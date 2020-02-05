Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

4-star DE Alfred Collins commits to Texas

By Kevin McGuireFeb 5, 2020, 5:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Horns up, Longhorns. Texas secured a coveted four-star defensive end to its Class of 2020 haul. Alfred Collins, a Texas native, has committed to Texas over rival Oklahoma.

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Collins (6’5″, 284 lb) is the eighth-best recruit in the state of Texas. The Longhorns also signed the state’s No. 7 recruit (dual-threat quarterback Hudson Card) and No. 10 recruit (dual-threat quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson).

This is a significant recruiting victory for Tom Herman and his staff. Already with a class dominated by in-state talent, Texas won the commitment of a top player within the state over offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State and more. Of course, topping Oklahoma is the real big reason to celebrate for Texas as the Longhorns continue to try building a roster capable of dethroning their rivals form Norman in the Big 12 championship picture.

Texas appears to be making strides in that direction. The Longhorns currently hold the highest Class of 2020 team ranking in the Big 12 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Oklahoma is a solid second in this current recruiting class. Texas may not have passed Oklahoma, but the Longhorns have done well in closing the gap in overall talent.

Georgia wins recruiting national title with No. 1 recruiting class

Kirby Smart has his second No. 1 recruiting class at Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 5, 2020, 7:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the second time in three years, the Georgia Bulldogs have signed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. With the second National Signing Day drawing to a close, the recruiting rankings have been compiled and the composite rankings from 247 Sports have determined Georgia will close out the Class of 2020 with the nation’s No. 1 class.

To claim the top spot, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart once again had to edge his former boss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban. After returning to the top spot in the recruiting wars last season, Saban and Alabama pulled in the nation’s No. 2 class, just edging out Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

Consider Georgia now charged with the responsibility of delivering on some lofty expectations. Such high expectations are nothing new for Georgia, of course. Smart has already delivered an SEC title and a run to the national championship game in his time as Georgia’s head coach, but the bar continues to be in need of being cleared. With four straight recruiting classes ranked in the top four of the nation and two top-rated classes in the last three seasons, Georgia looks to have the roster it needs to win a seemingly elusive national title. Even from a conference with Alabama and the new defending national champions (LSU, who signed the No. 4 overall class), the time is now for Georgia to put up or shut-up.

This is Smart’s program from top to bottom now. Now let’s see if it is good enough to win it all.

Another Strong Year for the SEC

The SEC has made it routine to see the majority of its conference landing in the top 25 of the annual recruiting rankings. This year was no different. In addition to Georgia, Alabama and LSU landing in the top four, the SEC had four more teams rank in the top 10. Texas A&M (No. 6), Auburn (No. 7), Florida (No. 8), and Tennessee (No. 10) each brought in a ton of talent and potential in their latest recruiting classes. Only Clemson, Ohio State (No. 5), and Texas (No. 9) managed to crack the top 10 from outside of the SEC.

South Carolina (No. 18) and Kentucky (No. 24) also waved the SEC flag inside the top 25. That gives the SEC 9 teams in the top 25 of the national recruiting rankings. Mississippi State (No. 27), Arkansas (No. 30), Ole Miss (No. 39), and Missouri (No. 50) also cracked the top 50. Vanderbilt is the only SEC member without a top 50 recruiting class, but the Commodores come in at No. 57 as of the time of this post being written.

  • Top 50 By Conference
    • SEC: 13
    • Big Ten: 11
    • ACC: 9
    • Pac-12: 8
    • Big 12: 7
    • AAC: 1

As for teams in the top 25, the Big Ten is well-represented. And it’s the usual names you will find form the conference in the top 25. Aside from the Buckeyes, Michigan and Penn State are back-to-back at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively. Nebraska, who always seems to fare well in recruiting rankings no matter the year, comes in at No. 20. Wisconsin (No. 25) rounds out the top 25 recruiting rankings.

Best Recruiting Classes in Each Conference

When it comes to what schools are leading the way in recruiting within their own conferences, there are some familiar leaders of the pack here. Ohio State continues to be the champions of the Big Ten in recruiting, and the results on the field have backed that up. Clemson has been the dominant force in the ACC for a number of years now, with nobody really closing in just yet. Texas is taking the crown in the Big 12 this year, and defending Pac-12 champion Oregon is sitting on top of the Pac-12 recruiting rankings just as they did last year (it’s another rough year for USC on the recruiting trail, with the No. 10 class…… in the Pac-12).

  • AAC – Cincinnati (No. 40)
  • ACC – Clemson (No. 3)
  • Big 12 – Texas (No. 9)
  • Big Ten – Ohio State (No. 5)
  • Conference USA – FIU (No. 71)
  • MAC – Toledo (No. 68)
  • Mountain West – Boise State (No. 65)
  • Pac-12 – Oregon (No. 12)
  • SEC – Georgia (No. 1)
  • Sun Belt – Louisiana (No. 79)

A few notable differences from last year’s Class of 2019 rankings include Cincinnati taking the top spot in the AAC this year. The Bearcats dethrone UCF for the top recruiting class in the conference and are easily ahead of the rest of the Group of 5 programs. The next Group of 5 team in the recruiting rankings is Boise State (No. 65), but the Broncos are ranked 16 spots lower than where they sat a year ago. In Conference USA, the departure of Lane Kiffin (from FAU to Ole Miss) may have been what was needed for FIU to slip ahead of FAU.

It is worth noting that recruiting rankings are subject to change. All rankings are according to the latest 247 Sports composite rankings at the time of this posting.

After sleeping on MSU possibility, Pat Narduzzi says ‘I’m here at Pitt’

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 5, 2020, 5:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

A day after a vacancy to be head coach at Michigan State opened up, former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi said he is not a candidate for the job. Narduzzi reportedly mulled over the possibility of being the next head coach of the Spartans overnight and confirmed his commitment to the Panthers on Wednesday.

“I’m here at Pitt and I want to be here at Pitt,” Narduzzi said when speaking with the media at a signing day press conference on Wednesday (according to PGH Sports Now). “That’s where I want to be.”

Mark Dantonio resigned as Michigan State’s head coach abruptly on Tuesday. Dantonio stepped down as head coach on the eve of the second National Signing Day, bringing an end to his 13-year run as head coach of the Spartans. Although Mike Tressel has been named the program’s interim head coach, Michigan State is currently conducting a national search for its next head coach. Narduzzi was quickly pegged as a likely candidate for the job.

Before taking the opportunity to become a head coach at Pittsburgh in 2015, Narduzzi had been a long-time assistant under Dantonio. When Dantonio left his position as defensive coordinator at Ohio State to become the head coach at Cincinnati in 2004, Dantonio hired Narduzzi from Miami Ohio to be his defensive coordinator with the Bearcats. After three seasons at Cincinnati, Dantonio was hired by Michigan State to be its new head coach in 2007. Dantonio brought Narduzzi with him to continue serving in the same role as a defensive coordinator. Narduzzi held that job in East Lansing for eight seasons before getting a job offer from Pitt to be the head coach. The 2020 season will be Narduzzi’s sixth season as head coach of the Panthers.

Not surprisingly, Narduzzi and Pitt Athletics Director Heather Lyke were sure to touch base and get on the same page on short notice once news of Dantonio’s resignation spread.

“We talked about the situation that presented itself yesterday afternoon and wanted to make sure he knew that we wanted him to be at Pitt,” Lyke said, according to PGH Sports Now. “It’s a relationship business, that’s what we’re in, and so I just connected with him and got his thoughts on what he was thinking.”

We don’t typically talk about coaches and signing day decisions for head coaches, but this may be the best signing day news for Pitt football the program could have asked for. Earlier today, it was reported Michigan State also swung and missed on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell may not be in the running either.

Georgia Tech adds RB Jahmyr Gibbs for first top-10 Georgia recruit since 2007

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 5, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Georgia Tech bolstered its running back position on National Signing Day with the addition of four-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs submitted his signed National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the second national signing day on the recruiting calendar, and it is quite the addition to the program for head coach Geoff Collins.

Gibbs committed to Georgia Tech over offers from Alabama and Florida, with the Gators being considered the strongest threat to Georgia Tech. Gibbs took an official visit to Florida on Jan. 24, and one week later wrapped up his recruiting search with an official visit with Georgia Tech. The 5′-9″ four-star running back is the eighth-ranked running back in the Class of 2020 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Gibbs is ranked 10th among all recruits from the state of Georgia, and he is now the highest-rated player form the state heading to Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech has not signed a top 10 recruit from its home state since wide receiver Morgan Burnett and running back Jonathan Dwyer both signed with the Yellow Jackets in the Class of 2007. This hardly breaks into the stranglehold on the state’s top talent that rival Georgia currently holds, but it is a major recruiting win for Collins as he continues to try making more inroads with the talent overload in the peach state.

“We take pride in our evaluation piece. Jahmyr was undervalued early on by the college football world but he was the No. 1 running back on our board from day one,” Collins said in a released statement. “He wants to be a part of our culture and the great young men in our locker room, and he wants to be developed at a high level. I think Jahmyr is going to be a household name in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia for a long, long time.”

Georiga Tech also welcomed the additions of graduate transfer offensive lineman Devin Cochran (previously of Vanderbilt) and Class of 2020 three-star offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis.

Temple adds transfers from Wake Forest, West Virginia

Temple Owls football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

On a day when most schools are adding high school talent, the Temple Owls football team is infusing its roster Power Five transfers.

Late Wednesday morning, the school confirmed that safety Kwantel Raines and defensive end Manny Walker have officially been added to the Temple Owls football team.  Raines, who is already enrolled in classes, comes to the AAC school from West Virginia, Walker from Wake Forest.

Walker had announced his move to the Temple Owls football team Feb. 2.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Raines, though, will have to sit out the upcoming season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

Walker was a three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina during that cycle.

As a true freshman, Walker took a redshirt. The following season, an injury during summer camp sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign. The past two seasons, Walker played in 22 games, including 10 appearances in 2019.

The lineman was credited with 16 tackles, five tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception during his time with the Demon Deacons.

Originally a four-star 2018 signee, Raines was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He was also the No. 18 safety in the country.  Only one player in WVU’s class that year, defensive end Dante Stills, was rated higher than the Aliquippa product.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Raines played in just seven games for the Mountaineers.  Six of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.

In addition to Raines and Walker, Temple also announced the addition of Michael Niese as a transfer.  At FCS Dayton, the offensive lineman played in 32 games the past three seasons.  He started 16 of those contests.

As is the case with Walker, Niese comes to the Owls as a graduate transfer.