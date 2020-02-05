Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With a couple of spots open on his Wake Forest football staff ahead of National Signing Day, Dave Clawson has filled said spots.

Earlier Tuesday, Wake announced the hiring of Paul Williams as secondary coach. There is some familiarity with the hire as Wake Forest defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill and assistant head coach for defense David Cohen coached with Williams at the University of Delaware from 2002-04.

In 2019, Williams was an analyst at Texas. Williams’ other stops include Houston (2018), Illinois (2016-17), Miami (2011-15), Temple (2006-10), Western Michigan (2005), Delaware (1999-2004) and Penn (1997-98).

In addition to Williams’ hiring, Ryan Crawford was named assistant special teams coordinator. Crawford will also be in charge of the Demon Deacons’ nicklebacks.

And, finally, Greg Jones has been promoted from director of player personnel/recruiting to linebackers coach. Jones will replace Tyler Santucci, who left for a job at Texas A&M last month.

Jones has been a part of the extended Wake football staff since 2016.

“We are committed to putting our players in the best position to be successful and adding someone with Paul Williams’ experience and expertise is great for Wake Forest and our program,” the Wake Forest football head coach said in a statement. “Ryan has a strong special teams background and will work closely with Coach Lineburg to improve those units. Meanwhile, I’m excited for Greg and the opportunity that awaits him. He has been with us for five years and understands our program inside and out.

“Our future is very bright as our guys have hit the ground running with offseason workouts.”