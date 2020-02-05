National Signing Day
Getty Images

Three five-star 2020 prospects remain unsigned heading into National Signing Day

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
1 Comment

This is not your father’s National Signing Day. To say the least.

For most of the first two decades of the 21st century, the first Wednesday in February was a veritable college football holiday. National Signing Day was a day in which (insert your school’s name here) added shiny new players who you just knew would be the final pieces needed for a run at the national championship. Now? Thanks to the Early Signing Period in December, not so much.

From ESPN.com ($):

In December, 274 of the ESPN 300 prospects signed their national letter of intent with their respective schools. Among the 26 prospects who didn’t sign, 15 are committed to a school, while 11 are uncommitted and unsigned.

That total number of recruits to sign in December has gradually increased each year that we’ve had the early signing period. In December 2017, when the Class of 2018 first experienced an early signing period, 221 recruits signed. That went up to 260 in the previous class and 14 more for this time around.

According to the 247Sports.com composite, a whopping 92 of the Top 100 2020 high school prospects put pen to paper on Dec. 18. Of those eight still unsigned, three are five-star recruits:

  • No. 8 — Jordan Burch, DT
  • No. 11 — Broderick Jones, OT
  • No. 16 — Zachary Evans, RB

While unsigned, Burch is verbally committed to South Carolina and Jones to Georgia. Evans actually signed with Georgia, but, well, that trainwreck is still ongoing.

It’s widely expected that Jones, who canceled a visit to Auburn last week, will follow through with his verbal commitment and sign with Georgia.

When it comes to Burch, though, there’s some concern that he could flip. Specifically, a late-January visit to the reigning national champions has some thinking that LSU will win out in the end. Clemson has also been in the mix for the top-rated player in the state of South Carolina, although they are a longshot at best.

That five-star drama should be over relatively early as Jones is expected to make his announcement at nine a.m. ET Wednesday, Burch at noon.

As for the rest? Below are the remaining Top 100 players who have yet to sign:

  • No. 44 — Avantae Williams, S
  • No. 59 — Sedrick Van Pran, C (committed to Georgia)
  • No. 61 — McKinnley Jackson, DT
  • No. 62 — Alfred Collins, DE
  • No. 66 — Xzavier Henderson, WR (committed to Florida)
  • No. 75 — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (committed to Georgia Tech)

While not verbally committed, Williams and Collins are seen as virtual locks to sign with Florida (HERE) and Texas (HERE). Alabama is a heavy favorite to land Jackson, who is scheduled to announce his decision at 9:30 a.m. ET.

At the moment, Van Pran will announce at 10 a.m. ET. Collins will make the Longhorn faithful wait until 3:50 ET to put his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent.

One final note as to how far National Signing Day has fallen off the radar: ESPN will air just three hours of coverage this year. From 3-4 p.m. ET. And then from 9-11 p.m. ET. On ESPNU.

As they say, there’s your sign.

Three-star Texas corner signs with Mizzou over favorite Alabama

National Signing Day
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 9:56 AM EST
Leave a comment

We have our first upset of National Signing Day 2020.

Heading into Wednesday, Alabama was the favorite to land three-star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.  In fact, according to 247Sports.com, the Crimson Tide was the overwhelming favorite.

When he received a scholarship offer from Nick Saban early last month, Rakestraw referred to ‘Bama as his “DREAM school.”

With National Signing Day upon us, though, it’s not Alabama that’s on the receiving end of a commitment from Rakestraw. Instead, it’s an SEC East school as Rakestraw announced Wednesday morning that he will be signing with Missouri.

In addition to ‘Bama, Rakestraw chose Mizzou over home-state Texas.

This development is a huge win for first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was hired by the Tigers in December.  It should be noted that Mizzou has not yet announced Rakestraw officially signing a National Letter of Intent with the school.

On the 247Sports.com composite, Rakestraw was rated as the No. 71 corner in the country.  In the state of Texas, he was the No. 110 recruit regardless of position.

Georgia enters National Signing Day with slight lead on Alabama for top 2020 class

National Signing Day
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 8:24 AM EST
1 Comment

We already talked about individual recruits heading into National Signing Day 2020. Now, it’s time to look at how the class rankings are shaking out.

When we ended the Early Signing Period last December, Clemson had signed the No. 1 class in the country. Last week, though, Georgia moved into the top spot thanks to a verbal commitment from four-star running back Daijun Edwards and will head into National Signing Day atop the 247Sports.com composite.

With 310.93 points on the composite, Alabama sits at No. 2 behind UGA’s 312.22. Clemson is now at No. 3 with 309.73 points and is highly unlikely to add any more recruits to its 2020 class Wednesday.

Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will be in play for a handful of unsigned prospects throughout the day. The Tide, in particular, is a heavy favorite to land four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

Below is the top current class from each Power Five conference, followed by the next-closest class from that league:

  • ACC — Clemson, No. 3 (309.73 points); Miami, No. 17 (247.06)
  • Big 12 — Oklahoma, No. 9 (259.60); Texas, No. 11 (257.63)
  • Big Ten — Ohio State, No. 5 (295.08); Michigan, No. 10 (257.74)
  • Pac-12 — Oregon, No. 12 (256.52); No. 15 Washington (252.36)
  • SEC — Georgia, No. 1 (312.22), Alabama, No. 2 (310.93)

Conversely — and somewhat perversely — which school currently owns the lowest-rated class in each Power Five conference?

  • ACC — Virginia Tech, No. 68 (162.89 points)
  • Big 12 — Baylor, No. 57 (174.38)
  • Big Ten — Illinois, No. 90 (148.56)
  • Pac-12 — Arizona, No. 65 (164.76)
  • SEC — Vanderbilt, No. 54 (178.39)

At No. 52, Cincinnati has the highest-rated class from a Group of Five school. Watching how Cincinnati fares on National Signing Day will be fascinating to watch play out as the Bearcats’ head coach, Luke Fickell, is a heavy favorite to take over at Michigan State for Mark Dantonio, who announced his retirement Tuesday.

Boise State of the Mountain West is next among the Group of Fives at No. 64 (167.79).

For those unaware, the composite takes into account not only 247Sports.com‘s rankings, but those of Rivals.com and ESPN as well.



Evan Fairs one of two Kansas WRs hit transfer portal

Kansas Jayhawks football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 6:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

The portal bug has hit the Kansas Jayhawks football program yet again.

Monday, running back Dom Williams took the first step in leaving the Kansas Jayhawks football team by announcing he is entering the NCAA transfer database.  A day later, two of Williams’ wide receiver teammates did the same.

On his personal Twitter account, Evan Fairs (pictured) confirmed that, “[a]fter a lot of prayer and talking to my family I have decided to enter myself into the transfer portal to further my career and continue my dream.”

Fairs also thanked the Kansas Jayhawks football program “for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream.” The receiver will be leaving Lawrence as a graduate transfer.

Fairs was a three-star 2016 signee.  All told, Fairs played in 26 games during his time with the Jayhawks.  Just two of those appearances came this past season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.

Far and away Fairs’ best season was 2017.  That year, Fairs caught 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown.  In the other three seasons, the Texas native totaled four passes for 57 yards.

In addition to Fairs, fellow receiver Quan Hampton announced on Twitter that he too is set to leave the Kansas Jayhawks football program.  In his statement, Hampton thanked both his former head coach, David Beaty, and his current one, Les Miles.

Like Fairs, Hampton’s best season came in 2017.  That year, Hampton totaled 145 yards on 21 receptions.  The Texas native will finish his career as part of the Kansas Jayhawks football team with 28 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.

In the first season under Miles, the Jayhawks went 3-9. One of those wins, over Texas Tech, was one of the most Mad Hatter wins ever. Miles was also the first KU coach to start a season 2-1 since 1997.

Buffalo losing starting DT Chibueze Onwuka to transfer portal

Buffalo Bulls football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 5:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Thanks to the Buffalo Bulls football program, a talented defensive lineman has hit the free-agent market.

247Sports.com was the first to report Monday that Chibueze Onwuka has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. It’s not an official move, however, as the defensive tackle could always pull his name from the portal and return to the Buffalo Bulls football team.

Neither the player nor the school has confirmed the development.

Onwuka, who played his high school football in Maryland, began his collegiate playing career at the JUCO level. The lineman then joined the MAC football program in 2017, initially as a walk-on.

The past three seasons, Onwuka played in 36 games. In 2019, he started 13 games for the Bulls. He was third on the team with eight tackles for loss.

For that performance, Onwuka earned third-team All-MAC honors.

In December, the Bulls team claimed the first-ever bowl win for the program.