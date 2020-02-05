Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

We have our first upset of National Signing Day 2020.

Heading into Wednesday, Alabama was the favorite to land three-star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. In fact, according to 247Sports.com, the Crimson Tide was the overwhelming favorite.

When he received a scholarship offer from Nick Saban early last month, Rakestraw referred to ‘Bama as his “DREAM school.”

With National Signing Day upon us, though, it’s not Alabama that’s on the receiving end of a commitment from Rakestraw. Instead, it’s an SEC East school as Rakestraw announced Wednesday morning that he will be signing with Missouri.

In addition to ‘Bama, Rakestraw chose Mizzou over home-state Texas.

This development is a huge win for first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was hired by the Tigers in December. It should be noted that Mizzou has not yet announced Rakestraw officially signing a National Letter of Intent with the school.

On the 247Sports.com composite, Rakestraw was rated as the No. 71 corner in the country. In the state of Texas, he was the No. 110 recruit regardless of position.