Georgia Tech adds RB Jahmyr Gibbs for first top-10 Georgia recruit since 2007

Georgia Tech bolstered its running back position on National Signing Day with the addition of four-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs submitted his signed National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the second national signing day on the recruiting calendar, and it is quite the addition to the program for head coach Geoff Collins.

Gibbs committed to Georgia Tech over offers from Alabama and Florida, with the Gators being considered the strongest threat to Georgia Tech. Gibbs took an official visit to Florida on Jan. 24, and one week later wrapped up his recruiting search with an official visit with Georgia Tech. The 5′-9″ four-star running back is the eighth-ranked running back in the Class of 2020 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Gibbs is ranked 10th among all recruits from the state of Georgia, and he is now the highest-rated player form the state heading to Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech has not signed a top 10 recruit from its home state since wide receiver Morgan Burnett and running back Jonathan Dwyer both signed with the Yellow Jackets in the Class of 2007. This hardly breaks into the stranglehold on the state’s top talent that rival Georgia currently holds, but it is a major recruiting win for Collins as he continues to try making more inroads with the talent overload in the peach state.

“We take pride in our evaluation piece. Jahmyr was undervalued early on by the college football world but he was the No. 1 running back on our board from day one,” Collins said in a released statement. “He wants to be a part of our culture and the great young men in our locker room, and he wants to be developed at a high level. I think Jahmyr is going to be a household name in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia for a long, long time.”

Georiga Tech also welcomed the additions of graduate transfer offensive lineman Devin Cochran (previously of Vanderbilt) and Class of 2020 three-star offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis.

