Early last month, a Minnesota Gophers football player, Phillip Howard, entered the portal. Not long after, the cornerback pulled his name out to return to remain at the Big Ten school.

This month, another Minnesota Gophers football player, also a corner, is flirting with the portal. Whether this will turn out the same as Howard’s situation, however, remains to be seen.

According to 247Sports.com, Kiondre Thomas is putting his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that report, a Minnesota Gophers official confirmed that the cornerback is listed in the portal.

As of yet, Thomas has not announced his decision to potentially move on.

If/when he does move on, Thomas will do so as a graduate transfer. That would allow the corner to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. That would also serve as his final season of eligibility.

Thomas was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class. The Arkansas product was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the highest-rated corner in the Gophers’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Thomas took a redshirt for that initial season. The past three seasons, he played in 29 games, starting 11 of those appearances. Four of those starts came in 2019, six in 2017.

During his time with the Minnesota Gophers football program, Thomas was credited with 75 tackles, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss. He also has one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.