You can chalk up yet another win for LSU football. This one, though, won’t help them much moving forward.

In mid-January, LSU football won the 2019 national championship. A week later, LSU football “won” the early-entry phase of the offseason as an FBS-high nine Tiger players declared for the 2020 NFL draft. Then, earlier this month, a total of five LSU football players — tied with Iowa and Penn State for the most — were a part of the Super Bowl rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Friday, the NFL released its list of players who have been invited to attend the 2020 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. And, once again, LSU football “won.”

According to the official list put out by the NFL, 16 former Tigers will be at the combine. That’s the most of any FBS program. By far. Next most? Michigan and Ohio State with 11.

With 10, Alabama and Georgia are the only other schools in double digits.

Utah had the most of any Pac-12 school with nine invitees. Clemson and TCU, with seven apiece, will send the most from the ACC and Big 12, respectively.

As for the Group of Five schools? Below are the leaders from those conferences:

AAC — Temple (four)

Conference USA — Charlotte (three)

MAC — Western Michigan (one)

Mountain West — Boise State (four)

Sun Belt — Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana (two)

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will be held from Feb. 24-March 1 in Indianapolis.

Circling back to LSU, players aren’t the only personnel the reigning national champions are losing.

Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor. Additionally, multiple LSU support staffers have left for other jobs.