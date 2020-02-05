Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A familiar name, especially to Willie Taggart, has been added to the FAU football roster.

One month after being fired at Florida State, Willie Taggart resurfaced as the head coach at FAU in mid-December. Wednesday morning, the Owls began the process of announcing Taggart’s first recruiting class at the Conference USA school.

And the first official signee? Willie Taggart Jr., who is, of course, the son of the new head coach.

Here's our first signee of the morning, #WelcometoParadise Willie Taggart, Jr.!! pic.twitter.com/3H8Y5xAjoq — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) February 5, 2020

The younger Taggart is a three-star 2020 prospect. He held scholarship offers from Appalachian State and Florida State.

Taggart will be taking over an FAU team that is coming off a school-record-tying 11 wins. One of those wins came in the Conference USA championship game, a 49-6 thumping of UAB.

That same day, Lane Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job, paving the way for Taggart to take over the FAU program.