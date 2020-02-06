Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For its next assistant coach, Syracuse football turned to an individual with relatively-recent experience in the ACC.

In a press release Thursday, Syracuse football announced the hiring of Chip West as Dino Babers‘ cornerbacks coach. West replaces Kim McCloud, whose contract wasn’t renewed last month.

“Chip is a seasoned coach and a talented recruiter,” the Syracuse football head coach said in a statement. “Our players will benefit from Chip’s experience. I’m excited to welcome Chip and his family to Syracuse.”

From 2010-15, West was the cornerbacks coach at Virginia. Twice during that stretch, West was named as the Recruiter of the Year in the ACC by 247Sports.com. Rivals.com bestowed that title on him once as well.

Last season, West served in the same capacity at Marshall. That was his only year at the Conference USA school.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Syracuse staff,” West said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come to a place with such great tradition, both in football and academics. Coach Babers has been successful at every level and has assembled an experienced staff that I’m excited to work with.”

In addition to those already mentioned, West has served on staffs as an on-field assistant at:

Charlotte, 2018 (co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks)

Howard, 2017 (co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks)

Old Dominion, 2007-09 (defensive backs/assistant head coach)

James Madison, 2004-06 (defensive backs)

Fordham, 2003 (defensive backs)

Colgate, 1999-2002 (wide receivers)

West began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia in 1997-98.

Syracuse football is also expected to introduce Tony White as defensive coordinator at some point in the not-too-distant future.