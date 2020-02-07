The Arkansas football program has continued to dip into the deep end of the transfer portal pool.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, AJ Reed announced that he will be transferring into the Arkansas football team. The placekicker had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.
As Reed would be headed to the Razorbacks as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play for the SEC school in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
For what it’s worth, the Arkansas football program has not yet confirmed Reed’s addition to the roster.
A 2016 signee, Reed was rated as the No. 13 kicker in the country on the 247Sports.com composite coming out of high school in Alabama. Reed was Duke’s starting kicker as a true freshman, then didn’t play at all in 2017. He handled kickoffs for half of the 2018 season, then returned as the primary kicker in 2019.
In 30 career games, Reed connected on 18 of his 28 field-goal attempts (64.3 percent), with a long of 51 yards. He also made 71 of 72 point-after attempts.
This past season, Reed went 15-18 on field goals and a perfect 34-of-34 on extra points.
Reed would become the fourth graduate transfer added by Arkansas since mid-January.
- Arkansas State defensive back Jerry Jacobs (HERE).
- Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (HERE).
- Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper (HERE).
The grad transfer shopping spree might not be over for Arkansas football, either. Last weekend, Clemson transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly took a visit to the Razorbacks. The lineman has yet to make a decision on his football future.
The transfer portal has added one quarterback to Utah’s roster this offseason, and now it could be taking one away. Jason Shelley announced he is entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal as he begins to search for a new home.
“After a lot of praying and talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal,” Shelley said in a statement share don his Twitter account. “Thank you coaches for this opportunity to play for the University of Utah these last [three] seasons.”
Shelley’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes two months after former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley announced he will be moving to Utah as a graduate transfer. As a graduate transfer, Bentley will be eligible to play immediately this fall for the Utes, and the expectation is he will be the starter for the defending Pac-12 South Division champions.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Shelley is free to have contact with any college football program interested in recruiting him. Shelley also has the option of pulling his name out of the transfer portal and stay at Utah, but schools are not obligated to hold a player’s scholarship once they enter their name in the transfer portal. If Shelley does transfer to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Shelley played in a total of 18 games for Utah in his first two seasons with 1,205 passing yards and six touchdowns. The highlight of his brief stay in Salt Lake City will be leading Utah to a wild comeback victory against rival BYU in 2018. Down 27-7 in the third quarter, Shelley led Utah to 28 unanswered points, punctuated by a 33-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter of the 35-27 victory.
Florida and Cal have announced a coast-to-coast home-and-home series between the two schools to be played in 2026 and 2027.
Florida will host Cal on Sept. 19, 2026. Cal will host the Gators the following season on Sept. 4, 2027. Florida leads the all-time series, 2-0, with the only previous meetings between the schools being played in 1974 and 1980. The first meeting took place in Gainesville and the second was played in Tampa. The road game at Cal in 2027 will be the first time Florida has played a regular-season game in the state of California since playing at USC in 1983.
The series may have been the byproduct of an open invitation to ADs from power conference programs issued by Florida Athletics Director Scott Strickland in late October, in which it was made clear Florida was looking to schedule some home-and-home matchups. Cal was among the first schools to be reported as a possibility, along with Arizona State. Florida announced a home-and-home arrangement with the Sun Devils in November.
It was reported back in November that a home-and-home series between Florida and Cal was being put together, but it took some time to refine the specifics of the series.
Florida has also announced upcoming home-and-home series with Colorado (2028-2029) and Texas (2030-2031). Another home-and-home series with Utah is also booked for 2022 and 2023. The Gators will also continue facing rival Florida State on an annual basis, giving Florida at least two non-conference games against another power conference opponent beginning in 2022 through at least 2031.
As UConn embarks on life as an independent program, the Huskies have locked up a future four-game series against an old familiar foe to help fill up the schedule. UConn announced a four-game series against Syracuse beginning in 2022 and concluding in 2027. Both teams will get two home games out of the arrangement.
UConn will host Syracuse for the first game in the series on Sept. 10, 2022. Syracuse will host UConn three years later on Sept. 6, 2025, and again on Oct. 3, 2026. Syracuse will visit UConn for the final game in the series on Nov. 6, 2027.
UConn leads the all-time series with the Orange, 6-5. Syracuse owns a three-game winning streak in the series, however, with the most recent meeting going Syracuse’s way in 2018. UConn and Syracuse met annually as members of the Big East from 2004 through 2012. There have been two meetings between the former Big East rivals since Syracuse left for the ACC.
The addition of Syracuse gives UConn a total of nine games for the 2022 season, which leaves the Huskies with three games still be to schedule before fielding a full12-game regular season. UConn will also face power conference opponents Michigan, NC State, and Boston College in 2022. UConn also has more vacancies to fill in 2021. The 2021 schedule currently has just two home games out of seven scheduled games, although two road games are scheduled in relatively close proximity against Army and UMass. UConn also travels to Clemson and UCF in back-to-back weeks in Nov. 2021.
UConn will play its first season as an FBS independent in 2020 since making the jump up to the FBS from the FCS. After four seasons as an FBS independent, UConn joined the Big East in 2004. The Huskies left the American Athletic Conference so its basketball programs could re-join the Big East.
Syracuse now has one more non-conference game to schedule in 2022. The Orange will also play at home against Purdue and Notre Dame that season. ACC schools play eight conference games, leaving the Orange with one vacancy remaining. Syracuse also has one vacancy still in 2025 and three to fill in 2027. Syracuse’s 2026 schedule is now booked.
A little later than expected, there are finally some odds out on who will be the next Michigan State football head coach.
Tuesday afternoon, Mark Dantonio set the college football world ablaze by announcing that he is stepping down after 13 seasons as the Michigan State football head coach. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell reportedly turned down overtures. So did Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi. Emphatically and awesomely.
After Dantonio’s announcement earlier this week, Michigan State football named Mike Tressel as its interim head coach. Tressel, the nephew of former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, has spent the past 13 seasons with the Spartans. In 2018-19, Tressel was Dantonio’s defensive coordinator.
There have been rumors of late that Dantonio has wanted Tressel to be his replacement. And timed his retirement with that in mind. In that vein, one offshore sportsbook has installed Tressel as an 11/10 favorite to take over for his former boss.
At 2/1, Luke Fickell is right behind Tressel. The Cincinnati head coach stated Wednesday that he has not spoken to anyone connected to the Michigan State football program. It seems highly unlikely, given how late in the offseason process it is, that Fickell would leave the AAC school for a return to the Big Ten.
The only odds close to Fickell’s and Tressell’s are those given to Blake Anderson and Dave Clawson. The head coaches from Arkansas State and Wake Forest, respectively, are both getting 10/1 odds. As is Narduzzi. Still.
Boise State’s Brian Harsin, Wyoming’s Craig Bohl and Buffalo’s Lance Leipold are among a group at 20/1. So is Indiana’s Tom Allen. As is Campbell. Still.
I’m not a gambling man — and I’ll bet you that I’m not. If I were, though, I’d put my money on Tressel being named as Dantonio’s replacement. For the time being.