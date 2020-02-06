As he assembles his second first Rutgers football roster, Greg Schiano is officially leaning on an infusion of Power Five talent. In particular, a B1G infusion.
Over the past month or so, it has been reported that former Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE) and former Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (HERE) would be transferring into the Rutgers football program. Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights confirmed the additions of both of those transfers. Additionally, Rutgers football confirmed that former Ohio State defensive back Brendon White (HERE) and ex-Boston College defensive lineman Ireland Burke are officially a part of the program as well.
According to the school, “Burke, Cruickshank and White… enrolled in January and will begin practice in March.” Dwumfour will join the Rutgers football team after he graduates from Michigan.
Burke and Cruickshank will have to sit out the 2020 season. That’ll leave the former three years of eligibility beginning in 2021, the latter two.
As for what the newcomers will bring to Rutgers football?
- White was named as the Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl following the 2018 season. In 2019, he played in 10 games, starting one of those contests. During that 2018 season, White started five of the 14 games in which he played.
- Cruickshank scored four touchdowns during his time with the Badgers — two rushing (one in both 2018 and 2019) and two on kick returns. Both of those kick-return scores came in 2019, including one in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon earlier this month. Just two players in Badgers history, Ira Matthews (1976) and Nick Davis (1999), have returned two kicks or touchdowns in the same season.
- Dwumfour played 33 games for the Wolverines, including 10 games in 2019 with four starts. He also started a pair of games in 2018.
- Burke was a three-star 2019 signee who appeared in nine games as a true freshman.