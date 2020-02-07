Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The lone hole on Manny Diaz‘s Miami Hurricanes football coaching staff has been filled.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rob Likens was set to join The U as an assistant. Friday, the ‘Canes confirmed that Likens has been hired as wide receivers coach.

“We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to Coral Gables,” the Miami Hurricanes football head coach said in a statement. “Rob has extensive experience with fast-paced, high-octane offenses and he can serve as a great teacher and motivator to the young men in our receivers room.”

In his new position, Likens replaces Taylor Stubblefield. Nearly three weeks ago, Stubblefield left to take the same job on James Franklin‘s Penn State coaching staff.

The 52-year-old assistant spent the past three seasons at Arizona State. In 2017, Likens was ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator. The past two seasons, he was the Pac-12 program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In early December, Likens was part of a purge that saw Herm Edwards fire three assistants on the offensive side of the football.

Likens has been an assistant at four other FBS schools:

Kansas, 2015-16 (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)

Cal, 2013-14 (Outside wide receivers coach, passing-game coordinator, assistant head coach)

Louisiana Tech, 2010-12 (Quarterbacks coach, assistant head coach)

Temple, 1998-2003 (wide receivers coach)

Likens would be in charge of a positional group that underachieved this past season. From the Herald:

UM’s receiving corps, projected to be a strength at the start of 2019, underwhelmed this past season. The Canes, who finished 6-7, had no receivers ranked among the FBS’s top 200 in receiving yards. Soon-to-be junior tight end Brevin Jordan’s 45 yards-a-game average ranked 197th in receiving yards per game. The Canes were led in receiving by graduate transfer K.J. Osborn, who caught a team-high 50 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns — and is now off to the NFL Draft.

With 38 receptions in 2019, senior Mike Harley will be The U’s leading returning receiver.