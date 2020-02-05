Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fans of the Georgia football program can officially breathe a sigh of relief.

As National Signing Day 2020 dawned, three of the 31 five-star recruits remained unsigned. One of them, though, offensive lineman Broderick Jones, had verbally committed to playing for the Georgia football team.

Jones further buttressed his commitment to Georgia football by canceling a visit to Auburn last week. Wednesday morning, Jones cemented that commitment by officially signing with Georgia football.

“I am a Georgia boy,” Jones said. “It is the brand. I wanted to be close to home so my family could support me. That was one of the biggest factors. Go Dawgs!”

Shortly after Jones’ public announcement, his new football home made it officially official.

The No. 3 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia, the 6-5, 298-pound Jones is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country. On the 247Sports.com composite, he’s listed as the No. 11 prospect overall in the Class of 2020.

While Jones verbally committed to UGA in April of 2018, the departure of line coach Sam Pittman for the head job at Arkansas in December caused some concern. Last month, Jones took an official visit to Arkansas. He took another to Illinois that same month.

The fact that Jones canceled that Auburn trip just days ago, though, seemingly clinched it for Georgia.