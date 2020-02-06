Step up, Maryland football. You’re the next FBS program to take a roster potshot from the portal.

Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Tyrrell Pigrome was strongly considering a move away from the Maryland football team and was expected to enter the NCAA transfer database. Thursday morning, a Maryland football official confirmed that the quarterback’s name is officially listed in Ye Olde Portal.

While Pigrome hasn’t yet addressed the potential move on his Twitter account, he did retweet a couple of posts that touched on the subject.

Pigrome started three of the 11 games in which he played in 2019. He had fought (not literally) with Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson for the starting job before losing out. Injury and ineffective play, though, allowed Pigrome to see more action than a normal backup quarterback.

In those appearances, Pigrome completed 69-of-118 passes (58.5 percent) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries.

Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Pigrome had been considered a serious contender for the starting job in 2020.

A three-star 2016 signee, Pigrome appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He started one of those contests. In the 2017 season-opening win over Texas, Pigrome had thrown for 175 yards on 9-of-12 passing and added another 64 on the ground. He also accounted for three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing.

Unfortunately, Pigrome went down early in the second half of that win with what turned out to be a season-ending ACL tear.

During his time with Maryland football, and in 33 total games, Pigrome completed 56.7 percent of his passes (152-268) for 1,777 yards. He has thrown nine touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. On the ground, Pigrome totaled 630 yards and eight touchdowns on his 176 carries.

Suffice to say, Pigrome will be leaving the Maryland football program as a graduate transfer. The upcoming campaign will be his final season of eligibility.