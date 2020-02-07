A former Auburn football staffer is making a return to The Plains.

Friday, and as expected, Auburn announced that Al Pogue is returning to the Tigers as part of Gus Malzahn‘s on-field coaching staff. A specific title hasn’t yet been given to Pogue. The school refers to him in the release as a generic “defensive assistant.”

From 2011-13, Pogue was an Auburn football staffer. In that span, he served as offensive quality control coach (2011), special teams quality control coach (2012) and director of high school relations (2013).

“We’re very excited to bring Al back to Auburn,” the Auburn football head coach said in a statement. “He has been a very successful coach on and off the field during his career. He has spent a lot of time coaching in the state of Alabama and has great ties and is well respected. Al is a great fit with our staff and will bring tremendous value as a coach and a recruiter.”

Pogue was the outside linebackers coach at West Virginia in 2019. The five years prior to that (2014-18), he was the cornerbacks coach at Troy.

The stint at the Sun Belt Conference school was his first on-field job at the FBS level.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Auburn. It’s a homecoming of sorts for me,” Pogue said. “Auburn is the school that gave me my first collegiate job in this great profession and I can’t thank Coach Malzahn enough for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, doing whatever I can to help this program continue to achieve greatness.”

A native of Mobile, Ala., Pogue played his college football at Alabama State. The first 13 seasons of his coaching career were spent at high schools in the Yellowhammer State as well.

With Pogue’s hiring, as well as a couple of other moves HERE and HERE the past two months, Malzahn’s coaching staff is once again complete.