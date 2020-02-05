Wake Forest football
Dave Clawson finalizes Wake Forest coaching staff

By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 12:12 AM EST
With a couple of spots open on his Wake Forest football staff ahead of National Signing Day, Dave Clawson has filled said spots.

Earlier Tuesday, Wake announced the hiring of Paul Williams as secondary coach. There is some familiarity with the hire as Wake Forest defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill and assistant head coach for defense David Cohen coached with Williams at the University of Delaware from 2002-04.

In 2019, Williams was an analyst at Texas. Williams’ other stops include Houston (2018), Illinois (2016-17), Miami (2011-15), Temple (2006-10), Western Michigan (2005), Delaware (1999-2004) and Penn (1997-98).

In addition to Williams’ hiring, Ryan Crawford was named assistant special teams coordinator. Crawford will also be in charge of the Demon Deacons’ nicklebacks.

And, finally, Greg Jones has been promoted from director of player personnel/recruiting to linebackers coach. Jones will replace Tyler Santucci, who left for a job at Texas A&M last month.

Jones has been a part of the extended Wake football staff since 2016.

“We are committed to putting our players in the best position to be successful and adding someone with Paul Williams’ experience and expertise is great for Wake Forest and our program,” the Wake Forest football head coach said in a statement. “Ryan has a strong special teams background and will work closely with Coach Lineburg to improve those units. Meanwhile, I’m excited for Greg and the opportunity that awaits him. He has been with us for five years and understands our program inside and out.

“Our future is very bright as our guys have hit the ground running with offseason workouts.”

Mike Leach officially completes first Mississippi State coaching staff

Mississippi State football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 10:50 PM EST
Jan. 9, the college football world was sent into a tizzy when Mike Leach accepted the job as the Mississippi State football head coach.  Nearly four weeks later, Leach’s staff work is complete.  For now.

This past weekend, it was reported that Jason Washington had been hired as a defensive assistant.  Tuesday evening, the Mississippi State football program confirmed that Washington will serve as Leach’s safeties coach.

“My family and I are excited to join Coach Leach, the staff and the Mississippi State family,” a statement from Washington began. “I’m looking forward to helping build a strong culture within our program and competing against the best in the SEC. We are thrilled and can’t wait to get rolling in Starkville.”

With Washington’s hire, Leach’s staff is now complete.  The duties of all 10 on-field assistants were laid out by the program in a release.

Not surprisingly, MSU won’t have an offensive coordinator as Leach will handle play-calling duties.  Leach will also coach the quarterbacks himself.  Included in that quarterback room for Leach is KJ Costello, the Stanford transfer who signed with Mississippi State football Monday and will be the favorite for the starting job heading into the spring.

As previously reported, Zach Arnett will coordinate the Bulldogs’ defense.

Name-wise, the most noteworthy coaching addition is Steve Spurrier Sr.  The son of Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier, the younger Spurrier will handle outside receivers.

Below are the other assistants who make up Leach’s first staff as the Mississippi State football head coach:

  • Eric Mele – Running Backs
  • Mason Miller – Offensive Line
  • Dave Nichol – Inside Receivers
  • Tony Hughes – Associate Head Coach/Nickelbacks
  • Matt Brock – Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
  • Darcel McBath – Cornerbacks
  • Jeff Phelps – Defensive Line

Three-star 2020 QB son of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp commits to… Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs football
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
Ahead of National Signing Day, the Georgia Bulldogs football program has seen a familiar surname commit to its program.

Last month, 2020 quarterback Jackson Muschamp verbally committed to play for Colorado State on a full scholarship.  The son of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, though, took an official visit to the UGA campus in Athens this past weekend.

Tuesday night, it was confirmed that the younger Muschamp had flipped his commitment and will play for the Georgia Bulldogs football program.  At least initially, the quarterback will head to the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on.

In a conversation with 247Sports.com, the high schooler explained his change of heart.

“Just thinking about it more, that opportunity to go to Georgia, and I have always wanted to go there,” he said. “They never really stopped recruiting me since I went to camp there last summer. It was just an opportunity I could not really pass up. I am fortunate enough to be in a situation where I could go walk on somewhere like Georgia in the first place. I am super excited about it.”

Muschamp is a three-star 2020 prospect.  He’s rated as the No. 97 pro-style quarterback in the country.  247Sports.com‘s composite has him as the No. 71 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina as well.

The elder Muschamp played his college football for the Bulldogs.  While they never played together, Muschamp and current UGA head coach Kirby Smart have a close relationship, in part, because they both played for the SEC school.  Because of that, the younger Muschamp is very familiar with his new coach.

“It is pretty cool because my family and his family have a pretty special relationship, it was cool that we sat down and he wanted me there and he is going to be my coach,” he said.”He is a great coach, awesome person, I am looking forward to being coached by him and his staff.”

Interestingly, Mike Bobo was hired as Muschamp’s offensive coordinator in December.  His previous job?  As the head coach at Colorado State.

Marvin Lewis elevated to co-DC at Arizona State

Marvin Lewis Arizona State
By John TaylorFeb 4, 2020, 8:36 PM EST
For Marvin Lewis, Arizona State is the next on-field stop for the veteran NFL coach.

In late May of last year, Lewis was named as a Special Advisor to Sun Devil Football.  His duties included, but were not limited to, analyzing film of opponents as the coaching staff develops game plans and representing the program at public events.

Tuesday, those duties increased exponentially in importance.  In a release, Marvin Lewis was introduced by the Arizona State football program as head coach Herm Edwards‘ co-defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining ASU, Lewis had spent the previous 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a part of an NFL organization since the 1992 season.  Lewis’ last on-field job at the collegiate level came in 1990-91 as linebackers coach at Pitt.

“Marvin Lewis is someone that I have come to trust wholeheartedly during my career and his coaching acumen will prove to be invaluable as we continue to push this program forward,” the Arizona State head football coach said in a statement. “He has coached at the highest level of football and spearheaded some elite defenses in the process. That kind of experience cannot be measured and his passion for teaching will extend beyond the student-athletes, but also to our coaching staff itself.”

Another NFL veteran, Antonio Pierce, was named as co-defensive coordinator as well.  Pierce has served as ASU’s linebackers coach and associate head coach the past two seasons.

“Antonio Pierce has established himself as one of the elite recruiters in the nation and is one of the brightest up-and-coming coaches around,” Edwards said. “His impact with the linebackers and with the Sun Devil program in just two seasons has been tangible and he has been a pivotal part in our defensive success since his arrival in Tempe.”

Lewis and Pierce will replace defensive coordinator Tony White, who is taking the same job at Syracuse.

Texas A&M hires ex-Georgia OC James Coley to coach TEs

By Zach BarnettFeb 4, 2020, 6:35 PM EST
The writing was written on the wall in red and black Sharpie when Todd Monken was announced as offensive coordinator, but James Coley has found a new gig.

The former Georgia offensive coordinator has been hired as Texas A&M’s new tight ends coach.

Jimbo Fisher originally tried to hire Coley to his Texas A&M staff after working with him at LSU and Florida State, and now he’s finally aboard.

“I have known James since our days at LSU and Florida State,” Fisher said. “He is an outstanding coach and top notch recruiter, but an even better person. His creativity and coaching are great additions to our staff at Texas A&M.”

Coley served as a graduate assistant at LSU while Fisher was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, and then worked as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State while Fisher was head coach-in-waiting. Fisher then elevated Coley to offensive coordinator when he was promoted to head coach in 2010.

Coley remained in Fisher’s employ through 2012, leaving to coordinate the offense and coach quarterbacks (something Fisher has never given up) at Miami. He remained there through 2015, when he became an original member of Kirby Smart‘s Georgia staff.

Now coaching tight ends, Coley’s charge will be to develop 5-star tight end Baylor Cupp, who signed with Texas A&M in 2019 but was lost for the year to a broken ankle in training camp.