Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the first time in more than a quarter-century, the Snyder surname won’t be a part of the Kansas State football family this season. Well, aside from the stadium’s name, that is.

Citing multiple sources, the Manhattan Mercury is reporting that Sean Snyder will be leaving K-State team and taking a job at USC. Specifically, he’s expected to become the Trojans’ special teams coordinator.

Snyder would replace John Baxter, who was fired from his post in late December.

The 50-year old Snyder has spent nearly 30 years with the Kansas State football program. From 1990-92, he was a punter for the Wildcats. Then, from 1994-2010, he was the director of football operations for his alma mater. In 2011, he was named as the special teams coordinator while also holding the title of associate head coach. He held those dual roles through the 2018 season.

In 2019, he served as a senior special teams analyst.

Prior to the USC reports, it was thought Snyder could take a job at one-time rival Nebraska.

Snyder is, of course, the son of legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder. In two separate stints with the Wildcats, the elder Snyder won a record 215 games. At the age of 79, Snyder stepped down as coach after 27 seasons.

After his first retirement, the football stadium at Kansas State was named in honor of him and his family — Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

The 2020 season will mark the first time someone from the Snyder family hasn’t been involved in Kansas State football since 1988.