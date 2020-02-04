Penn State football
Penn State corner DJ Brown enters transfer portal

By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 2:04 PM EST
For the third time in the past couple of months, a Penn State football player has decided to take his leave of James Franklin‘s program.

In late November, Justin Shorter took the initial step in transferring from the Penn State football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, the wide receiver landed at Florida. A week prior to Shorter deciding on his transfer destination, teammate and defensive end Daniel Joseph made his way into the portal.

Monday evening, another Penn State football player, DJ Brown, took to Twitter to announce that he will “transfer and pursue another opportunity elsewhere.” Per Brown, he will graduate from PSU this summer.

“I am truly thankful for being able to attend Penn State these past 3 years,” the cornerback wrote. “The fan base and the memories have been incredible.”

Brown was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2017 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 99 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

During his time in Happy Valley, Brown played in seven games. All seven of those appearances came this past season.

In the weeks leading into the Cotton Bowl matchup with Memphis, Brown was listed as a third-team corner on the depth chart. That positioning likely triggered the decision to transfer.

Duke confirms addition of Stanford transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
For the second day in a row, Duke football is the official beneficiary of a Power Five transfer.

Monday, it was Clemson quarterback Chase Brice formally joining David Cutcliffe‘s squad.  A day later, the Duke football program announced that offensive lineman Devery Hamilton has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and join the Blue Devils team.

Hamilton had announced on social media Monday that he would be joining the Duke football team.

It’s expected that Hamilton will graduate from Stanford in June of this year.  He will then enroll at Duke the following month.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play for Duke football in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final season of eligibility.

A four-star 2016 signee, Hamilton was rated as the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country.  He was also the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Maryland.  Only four signees in Stanford’s class that year were rated higher than the Baltimore native.

Hamilton took a redshirt as a true freshman.  The next three seasons, he played in 27 games total during his time on The Farm.  He started 10 games for the Cardinal, including the first four of the 2019 season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year by injury.

RB Dom Williams takes first step in transferring from Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 12:34 PM EST
The Kansas Jayhawks football program is the latest to take a portal hit.

On Twitter, Dom Williams announced that, “[a]fter a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal.” While the running back is in the NCAA transfer database, Williams could always pull his name and return to the Kansas Jayhawks football team.

“I would like to thank all the coaches who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to live out my dreams,” Williams wrote. “I’m grateful for all the relationships I’ve made here with my brothers.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my journey.”

As for a future destination, it appears Williams will drop down a level. For a while, at least. From the Lawrence Journal-World:

A source familiar with Williams’ thinking told the Journal-World that Williams plans to play for an FCS program in 2020. Then if he wants to, he could potentially transfer to an FBS program as a graduate transfer before the 2021 season. At this juncture, Williams is on schedule to complete his bachelor’s degree by the end of the fall 2020 semester.

Currently, the source said, Williams doesn’t have a particular transfer destination in mind. He will remain at KU through the conclusion of the current semester before transferring.

Williams was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Kansas Jayhawks football program. He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. He was also the No. 73 player at any position in the state of Kansas.

All told, Williams played in 24 games during his time in Lawrence. Four of those appearances came in 2019, which will allow the back to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

In those two dozen games, Williams ran for 470 yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries. His best season was 2018 when he ran for 231 yards, which was third on the Jayhawks. His three touchdowns, though, came as a true freshman.  Those three scores on the ground were tied for second on the team.

In the first season under Miles, the Jayhawks went 3-9. One of those wins, over Texas Tech, was one of the most Mad Hatter wins ever. Miles was also the first KU coach to start a season 2-1 since 1997.

Malcolm Turner resigning after a year as Vanderbilt AD

Vanderbilt
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 12:18 PM EST
Change is afoot once again when it comes to Vanderbilt athletics.

It was announced on Sept. 11, 2018, that trailblazing pioneer David Williams would be stepping down as the athletic director at Vanderbilt.  Feb. 1 of last year, Malcolm Turner officially took over for Williams, who passed away a month later.

One year and three days after taking over, Vandy announced that Turner has resigned as athletic director and vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs.  The resignation is effective immediately.

“We appreciate Malcolm’s service to the university in support of our student-athletes and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” interim Vanderbilt chancellor Susan R. Wente said in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions he has made during his tenure.”

“In a year of change and transition, it’s been a privilege to be a Commodore and witness firsthand the transformative power of the intersection of higher education and athletics. Vanderbilt Athletics has accomplished a great deal during my time at Vanderbilt, and the university’s athletics program and student-athletes are poised for future success,” Turner said. “However, at the onset of this next critical phase of key Athletics initiatives and after considering certain family commitments important to me, I have elected to pursue new opportunities. I fully support what will surely be an exciting next chapter for Vanderbilt Athletics and wish the entire Vanderbilt family the very best going forward. Thank you.”

Three weeks after Turner officially stepped into the job, a contract extension for head football coach Derek Mason was announced.  In the midst of what turned out to be a 3-9 2019 campaign, Turner very strongly supported Mason’s return for 2020.

And then there’s this.  From Rivals.com:

Rumors have swirled for weeks over unhappiness between Turner and Vanderbilt. The source of much discontent was Turner’s spending.

Ex-athletic director David Williams left behind a “rainy day” fund that sources estimated at $17 million. Turner blew through that in less than a year on the job.

A source familiar with the inner workings inside Vanderbilt athletics, weeks ago, said that there had been a spending freeze and that the department was running “deficits on top of deficits on top of deficits.

Simultaneously to Turner’s resignation, Vanderbilt announced that Candice Storey Lee will take over as interim athletic director.  According to the school, Lee is Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the first African-American woman to head an SEC athletics program.

Lee played basketball at Vanderbilt, and is a three-time graduate of the university.  She has been involved in Vanderbilt athletics for nearly two decades, serving as deputy director since 2016.

“Candice embodies the Vanderbilt Way, which is our commitment to ensuring that student-athletes excel on the field of play, academically and in life,” Wente said. “Candice is a trailblazer. Her unparalleled work ethic, energy and vision, and steadfast commitment to the Commodore family, will only build on our momentum.”

Clemson transfer is third former Power Five WR added by Willie Taggart at FAU

Clemson football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
Another erstwhile member of the Clemson football program has found himself a new home.  Unofficially.

Tuesday, Duke confirmed that quarterback Chase Brice has officially signed with the ACC school.  Not long after, it was reported that one of Brice’s former Clemson football teammates, T.J. Chase, would transfer to Florida Atlantic.  Chase placed his name into the NCAA transfer database last month.

The wide receiver confirmed the development to FAUOwlsNest.com.

“I definitely can bring the things I learned at Clemson to FAU,” Chase told the website. “I want to come in and be a leader from day one.”

Chase is on track to graduate in May.  That would give him immediate eligibility for what will be his final college football season in 2020.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Chase was rated as the No. 43 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

During his time at Clemson, Chase caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.  He set career-highs in 2018 in receptions (13), yards (101) and touchdowns (two).  This past season, in Clemson’s run to another College Football Playoff championship game, Chase caught seven passes for 70 yards.

If Chase’s addition comes to fruition, he would be the third Power Five transfer wide receiver added since Willie Taggart took over at Florida Atlantic.  In the middle of last month, Florida State’s D'Marcus Adams followed Taggart to FAU.  Two weeks later, Duke’s Aaron Young followed suit.

Young and Chase will be permitted to play in 2020 as graduate transfers.  Adams, though, will likely have to sit out the upcoming campaign.  He will then have two seasons of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

In addition to those, ummm, additions, another former FSU player, defensive end Malcolm Lamar, is joining the FAU program as well.