When it comes to one LSU football player, we now know a lot more of the rest of the story.

Last Friday, Donte Starks posted the following message on his personal Twitter account: “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life[. N]ow it’s time to grow up and get right.” The very next day, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced that Starks has been indefinitely suspended.

The only reason given for the linebacker’s suspension was an unspecified violation of team rules.

Wednesday, it was confirmed by multiple media outlets that the LSU football player was arrested last Friday by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives on one count each of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting law enforcement officers by flight. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

From the New Orleans Times-Picayune:

According to [sheriff’s office Capt. Jason] Rivarde, members of the JPSO narcotics division were at Meyers Boulevard and Field Street about 8 p.m. Friday investigating a report that men with handguns were peddling crack cocaine. Deputies spotted Starks next to his car with two other men, Rivarde said. When deputies tried to detain the group, Rivarde said, Starks and another man took off while the third man stayed put. Starks ignored “several verbal commands to stop,” but deputies caught up to him and handcuffed him after a brief struggle, Rivarde said. Deputies said they found a loaded handgun in Starks’ backpack.

No drugs were found on Starks and he is not accused of selling narcotics. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Starks apologized for the arrest but was emphatic that it “had nothing to do with drugs.”

A four-star member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class, Starks was rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Only one linebacker in the Tigers’ class last year, Marcel Brooks, was rated higher than Starks.

Starks missed all of summer camp ahead of the start of the 2019 regular season as he worked on cleaning up some unspecified academic issues. It’s unknown if academics are behind this latest issue.

As a true freshman, Starks appeared in three games for LSU football, with the most recent appearance coming against Florida Oct. 12. He didn’t record any stats during his limited appearances.

Thanks in part to a pair of early departures, the Tigers will be forced to replace its entire starting linebacking corps. Starks is in line to win a job, provided he can clean up this second off-field mess.