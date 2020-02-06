Maryland football
QB Tyrrell Pigrome makes first move to transfer from Maryland

By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Step up, Maryland football. You’re the next FBS program to take a roster potshot from the portal.

Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Tyrrell Pigrome was strongly considering a move away from the Maryland football team and was expected to enter the NCAA transfer database. Thursday morning, a Maryland football official confirmed that the quarterback’s name is officially listed in Ye Olde Portal.

While Pigrome hasn’t yet addressed the potential move on his Twitter account, he did retweet a couple of posts that touched on the subject.

Pigrome started three of the 11 games in which he played in 2019. He had fought (not literally) with Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson for the starting job before losing out. Injury and ineffective play, though, allowed Pigrome to see more action than a normal backup quarterback.

In those appearances, Pigrome completed 69-of-118 passes (58.5 percent) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries.

Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Pigrome had been considered a serious contender for the starting job in 2020.

A three-star 2016 signee, Pigrome appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He started one of those contests. In the 2017 season-opening win over Texas, Pigrome had thrown for 175 yards on 9-of-12 passing and added another 64 on the ground. He also accounted for three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing.

Unfortunately, Pigrome went down early in the second half of that win with what turned out to be a season-ending ACL tear.

During his time with Maryland football, and in 33 total games, Pigrome completed 56.7 percent of his passes (152-268) for 1,777 yards. He has thrown nine touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. On the ground, Pigrome totaled 630 yards and eight touchdowns on his 176 carries.

Suffice to say, Pigrome will be leaving the Maryland football program as a graduate transfer. The upcoming campaign will be his final season of eligibility.

FAU confirms addition of Clemson transfer WR TJ Chase

Clemson football
By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
A former Clemson football player officially has a new college football home.

Earlier this week, TJ Chase indicated that he would be transferring to Florida Atlantic. Wednesday, FAU confirmed that the wide receiver has been signed, sealed and delivered to the Conference USA school.

Chase had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database last month, the first step in leaving the Clemson football team.

Chase is on track to graduate in May.  That would give him immediate eligibility for what will be his final college football season in 2020.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Chase was rated as the No. 43 receiver in the country.  He was also the No. 33 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.

During his time at Clemson, Chase caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.  He set career-highs in 2018 in receptions (13), yards (101) and touchdowns (two).  This past season, in Clemson’s run to another College Football Playoff championship game, Chase caught seven passes for 70 yards.

With Chase’s addition coming to fruition, he is the third Power Five transfer wide receiver added since Willie Taggart took over at Florida Atlantic.  In the middle of last month, Florida State’s D’Marcus Adams followed Taggart to FAU.  Two weeks later, Duke’s Aaron Young followed suit.

Young and Chase will be permitted to play in 2020 as graduate transfers.  Adams, though, will likely have to sit out the upcoming campaign.  He will then have two seasons of eligibility to use beginning in 2021.

In addition to those, ummm, additions, another former FSU player, defensive end Malcolm Lamar, is joining the FAU program as well.

Clemson confirms Tyler Grisham as WRs coach

Clemson football
By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson football coaching staff is officially whole again.

As expected, the Tigers confirmed Thursday morning that Tyler Grisham (pictured) has been named as Swiney’s new wide receivers coach.  Grisham replaces Jeff Scott, the long-time Clemson football assistant who in December was named as the head coach at USF.

The 32-year-old Grisham was a receiver for Clemson football from 2005-08.  He has spent the last six seasons as part of the extended Clemson football staff, including the past three as an offensive analyst for the program.  He also served as interim wide receivers coach as the Tigers prepped for the College Football Playoff late last year.

“I’m just super excited for Grish,” the Clemson football head coach said in a statement. “There’s never been a guy more prepared to be the receivers coach at Clemson than Tyler Grisham. He had a great four-year career here. Clemson fans certainly loved him. He had a lot of big moments and went on and grinded out a four-year NFL career.

“He’s been back here six years, three as a GA and three in an off-field analyst role. He’s ready and is going to do an unbelievable job for us. It’s been fun for me the last couple weeks being on the road recruiting with him and watching him in that role. He’s going to be special.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be named the wide receivers coach at Clemson – Wide Receiver U,” Grisham said. “To coach wide receivers at my alma mater and to do so for the man who coached me at that position in Coach Swinney, it is both surreal and a great honor. I look forward to continuing the tradition of great wide receiver play at Clemson, and my goal is to build upon and enhance that reputation.”

Rutgers confirms four Power Five additions, including three B1G transfers

Rutgers football
By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 9:19 AM EST
As he assembles his second first Rutgers football roster, Greg Schiano is officially leaning on an infusion of Power Five talent.  In particular, a B1G infusion.

Over the past month or so, it has been reported that former Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE) and former Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (HERE) would be transferring into the Rutgers football program.  Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights confirmed the additions of both of those transfers.  Additionally, Rutgers football confirmed that former Ohio State defensive back Brendon White (HERE) and ex-Boston College defensive lineman Ireland Burke are officially a part of the program as well.

According to the school, “Burke, Cruickshank and White… enrolled in January and will begin practice in March.” Dwumfour will join the Rutgers football team after he graduates from Michigan.

Burke and Cruickshank will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That’ll leave the former three years of eligibility beginning in 2021, the latter two.

As for what the newcomers will bring to Rutgers football?

  • White was named as the Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl following the 2018 season.  In 2019, he played in 10 games, starting one of those contests.  During that 2018 season, White started five of the 14 games in which he played.
  • Cruickshank scored four touchdowns during his time with the Badgers — two rushing (one in both 2018 and 2019) and two on kick returns.  Both of those kick-return scores came in 2019, including one in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon earlier this month.  Just two players in Badgers history, Ira Matthews (1976) and Nick Davis (1999), have returned two kicks or touchdowns in the same season.
  • Dwumfour played 33 games for the Wolverines, including 10 games in 2019 with four starts.  He also started a pair of games in 2018.
  • Burke was a three-star 2019 signee who appeared in nine games as a true freshman.

Jerry Kill officially joins Gary Patterson’s TCU football staff

TCU football
By John TaylorFeb 5, 2020, 10:40 PM EST
When he needs it, TCU football head coach Gary Patterson will have a very experienced offensive voice on which to lean.

Following up on speculation that surfaced last month, the TCU football program announced Wednesday that Jerry Kill has joined Patterson’s extended football staff.  Kill won’t be one of Patterson’s 10 on-field assistants, Rather, he will serve as “special assistant to the head coach in charge of the offense.”

Kill will be charged with evaluating everything as it pertains to the offensive side of the football for TCU football.

In October of 2015, Kill was forced to step down as Minnesota’s head football coach because of health issues related to ongoing epileptic seizures.  Just over two years later, seizures again forced Kill to step down from his coaching duties, this time as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.  In September of last year, Kill joined the Virginia Tech support staff as the assistant to the head coach for Justin Fuente.

Along with Kill’s addition to the off-field staff, TCU football also announced tweaks to Patterson’s on-field staff.

  • Doug Meacham returns as inside receivers coach and tight ends coach.
  • Bryan Applewhite has been named as running backs coach.
  • Jarrett Anderson will move from inside receivers/tight ends coach to the offensive line, a position he coached for the Horned Frogs from 2014-16.

Meacham left TCU in January of 2017 to become the offensive coordinator at Kansas.  After adding quarterback coach duties at the Big 12 school a year later, he was fired in October of 2018.  At the time of his hiring by TCU football, Meacham was set to serve as the offensive coordinator of the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

The past five seasons, Applewhite served as the running backs coach at Colorado State.  Prior to that, he was on the coaching staff at Louisiana-Monroe for five seasons (2010-14).  From 2003-08, he was running backs coach at Wyoming.