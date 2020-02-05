After suffering an unexpected loss earlier in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide football program has been hit with yet another one.

Entering National Signing Day, just eight of the Top 100 2020 prospects on the 247Sports.com composite board remained unsigned. Two members of that octet were favored, overwhelmingly in one case, to sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

Just a month after referring to Alabama as his “DREAM school,” three-star Texas cornerback Ennis Rakestraw instead shocked most observers by signing with Missouri Wednesday morning. Just a couple of hours later, it was McKinnley Jackson‘s turn to raise some eyebrows.

According to 247Sports.com‘s Crystal Ball predictions, there was a 64-percent chance that Jackson signed with Alabama Crimson Tide football coming into signing day. At a signing conference at his Mississippi high school, however, Jackson announced that he will be signing with Texas A&M. In addition to Alabama, the massive defensive tackle chose A&M over Auburn and LSU.

McKinnley Jackson chose Texas A&M over Alabama, LSU and Auburn. pic.twitter.com/DYZjqzDmhY — Patrick Magee (@CoastCoverage) February 5, 2020

While the Crystal Ball numbers show it to be an upset, it’s not really a huge upset. From 247:

It was a huge win for Jimbo Fisher and Co. as the Aggies held off pretty much the entire SEC for Jackson’s services. Jackson spent this past weekend in Aggieland on an official visit as the Maroon and White got the final shot to host him. He was leaning toward A&M prior to the trip and it only cemented the Aggies’ place at the top of his list.

According to the same website, the A&M head coach and his defensive tackles coach, Elijah Robinson, also paid an in-home visit to Jackson in the days before his official visit.

A four-star prospect, the 6-2, 327-pound McKinnley was rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi. Overall, he is the No. 61 recruit in the Class of 2020.