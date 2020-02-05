The portal bug has hit the Kansas Jayhawks football program yet again.

Monday, running back Dom Williams took the first step in leaving the Kansas Jayhawks football team by announcing he is entering the NCAA transfer database. A day later, two of Williams’ wide receiver teammates did the same.

On his personal Twitter account, Evan Fairs (pictured) confirmed that, “[a]fter a lot of prayer and talking to my family I have decided to enter myself into the transfer portal to further my career and continue my dream.”

Fairs also thanked the Kansas Jayhawks football program “for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream.” The receiver will be leaving Lawrence as a graduate transfer.

Fairs was a three-star 2016 signee. All told, Fairs played in 26 games during his time with the Jayhawks. Just two of those appearances came this past season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.

Far and away Fairs’ best season was 2017. That year, Fairs caught 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. In the other three seasons, the Texas native totaled four passes for 57 yards.

In addition to Fairs, fellow receiver Quan Hampton announced on Twitter that he too is set to leave the Kansas Jayhawks football program. In his statement, Hampton thanked both his former head coach, David Beaty, and his current one, Les Miles.

Like Fairs, Hampton’s best season came in 2017. That year, Hampton totaled 145 yards on 21 receptions. The Texas native will finish his career as part of the Kansas Jayhawks football team with 28 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.

In the first season under Miles, the Jayhawks went 3-9. One of those wins, over Texas Tech, was one of the most Mad Hatter wins ever. Miles was also the first KU coach to start a season 2-1 since 1997.