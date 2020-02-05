If you heard a collective sigh coming out of the South Carolina football building earlier Wednesday — and then a collective groan — you’ll see why in short order.

On the first day of the Early Signing Period in December, Jordan Burch verbally committed to playing for the South Carolina football team. Between then and now, however, LSU heavily pursued the five-star recruit. In late January, Burch and his mother took an unofficial visit to LSU.

South Carolina football, though, got the final in-person look as Burch took an official visit to the Gamecocks this past weekend. That apparently sealed the deal for the Gamecocks as, Wednesday afternoon, Burch announced that he was sticking to his verbal commitment and signing with South Carolina.

The Burch situation, though, isn’t exactly black and white at the moment.

Jordan Burch said he wasn't going to do interviews. I asked him if he sent in his letter. "Yes, sir." — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) February 5, 2020

But wait, there’s more…

Jordan Burch declined an interview request after the ceremony. When asked if he could confirm if he had signed an LOI, his mother stepped in and said, "No sir, we're not doing any interviews." So, stay tuned. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 5, 2020

It should be noted that, as of yet, the official South Carolina football Twitter account has not yet announced Burch’s signing. The program has already announced all of its other signees on that social media site.

The five-star 2020 recruit was the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina. He’s also the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country. On 247Sports.com‘s composite, he’s the No. 8 prospect overall in this year’s class.

If he sticks with his commitment, he would be the Gamecocks’ highest-rated signee since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.