surrounding Dantonio and his long-term viability growing louder by the week.

Michigan State announced that Mike Tressel will serve as interim head coach until a permanent replacement is found.

The initial speculation has Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi as the early favorites to take over.

Penn State corner DJ Brown enters transfer portal

Penn State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the third time in the past couple of months, a Penn State football player has decided to take his leave of James Franklin‘s program.

In late November, Justin Shorter took the initial step in transferring from the Penn State football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, the wide receiver landed at Florida. A week prior to Shorter deciding on his transfer destination, teammate and defensive end Daniel Joseph made his way into the portal.

Monday evening, another Penn State football player, DJ Brown, took to Twitter to announce that he will “transfer and pursue another opportunity elsewhere.” Per Brown, he will graduate from PSU this summer.

“I am truly thankful for being able to attend Penn State these past 3 years,” the cornerback wrote. “The fan base and the memories have been incredible.”

Brown was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2017 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 99 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

During his time in Happy Valley, Brown played in seven games. All seven of those appearances came this past season.

In the weeks leading into the Cotton Bowl matchup with Memphis, Brown was listed as a third-team corner on the depth chart. That positioning likely triggered the decision to transfer.

Duke confirms addition of Stanford transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the second day in a row, Duke football is the official beneficiary of a Power Five transfer.

Monday, it was Clemson quarterback Chase Brice formally joining David Cutcliffe‘s squad.  A day later, the Duke football program announced that offensive lineman Devery Hamilton has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devils team.

Hamilton had announced on social media Monday that he would be joining the Duke football team.

It’s expected that Hamilton will graduate from Stanford in June of this year.  He will then enroll at Duke the following month.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play for Duke football in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final season of eligibility.

A four-star 2016 signee, Hamilton was rated as the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country.  He was also the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Maryland.  Only four signees in Stanford’s class that year were rated higher than the Baltimore native.

Hamilton took a redshirt as a true freshman.  The next three seasons, he played in 27 games total during his time on The Farm.  He started 10 games for the Cardinal, including the first four of the 2019 season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year by injury.