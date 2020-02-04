Oklahoma State football
Getty Images

According to Chuba Hubbard, Missouri transfer CB Christian Holmes is headed to Oklahoma State

By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 7:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

If one Oklahoma State football player/cub reporter is to be believed, the Big 12 program is set to add some SEC talent to the roster.

Late last month, Christian Holmes placed his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a potential move away from Missouri. On his Instagram story over the weekend, Chuba Hubbard, the OSU running back who led the nation in rushing this past season, indicated that Holmes will be transferring into the Oklahoma State football program.

As of yet, there has been no official word from either the cornerback or the school on an addition to the Cowboys’ roster.

Holmes was a three-star member of Mizzou’s 2016 recruiting class. He was the highest-rated corner in the Tigers’ class that year.

During his time in Columbia, the Georgia product played in 35 games. He started a dozen of those appearances, including eight this past season.

The past two years, Holmes totaled 19 passes defensed, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned one of those passes for a touchdown in 2018.

An injury sidelined Holmes for the entire 2017 season.

UNLV RB who suffered heart attack during football workout will be forced to retire

UNLV football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 9:59 AM EST
1 Comment

There’s an update on the health of a UNLV football player which, football-wise, isn’t positive.

Last Tuesday during a UNLV football team offseason workout, Darran Williams suffered a heart attack while running sprints.  After initially being placed in a medically-induced coma, the most recent update, which came late last week, was that the running back was “awake and responding.”

This past weekend, Williams’ father posted a note of thanks on Twitter.

In a subsequent conversation with Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Keith Williams revealed that his son has an enlarged heart and will require the use of a defibrillator.  As a result, Darran Williams, who should be released from the hospital later this week, will be forced to retire from the sport of football.

Despite the forced retirement, the younger Williams will remain a part of the UNLV football program in an unspecified capacity. He will also remain on scholarship, but won’t count against the program’s 85-man limit mandated by the NCAA.

In his first season with the Rebels in 2019, Williams ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.  He also caught a pair of passes for 11 yards.

Williams, a native of Oklahoma, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The UNLV football program sent out the following statement when news of the situation involving one of its players first surfaced:

A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.

Since releasing that initial statement, the UNLV football program has not offered any updates of its own.

One-time Georgia signee Zach Evans, the nation’s top 2020 RB, not expected to pick school on National Signing Day

Georgia football Zachary Evans
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 8:54 AM EST
1 Comment

The drama swirling around a one-time Georgia football signee in Zachary Evans is expected to extend beyond Wednesday.

Evans, considered a heavy lean to sign with Georgia football, was expected to announce his school of choice during the Under Armour All-America Game early last month.  The running back didn’t, for whatever reason, although he did confirm that he had already signed with an unnamed school during the Early Signing Period but wasn’t ready to reveal it.

Shortly thereafter, there was yet another twist as it was confirmed that Evans had signed with Georgia — but was not expected to enroll at the university.  A day later, the Georgia football program washed its hands of the situation by releasing Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent.  Not only that, but the release is a full one, with no restrictions.  That meant that other schools are now free to not only contact the mercurial talent but add him to their roster.

Wednesday is National Signing Day.  Evans, though, isn’t expected to pick a school.  In fact, it could be a while before he settles on one.

“A source tells 247Sports that the Houston (Texas) North Shore five-star is looking towards March visits once the dead period ends after February,” the recruiting website wrote.

As for potential landing spots? From the same site:

He still has one official in play and if Florida is pushing, they seem to still be a school Evans wants to go check out. LSU and Texas A&M both received officials during the season. The Tigers have moved on from Evans while the Aggies still seem to be involved. Ole Miss and Tennessee received officials in January. I could see a spike in his recruitment again following spring football and depth charts changing with the transfer portal.”

Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are considered finalists, but Evans is unpredictable.

Evans is also a handful off the field. Case in point: In addition to the commitment kerfuffles, Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game in December because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone.  Seriously.

Additionally, Evans was suspended for two games early on in the 2019 high school football season for violating team rules.  On a quirky note, Evans told 247Sports.com last summer that he doesn’t watch NFL or college football.

A five-star 2020 prospect, Evans is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Texas.  On the 247Sports.com composite board, he’s the No. 14 recruit overall.

As we wrote earlier: Given how this whole saga has played out, be careful what you wish for, regardless of how talented that wish may be.

Baylor DE Niadré Zouzoua tosses name into transfer portal

Baylor football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 6:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the second time since a new head coach came aboard, a Baylor football player has decided to take his leave of the team. Potentially.

Monday, 247Sports.com reported that Niadré Zouzoua has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Baylor football official subsequently confirmed the defensive end has signaled his intent to leave the Bears by entering the portal.

The move allows other schools to contact Zouzoua without receiving permission from BU. Zouzoua could also remove his name from the portal and remain in Waco.

Conversely, Baylor football could strip Zouzoua of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Zouzoua came to Baylor from the junior college ranks last year as a three-star prospect.

During what appears to be his only season with the Baylor football team, Zouzoua appeared in eight games. He was credited with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Jan. 7, the man who signed Zouzoua, Matt Rhule, left to take the head job at the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Exactly nine days later, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Rhule’s replacement. A week after Aranda was hired, offensive lineman Prince Pines entered his name into the portal.

USC announces one new assistant, promotes another while also confirming three defensive assistants won’t return

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 3, 2020, 11:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

The reshaping of Clay Helton‘s USC football coaching staff officially continues.

During Super Bowl Sunday, it was reported that three defensive assistants would not be retained.  A day later, the USC football program confirmed that Johnny Nansen (inside linebackers), Greg Burns (defensive backs) and Chad Kauha’aha’a (defensive line) will not return.

Late last month, it was also reported that Craig Naivar would be hired by Helton.  Monday, it was confirmed that Naivar has been added to the USC football staff as safeties coach.

The past three seasons, Naivar worked with Todd Orlando at Texas.  After a brief stop at Texas Tech following his Texas firing, Orlando was named as the defensive coordinator for USC football late last month.  With the Longhorns, Naivar was the safeties coach.  He was also special teams coordinator.  That position could be in play as well for Naivar as USC fired its special teams coordinator in late December.

In addition to his work at Texas, Naivar also coached at Houston, Rice, Texas State and Kentucky among other stops.

To go along with Naivar’s hiring, USC football also announced that John David Baker has been promoted to tight ends coach.  The 29-year-old Baker spent the 2019 season as an offensive quality control analyst at USC.

This will mark Baker’s first on-field job at any level of football.

From 2016-18, Baker was an offensive quality control coach at North Texas.  The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Mean Green during that time was Graham Harrell, who just completed his first season in those same roles for USC football.

Baker’s first job came at his alma mater Abilene Christian, where he was a graduate assistant.  Baker had played quarterback for the FCS school for four seasons (2010-13).

With the hirings and firings, Helton now has two positions to fill on his 10-man on-field coaching staff.