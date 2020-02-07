Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Arkansas football program has continued to dip into the deep end of the transfer portal pool.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, AJ Reed announced that he will be transferring into the Arkansas football team. The placekicker had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.

As Reed would be headed to the Razorbacks as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play for the SEC school in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Excited to announce that I’ll be transferring to the University of Arkansas! Thankful for this opportunity! @CoachSFountain @CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/Tfq6ukxtkt — AJ Reed (@AJReed48) February 7, 2020

For what it’s worth, the Arkansas football program has not yet confirmed Reed’s addition to the roster.

A 2016 signee, Reed was rated as the No. 13 kicker in the country on the 247Sports.com composite coming out of high school in Alabama. Reed was Duke’s starting kicker as a true freshman, then didn’t play at all in 2017. He handled kickoffs for half of the 2018 season, then returned as the primary kicker in 2019.

In 30 career games, Reed connected on 18 of his 28 field-goal attempts (64.3 percent), with a long of 51 yards. He also made 71 of 72 point-after attempts.

This past season, Reed went 15-18 on field goals and a perfect 34-of-34 on extra points.

Reed would become the fourth graduate transfer added by Arkansas since mid-January.

Arkansas State defensive back Jerry Jacobs ( HERE ).

( ). Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks ( HERE ).

( ). Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper (HERE).

The grad transfer shopping spree might not be over for Arkansas football, either. Last weekend, Clemson transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly took a visit to the Razorbacks. The lineman has yet to make a decision on his football future.