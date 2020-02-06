Florida reportedly poaching UNC assistant to replace Larry Scott

Florida head coach Dan Mullen moved quickly to fill his lone staff opening and has brought a familiar name into the fold as a result.

Per FootballScoop, North Carolina tight ends coach Tim Brewster is set to join the staff in Gainesville. The move comes just a few weeks removed from him being connected to a similar opening at Texas A&M.

The addition of Brewster is a reunion of sorts too as he was Mullen’s wide receivers coach at Mississippi State in 2012.

Aside from that stint in Starkville, Brewster is widely known for his recruiting ability and coaching tight ends. He served as head coach at Minnesota from 2007-2010 but won just 15 games in charge of the Gophers. He also had stints at Florida State and Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher and spent time at Texas and North Carolina (twice) as Mack Brown’s right hand man.

Salary details regarding the move were not reported but it is also expected that Brewster is receiving a hefty six-figure salary.

Brewster replaces Larry Scott on the Gators staff after he took the head coaching gig at Howard right before Wednesday’s national signing period opened.

While Brewster’s addition should pay off for UF on the recruiting trail once he gets settled, it’s also notable that he’s not one to avoid the headlines as an assistant either. He famously got into a spat with Jalen Ramsey over FSU’s NFL pipeline and had a back-and-forth with Jim Harbaugh as well.