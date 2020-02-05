Temple Owls football
Getty Images

Temple adds transfers from Wake Forest, West Virginia

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

On a day when most schools are adding high school talent, the Temple Owls football team is infusing its roster Power Five transfers.

Late Wednesday morning, the school confirmed that safety Kwantel Raines and defensive end Manny Walker have officially been added to the Temple Owls football team.  Raines, who is already enrolled in classes, comes to the AAC school from West Virginia, Walker from Wake Forest.

Walker had announced his move to the Temple Owls football team Feb. 2.  As a graduate transfer, the lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Raines, though, will have to sit out the upcoming season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

Walker was a three-star member of the Demon Deacons’ 2016 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina during that cycle.

As a true freshman, Walker took a redshirt. The following season, an injury during summer camp sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign. The past two seasons, Walker played in 22 games, including 10 appearances in 2019.

The lineman was credited with 16 tackles, five tackles for losses, two sacks and an interception during his time with the Demon Deacons.

Originally a four-star 2018 signee, Raines was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He was also the No. 18 safety in the country.  Only one player in WVU’s class that year, defensive end Dante Stills, was rated higher than the Aliquippa product.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Raines played in just seven games for the Mountaineers.  Six of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.

In addition to Raines and Walker, Temple also announced the addition of Michael Niese as a transfer.  At FCS Dayton, the offensive lineman played in 32 games the past three seasons.  He started 16 of those contests.

As is the case with Walker, Niese comes to the Owls as a graduate transfer.

After sleeping on MSU possibility, Pat Narduzzi says ‘I’m here at Pitt’

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 5, 2020, 5:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

A day after a vacancy to be head coach at Michigan State opened up, former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi said he is not a candidate for the job. Narduzzi reportedly mulled over the possibility of being the next head coach of the Spartans overnight and confirmed his commitment to the Panthers on Wednesday.

“I’m here at Pitt and I want to be here at Pitt,” Narduzzi said when speaking with the media at a signing day press conference on Wednesday (according to PGH Sports Now). “That’s where I want to be.”

Mark Dantonio resigned as Michigan State’s head coach abruptly on Tuesday. Dantonio stepped down as head coach on the eve of the second National Signing Day, bringing an end to his 13-year run as head coach of the Spartans. Although Mike Tressel has been named the program’s interim head coach, Michigan State is currently conducting a national search for its next head coach. Narduzzi was quickly pegged as a likely candidate for the job.

Before taking the opportunity to become a head coach at Pittsburgh in 2015, Narduzzi had been a long-time assistant under Dantonio. When Dantonio left his position as defensive coordinator at Ohio State to become the head coach at Cincinnati in 2004, Dantonio hired Narduzzi from Miami Ohio to be his defensive coordinator with the Bearcats. After three seasons at Cincinnati, Dantonio was hired by Michigan State to be its new head coach in 2007. Dantonio brought Narduzzi with him to continue serving in the same role as a defensive coordinator. Narduzzi held that job in East Lansing for eight seasons before getting a job offer from Pitt to be the head coach. The 2020 season will be Narduzzi’s sixth season as head coach of the Panthers.

Not surprisingly, Narduzzi and Pitt Athletics Director Heather Lyke were sure to touch base and get on the same page on short notice once news of Dantonio’s resignation spread.

“We talked about the situation that presented itself yesterday afternoon and wanted to make sure he knew that we wanted him to be at Pitt,” Lyke said, according to PGH Sports Now. “It’s a relationship business, that’s what we’re in, and so I just connected with him and got his thoughts on what he was thinking.”

We don’t typically talk about coaches and signing day decisions for head coaches, but this may be the best signing day news for Pitt football the program could have asked for. Earlier today, it was reported Michigan State also swung and missed on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell may not be in the running either.

Georgia Tech adds RB Jahmyr Gibbs for first top-10 Georgia recruit since 2007

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 5, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Georgia Tech bolstered its running back position on National Signing Day with the addition of four-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs submitted his signed National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the second national signing day on the recruiting calendar, and it is quite the addition to the program for head coach Geoff Collins.

Gibbs committed to Georgia Tech over offers from Alabama and Florida, with the Gators being considered the strongest threat to Georgia Tech. Gibbs took an official visit to Florida on Jan. 24, and one week later wrapped up his recruiting search with an official visit with Georgia Tech. The 5′-9″ four-star running back is the eighth-ranked running back in the Class of 2020 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Gibbs is ranked 10th among all recruits from the state of Georgia, and he is now the highest-rated player form the state heading to Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech has not signed a top 10 recruit from its home state since wide receiver Morgan Burnett and running back Jonathan Dwyer both signed with the Yellow Jackets in the Class of 2007. This hardly breaks into the stranglehold on the state’s top talent that rival Georgia currently holds, but it is a major recruiting win for Collins as he continues to try making more inroads with the talent overload in the peach state.

“We take pride in our evaluation piece. Jahmyr was undervalued early on by the college football world but he was the No. 1 running back on our board from day one,” Collins said in a released statement. “He wants to be a part of our culture and the great young men in our locker room, and he wants to be developed at a high level. I think Jahmyr is going to be a household name in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia for a long, long time.”

Georiga Tech also welcomed the additions of graduate transfer offensive lineman Devin Cochran (previously of Vanderbilt) and Class of 2020 three-star offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis.

Five-star 2018 RB Ricky Slade could be leaving Penn State

Penn State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 3:13 PM EST
1 Comment

A high-profile member of one of the Penn State football program’s recent recruiting classes is on his way out the door.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday afternoon that Ricky Slade has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  No one from the Penn State football program has yet confirmed the development.

A five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, Slade was rated as the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the country.  Slade was also the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  Only two signees in PSU’s class that year, defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Justin Shorter, were rated higher than Slade.

In two seasons, Slade ran for 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 92 carries.  This past season, he also caught 12 passes for another 105 yards.

Journey Brown, a sophomore, led Penn State in rushing in 2019 with 890 yards and a dozen touchdowns.  In the Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, Brown ran for 202 yards.

During this current recruiting cycle, James Franklin has added a pair of four-star recruits at Slade’s position.  Caziah Holmes was rated as the No. 5 all-purpose back in the country, Keyvone Lee the No. 22 running back in this class.

South Carolina holds off LSU for five-star DL Jordan Burch… maybe

South Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you heard a collective sigh coming out of the South Carolina football building earlier Wednesday — and then a collective groan — you’ll see why in short order.

On the first day of the Early Signing Period in December, Jordan Burch verbally committed to playing for the South Carolina football team.  Between then and now, however, LSU heavily pursued the five-star recruit.  In late January, Burch and his mother took an unofficial visit to LSU.

South Carolina football, though, got the final in-person look as Burch took an official visit to the Gamecocks this past weekend.  That apparently sealed the deal for the Gamecocks as, Wednesday afternoon, Burch announced that he was sticking to his verbal commitment and signing with South Carolina.

The Burch situation, though, isn’t exactly black and white at the moment.

But wait, there’s more…

It should be noted that, as of yet, the official South Carolina football Twitter account has not yet announced Burch’s signing.  The program has already announced all of its other signees on that social media site.

The five-star 2020 recruit was the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.  He’s also the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country.  On 247Sports.com‘s composite, he’s the No. 8 prospect overall in this year’s class.

If he sticks with his commitment, he would be the Gamecocks’ highest-rated signee since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.