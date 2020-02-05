For the Auburn football team, its biggest news of National Signing Day has nothing to do with an incoming player. Rather, it’s an outgoing one. Potentially.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, JaTarvious Whitlow has taken the first step in leaving the Auburn football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the development.

Auburn starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow has entered the transfer portal — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2020

According to the latter news source, Whitlow “appeared in the NCAA’s transfer system Wednesday after two days of rumors of his impending departure at Auburn, where relationships had broken down between the player and staff members.”

Thus far, there’s been no confirmation from the Auburn football program on the running back’s status with the team.

This past season, Whitlow led the Tigers with 763 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore will apparently finish the Auburn football portion of his playing career with 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns on 306 carries. He also totaled another 279 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

At this point, it’s unclear if Whitlow will be eligible to play at another FBS school as a graduate transfer in 2020. If he has to sit out the upcoming, it would leave him with just one season of eligibility beginning in 2021. Whitlow could also opt for the FCS level and play immediately.

During the Early Signing Period in December, four-star running back Tank Bigsby signed with the Tigers. The No. 4 back in the country enrolled in classes at the university Jan. 8.