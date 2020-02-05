For the Auburn football team, its biggest news of National Signing Day has nothing to do with an incoming player. Rather, it’s an outgoing one. Potentially.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, JaTarvious Whitlow has taken the first step in leaving the Auburn football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the development.
According to the latter news source, Whitlow “appeared in the NCAA’s transfer system Wednesday after two days of rumors of his impending departure at Auburn, where relationships had broken down between the player and staff members.”
Thus far, there’s been no confirmation from the Auburn football program on the running back’s status with the team.
This past season, Whitlow led the Tigers with 763 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore will apparently finish the Auburn football portion of his playing career with 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns on 306 carries. He also totaled another 279 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.
At this point, it’s unclear if Whitlow will be eligible to play at another FBS school as a graduate transfer in 2020. If he has to sit out the upcoming, it would leave him with just one season of eligibility beginning in 2021. Whitlow could also opt for the FCS level and play immediately.
During the Early Signing Period in December, four-star running back Tank Bigsby signed with the Tigers. The No. 4 back in the country enrolled in classes at the university Jan. 8.
We don’t know yet who will be the new head coach of the Michigan State football team. We do, though, know who it won’t be. Reportedly.
Tuesday afternoon, Mark Dantonio set the college football world ablaze by announcing that he is stepping down after 13 seasons as the Michigan State football head coach. At a subsequent press conference, Dantonio confirmed that he informed his Spartans players and coaches of his decision earlier in the day. The administration was informed prior to Tuesday.
When it comes to finding a replacement, the university reportedly wasted no time in kicking off a search for Dantonio’s replacement. By way of the Des Moines Register, MSU reached out to Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell Tuesday regarding the opening. According to the Register, the school was “quickly rebuffed” by Campbell.
Campbell just completed his fourth season in Ames. His current record stands at 26-25 overall and 18-18 in Big 12 play. In the three years prior to his arrival, the Cyclones went 8-28. ISU has also appeared in three straight bowl games for the first time since 2000-02.
In December of last year, the university announced yet another contract extension for Campbell. That extension came not long after Campbell’s name was mentioned in connection to the Florida State job.
With Campbell out of the picture, the search will continue in East Lansing. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell is the front-runner for the job. FootballScoop.com, though, has a different report on the Fickell angle:
Today is signing day so keep that in mind; but sources tell FootballScoop Luke Fickell has already evaluated the opportunity and is not inclined to jump at this time. Could that change, if following their search Michigan State officials determine they have to pay up to get Fickell?
Pat Narduzzi has also been mentioned prominently as a potential replacement. The current head coach at Pitt, Narduzzi was the defensive coordinator at MSU from 2007-14.
For the Miami Hurricanes football team, landing an unexpected commitment was the cake. The school they beat out will simply serve as the icing.
As we noted earlier Wednesday, Avantae Williams was one of eight 2020 prospects on 247Sports.com‘s composite board who hadn’t signed heading into National Signing Day. While he wasn’t committed to any one school, it was widely expected that the safety was a lock for Florida.
In fact, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions had Williams 100-percent headed to the Gators.
Early Wednesday afternoon, however, Williams pulled off one of the biggest stunners of the day. During a signing ceremony at Deland (Fla.) High School, the highly-touted defensive back announced that he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes football team.
A four-star 2020 recruit, Williams is rated as the No. 2 safety in the country. He’s also the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida. Williams also becomes the highest-rated signee in Miami’s class this recruiting cycle.
A familiar name, especially to Willie Taggart, has been added to the FAU football roster.
One month after being fired at Florida State, Willie Taggart resurfaced as the head coach at FAU in mid-December. Wednesday morning, the Owls began the process of announcing Taggart’s first recruiting class at the Conference USA school.
And the first official signee? Willie Taggart Jr., who is, of course, the son of the new head coach.
The younger Taggart is a three-star 2020 prospect. He held scholarship offers from Appalachian State and Florida State.
Taggart will be taking over an FAU team that is coming off a school-record-tying 11 wins. One of those wins came in the Conference USA championship game, a 49-6 thumping of UAB.
That same day, Lane Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job, paving the way for Taggart to take over the FAU program.
Fans of the Georgia football program can officially breathe a sigh of relief.
As National Signing Day 2020 dawned, three of the 31 five-star recruits remained unsigned. One of them, though, offensive lineman Broderick Jones, had verbally committed to playing for the Georgia football team.
Jones further buttressed his commitment to Georgia football by canceling a visit to Auburn last week. Wednesday morning, Jones cemented that commitment by officially signing with Georgia football.
“I am a Georgia boy,” Jones said. “It is the brand. I wanted to be close to home so my family could support me. That was one of the biggest factors. Go Dawgs!”
Shortly after Jones’ public announcement, his new football home made it officially official.
The No. 3 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia, the 6-5, 298-pound Jones is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country. On the 247Sports.com composite, he’s listed as the No. 11 prospect overall in the Class of 2020.
While Jones verbally committed to UGA in April of 2018, the departure of line coach Sam Pittman for the head job at Arkansas in December caused some concern. Last month, Jones took an official visit to Arkansas. He took another to Illinois that same month.
The fact that Jones canceled that Auburn trip just days ago, though, seemingly clinched it for Georgia.