As he assembles his second first Rutgers football roster, Greg Schiano is officially leaning on an infusion of Power Five talent. In particular, a B1G infusion.

Over the past month or so, it has been reported that former Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (HERE) and former Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (HERE) would be transferring into the Rutgers football program. Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights confirmed the additions of both of those transfers. Additionally, Rutgers football confirmed that former Ohio State defensive back Brendon White (HERE) and ex-Boston College defensive lineman Ireland Burke are officially a part of the program as well.

According to the school, “Burke, Cruickshank and White… enrolled in January and will begin practice in March.” Dwumfour will join the Rutgers football team after he graduates from Michigan.

Burke and Cruickshank will have to sit out the 2020 season. That’ll leave the former three years of eligibility beginning in 2021, the latter two.

As for what the newcomers will bring to Rutgers football?