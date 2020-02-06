Colorado to un-retire three prominent football uniform numbers

Colorado players will soon be able to don three numbers not seen at the school in decades.
According to a release, the Buffs will ‘un-retire’ a trio of numbers and allow them to be worn again starting in 2020. As a result of this, the program will honor the three legendary names responsible for those numbers being taken out of service with jersey patches instead.
One of the numbers, former Supreme Court justice and historic CU halfback Byron White’s No. 24, has been unavailable for players to wear since 1937 (!). Joe Romig’s No. 67 and Bobby Anderson‘s No. 11 are also being brought back.
“It’s absolutely fine that my number comes back into circulation, especially if it helps the program,” Romig said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be remembered, and I have always appreciated the education I received at the University of Colorado. I truly enjoyed playing for CU and building up the relationships and friendships starting with my own teammates and with many Buffs who played both before and after.”
“Anything I can ever do to help the program, you can always count me in,” Anderson added. “My number’s been retired for 50 years, so I’ve had my day in the sun, but I will appreciate and be very proud of how it will continue to be honored.”
Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam’s No. 19 will remain retired for the time being. In an interesting twist though, the family of the late tailback approved it being un-retired 19 years from now so that some enterprising young Buffs player will be allowed to wear it again starting with the 2036 season.
History is obviously a huge part of college football and schools are always finding ways to honor players who helped make their programs the way they are. Colorado is still trying to do that with this latest move, but it seems will try to accomplish it in a way that is both a nod to the past while importantly helping out the present.
For the first time in more than a quarter-century, the Snyder surname won’t be a part of the Kansas State football family this season. Well, aside from the stadium’s name, that is.
Citing multiple sources, the Manhattan Mercury is reporting that Sean Snyder will be leaving K-State team and taking a job at USC. Specifically, he’s expected to become the Trojans’ special teams coordinator.
Snyder would replace John Baxter, who was fired from his post in late December.
The 50-year old Snyder has spent nearly 30 years with the Kansas State football program. From 1990-92, he was a punter for the Wildcats. Then, from 1994-2010, he was the director of football operations for his alma mater. In 2011, he was named as the special teams coordinator while also holding the title of associate head coach. He held those dual roles through the 2018 season.
In 2019, he served as a senior special teams analyst.
Prior to the USC reports, it was thought Snyder could take a job at one-time rival Nebraska.
Snyder is, of course, the son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder. In two separate stints with the Wildcats, the elder Snyder won a record 215 games. At the age of 79, Snyder stepped down as coach after 27 seasons.
After his first retirement, the football stadium at Kansas State was named in honor of him and his family — Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.
The 2020 season will mark the first time someone from the Snyder family hasn’t been involved in Kansas State football since 1988.
Conference realignment is still alive and well in college football.
As first reported by the Greensboro News & Record, North Carolina A&T is set to vote on Friday to leave the MEAC in order to join fellow FCS league the Big South.
Should it be approved by the university’s board, the move will take place following the upcoming 2020 season.
The Aggies have been one of the conference’s most successful football programs since the league full of historically black colleges/universities was founded in 1970. The program has won seven HBCU national titles, including four of the last five by virtue of winning the annual Celebration Bowl against the SWAC champion.
It’s not specifically known what’s driving the move on A&T’s part but it does carry significant football implications. Obviously the MEAC is losing one of their best programs and that itself comes on the heels of losing several other schools to realignment in recent seasons too. But perhaps most important to the Aggies is that the Big South has an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs so they could have an easier path to the postseason and a potential national title at the lower Division I level that way.
NC A&T was the only HBCU to earn an FCS playoff bid in the last five seasons but it’s a rare accomplishment coming out of the MEAC.
While many have speculated about forthcoming conference realignment at the FBS level for many years now, it appears things are still rolling right along on that front in the other half of the division based on this latest move.
Fans of UCF’s football team are having a difficult time of sticking to sports.
That’s the result of what appears to be meddling in the Knights’ affairs in the past few weeks from politicians and lobbyists out of the state capital. According to an Orlando Sentinel column, a lucrative naming-rights deal for the football stadium was recently torpedoed at their behest:
According to Sentinel sources, the influential insurance industry and several prominent state politicians intervened behind the scenes to cancel the UCF and FAU naming-rights deals with Roofclaim.com. The UCF deal would have been worth $35 million for 15 years — a figure that Danny White said in a December meeting of the UCF Foundation Board of Directors would be the “third or fourth” most lucrative naming-rights deal in the history of college football.
The school had previously announced Roofclaim.com as a field sponsor prior to the 2019 season. The new deal with the company appeared to be an expansion of that as their stadium naming rights with Spectrum were reportedly set to expire this summer.
As the Sentinel notes, the folks in Tallahassee ended a similar deal with Florida Atlantic and their basketball arena. A recent bill was also introduced in the state legislature to formally allow politicians approval over such naming rights deals at public schools.
While UCF officials seemed to secure a pretty hefty pay day for their stadium name, it seems they couldn’t overcome a brewing battle that involves the insurance industry, an Atlanta roofing company and state politics. Now it’s back to the drawing board in Orlando as they try to weave that increasingly narrow path between the sporting world and everything outside it.
Former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey is no longer transferring to Central Michigan in the wake of an explosive report.
According to details obtained by Central Michigan Life, a sexual assault complaint filed in 2019 by a Red Raiders student has led to him being denied admission to the university. This comes on the heels of Duffey being denied admission at his previous transfer destination of Tulane, reportedly for academic reasons.
Duffey reportedly was set to clear the academic hurdle at CMU in late January until the school learned of the recent complaint against him.
The details provided by the paper paint a pretty ugly picture of the incident, which occurred in March of 2019:
Jett Duffey reached into his pants pocket and pulled out two bags of cocaine. He used his black Texas Tech bank card to cut it into lines before he and the woman snorted the drug with a rolled-up $20 bill.
Hours later, after drinking, snorting cocaine and consuming a pill Duffey gave her, the woman remembers being in his bedroom. She doesn’t remember all of the details, but the memories of what happened March 10, 2019 still haunt her.
Duffey was already at the center of a 2017 Title IX sexual assault investigation and was subsequently suspended two semesters by the school. He was also arrested for a 2018 incident that saw him initially charged with criminal mischief.
Despite the checkered past, Duffey started the final eight games for the Red Raiders in 2019 and threw for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He led the team in rushing the season prior but was expected to be No. 2 on the depth chart at Tech behind Alan Bowman.
Duffey appears to still be in the transfer portal in search of a new school willing to take him on as a graduate transfer.