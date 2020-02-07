You can chalk up yet another win for LSU football. This one, though, won’t help them much moving forward.
In mid-January, LSU football won the 2019 national championship. A week later, LSU football “won” the early-entry phase of the offseason as an FBS-high nine Tiger players declared for the 2020 NFL draft. Then, earlier this month, a total of five LSU football players — tied with Iowa and Penn State for the most — were a part of the Super Bowl rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Friday, the NFL released its list of players who have been invited to attend the 2020 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. And, once again, LSU football “won.”
According to the official list put out by the NFL, 16 former Tigers will be at the combine. That’s the most of any FBS program. By far. Next most? Michigan and Ohio State with 11.
With 10, Alabama and Georgia are the only other schools in double digits.
Utah had the most of any Pac-12 school with nine invitees. Clemson and TCU, with seven apiece, will send the most from the ACC and Big 12, respectively.
As for the Group of Five schools? Below are the leaders from those conferences:
- AAC — Temple (four)
- Conference USA — Charlotte (three)
- MAC — Western Michigan (one)
- Mountain West — Boise State (four)
- Sun Belt — Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana (two)
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will be held from Feb. 24-March 1 in Indianapolis.
Circling back to LSU, players aren’t the only personnel the reigning national champions are losing.
Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor. Additionally, multiple LSU support staffers have left for other jobs.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has added a few more pieces to his new football program in Oxford. Among the newest additions is former Michigan staff member Devin Bush Sr., who will be the new recruiting director for the Rebels. A team of analysts have also been made official, including Lane’s dad, Monte Kiffin, as a player personnel analyst.
Bush comes to Ole Miss after four years in Ann Arbor as a defensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh. Bush Sr. was a head coach in the state of Florida before Harbaugh brought him to Ann Arbor. Not so coincidentally, Bush Sr. coached his son, Devin Bush Jr., who committed to Michigan instead of his father’s alma mater of Florida State. Mere months after Bush Jr. committed to the Wolverines, Bush Sr. joined his son as a part of the Michigan family. Bush Jr. went on to be the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adding Bush Sr. as a recruiting director is a wise move for Kiffin and the Rebels. Having a recruiting director with NFL experience and high school coaching experience in the state of Florida should make for a strong asset to the program trying to build something in the competitive SEC. Kiffin’s own swag should help as well.
Ole Miss also named John Miller an associate athletics director of football operations. Miller is rejoining the program after briefly leaving the program last spring.
Ole Miss also officially named a handful of analysts to the program, with the highlight being the legendary NFL defensive mind of Monte Kiffin. The elder Kiffin is no stranger to working with Lane, and having him as a defensive analyst is a trusted resource for Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was a part of his son’s football staff at FAU as a defensive assistant. He also was with his son at Tennessee in 2009 as a defensive coordinator and USC from 2010 through 2012 as an assistant head coach. Other analysts named by Ole Miss include Joe Hastings, Davis Merritt, DP Eyman, Alex Garwig, Doug Goodwin, Phil Loadholt, and Michael Nysewander.
The transfer portal has added one quarterback to Utah’s roster this offseason, and now it could be taking one away. Jason Shelley announced he is entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal as he begins to search for a new home.
“After a lot of praying and talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal,” Shelley said in a statement share don his Twitter account. “Thank you coaches for this opportunity to play for the University of Utah these last [three] seasons.”
Shelley’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes two months after former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley announced he will be moving to Utah as a graduate transfer. As a graduate transfer, Bentley will be eligible to play immediately this fall for the Utes, and the expectation is he will be the starter for the defending Pac-12 South Division champions.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Shelley is free to have contact with any college football program interested in recruiting him. Shelley also has the option of pulling his name out of the transfer portal and stay at Utah, but schools are not obligated to hold a player’s scholarship once they enter their name in the transfer portal. If Shelley does transfer to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Shelley played in a total of 18 games for Utah in his first two seasons with 1,205 passing yards and six touchdowns. The highlight of his brief stay in Salt Lake City will be leading Utah to a wild comeback victory against rival BYU in 2018. Down 27-7 in the third quarter, Shelley led Utah to 28 unanswered points, punctuated by a 33-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter of the 35-27 victory.
Florida and Cal have announced a coast-to-coast home-and-home series between the two schools to be played in 2026 and 2027.
Florida will host Cal on Sept. 19, 2026. Cal will host the Gators the following season on Sept. 4, 2027. Florida leads the all-time series, 2-0, with the only previous meetings between the schools being played in 1974 and 1980. The first meeting took place in Gainesville and the second was played in Tampa. The road game at Cal in 2027 will be the first time Florida has played a regular-season game in the state of California since playing at USC in 1983.
The series may have been the byproduct of an open invitation to ADs from power conference programs issued by Florida Athletics Director Scott Strickland in late October, in which it was made clear Florida was looking to schedule some home-and-home matchups. Cal was among the first schools to be reported as a possibility, along with Arizona State. Florida announced a home-and-home arrangement with the Sun Devils in November.
It was reported back in November that a home-and-home series between Florida and Cal was being put together, but it took some time to refine the specifics of the series.
Florida has also announced upcoming home-and-home series with Colorado (2028-2029) and Texas (2030-2031). Another home-and-home series with Utah is also booked for 2022 and 2023. The Gators will also continue facing rival Florida State on an annual basis, giving Florida at least two non-conference games against another power conference opponent beginning in 2022 through at least 2031.
As UConn embarks on life as an independent program, the Huskies have locked up a future four-game series against an old familiar foe to help fill up the schedule. UConn announced a four-game series against Syracuse beginning in 2022 and concluding in 2027. Both teams will get two home games out of the arrangement.
UConn will host Syracuse for the first game in the series on Sept. 10, 2022. Syracuse will host UConn three years later on Sept. 6, 2025, and again on Oct. 3, 2026. Syracuse will visit UConn for the final game in the series on Nov. 6, 2027.
UConn leads the all-time series with the Orange, 6-5. Syracuse owns a three-game winning streak in the series, however, with the most recent meeting going Syracuse’s way in 2018. UConn and Syracuse met annually as members of the Big East from 2004 through 2012. There have been two meetings between the former Big East rivals since Syracuse left for the ACC.
The addition of Syracuse gives UConn a total of nine games for the 2022 season, which leaves the Huskies with three games still be to schedule before fielding a full12-game regular season. UConn will also face power conference opponents Michigan, NC State, and Boston College in 2022. UConn also has more vacancies to fill in 2021. The 2021 schedule currently has just two home games out of seven scheduled games, although two road games are scheduled in relatively close proximity against Army and UMass. UConn also travels to Clemson and UCF in back-to-back weeks in Nov. 2021.
UConn will play its first season as an FBS independent in 2020 since making the jump up to the FBS from the FCS. After four seasons as an FBS independent, UConn joined the Big East in 2004. The Huskies left the American Athletic Conference so its basketball programs could re-join the Big East.
Syracuse now has one more non-conference game to schedule in 2022. The Orange will also play at home against Purdue and Notre Dame that season. ACC schools play eight conference games, leaving the Orange with one vacancy remaining. Syracuse also has one vacancy still in 2025 and three to fill in 2027. Syracuse’s 2026 schedule is now booked.