The lone hole on Manny Diaz‘s Miami Hurricanes football coaching staff has been filled.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Rob Likens was set to join The U as an assistant. Friday, the ‘Canes confirmed that Likens has been hired as wide receivers coach.
“We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to Coral Gables,” the Miami Hurricanes football head coach said in a statement. “Rob has extensive experience with fast-paced, high-octane offenses and he can serve as a great teacher and motivator to the young men in our receivers room.”
In his new position, Likens replaces Taylor Stubblefield. Nearly three weeks ago, Stubblefield left to take the same job on James Franklin‘s Penn State coaching staff.
The 52-year-old assistant spent the past three seasons at Arizona State. In 2017, Likens was ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator. The past two seasons, he was the Pac-12 program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
In early December, Likens was part of a purge that saw Herm Edwards fire three assistants on the offensive side of the football.
Likens has been an assistant at four other FBS schools:
- Kansas, 2015-16 (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)
- Cal, 2013-14 (Outside wide receivers coach, passing-game coordinator, assistant head coach)
- Louisiana Tech, 2010-12 (Quarterbacks coach, assistant head coach)
- Temple, 1998-2003 (wide receivers coach)
Likens would be in charge of a positional group that underachieved this past season. From the Herald:
UM’s receiving corps, projected to be a strength at the start of 2019, underwhelmed this past season. The Canes, who finished 6-7, had no receivers ranked among the FBS’s top 200 in receiving yards. Soon-to-be junior tight end Brevin Jordan’s 45 yards-a-game average ranked 197th in receiving yards per game. The Canes were led in receiving by graduate transfer K.J. Osborn, who caught a team-high 50 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns — and is now off to the NFL Draft.
With 38 receptions in 2019, senior Mike Harley will be The U’s leading returning receiver.
You can chalk up yet another win for LSU football. This one, though, won’t help them much moving forward.
In mid-January, LSU football won the 2019 national championship. A week later, LSU football “won” the early-entry phase of the offseason as an FBS-high nine Tiger players declared for the 2020 NFL draft. Then, earlier this month, a total of five LSU football players — tied with Iowa and Penn State for the most — were a part of the Super Bowl rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Friday, the NFL released its list of players who have been invited to attend the 2020 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. And, once again, LSU football “won.”
According to the official list put out by the NFL, 16 former Tigers will be at the combine. That’s the most of any FBS program. By far. Next most? Michigan and Ohio State with 11.
With 10, Alabama and Georgia are the only other schools in double digits.
Utah had the most of any Pac-12 school with nine invitees. Clemson and TCU, with seven apiece, will send the most from the ACC and Big 12, respectively.
As for the Group of Five schools? Below are the leaders from those conferences:
- AAC — Temple (four)
- Conference USA — Charlotte (three)
- MAC — Western Michigan (one)
- Mountain West — Boise State (four)
- Sun Belt — Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana (two)
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine will be held from Feb. 24-March 1 in Indianapolis.
Circling back to LSU, players aren’t the only personnel the reigning national champions are losing.
Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor. Additionally, multiple LSU support staffers have left for other jobs.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has added a few more pieces to his new football program in Oxford. Among the newest additions is former Michigan staff member Devin Bush Sr., who will be the new recruiting director for the Rebels. A team of analysts have also been made official, including Lane’s dad, Monte Kiffin, as a player personnel analyst.
Bush comes to Ole Miss after four years in Ann Arbor as a defensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh. Bush Sr. was a head coach in the state of Florida before Harbaugh brought him to Ann Arbor. Not so coincidentally, Bush Sr. coached his son, Devin Bush Jr., who committed to Michigan instead of his father’s alma mater of Florida State. Mere months after Bush Jr. committed to the Wolverines, Bush Sr. joined his son as a part of the Michigan family. Bush Jr. went on to be the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adding Bush Sr. as a recruiting director is a wise move for Kiffin and the Rebels. Having a recruiting director with NFL experience and high school coaching experience in the state of Florida should make for a strong asset to the program trying to build something in the competitive SEC. Kiffin’s own swag should help as well.
Ole Miss also named John Miller an associate athletics director of football operations. Miller is rejoining the program after briefly leaving the program last spring.
Ole Miss also officially named a handful of analysts to the program, with the highlight being the legendary NFL defensive mind of Monte Kiffin. The elder Kiffin is no stranger to working with Lane, and having him as a defensive analyst is a trusted resource for Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was a part of his son’s football staff at FAU as a defensive assistant. He also was with his son at Tennessee in 2009 as a defensive coordinator and USC from 2010 through 2012 as an assistant head coach. Other analysts named by Ole Miss include Joe Hastings, Davis Merritt, DP Eyman, Alex Garwig, Doug Goodwin, Phil Loadholt, and Michael Nysewander.
The transfer portal has added one quarterback to Utah’s roster this offseason, and now it could be taking one away. Jason Shelley announced he is entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal as he begins to search for a new home.
“After a lot of praying and talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal,” Shelley said in a statement share don his Twitter account. “Thank you coaches for this opportunity to play for the University of Utah these last [three] seasons.”
Shelley’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes two months after former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley announced he will be moving to Utah as a graduate transfer. As a graduate transfer, Bentley will be eligible to play immediately this fall for the Utes, and the expectation is he will be the starter for the defending Pac-12 South Division champions.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Shelley is free to have contact with any college football program interested in recruiting him. Shelley also has the option of pulling his name out of the transfer portal and stay at Utah, but schools are not obligated to hold a player’s scholarship once they enter their name in the transfer portal. If Shelley does transfer to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Shelley played in a total of 18 games for Utah in his first two seasons with 1,205 passing yards and six touchdowns. The highlight of his brief stay in Salt Lake City will be leading Utah to a wild comeback victory against rival BYU in 2018. Down 27-7 in the third quarter, Shelley led Utah to 28 unanswered points, punctuated by a 33-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter of the 35-27 victory.
Florida and Cal have announced a coast-to-coast home-and-home series between the two schools to be played in 2026 and 2027.
Florida will host Cal on Sept. 19, 2026. Cal will host the Gators the following season on Sept. 4, 2027. Florida leads the all-time series, 2-0, with the only previous meetings between the schools being played in 1974 and 1980. The first meeting took place in Gainesville and the second was played in Tampa. The road game at Cal in 2027 will be the first time Florida has played a regular-season game in the state of California since playing at USC in 1983.
The series may have been the byproduct of an open invitation to ADs from power conference programs issued by Florida Athletics Director Scott Strickland in late October, in which it was made clear Florida was looking to schedule some home-and-home matchups. Cal was among the first schools to be reported as a possibility, along with Arizona State. Florida announced a home-and-home arrangement with the Sun Devils in November.
It was reported back in November that a home-and-home series between Florida and Cal was being put together, but it took some time to refine the specifics of the series.
Florida has also announced upcoming home-and-home series with Colorado (2028-2029) and Texas (2030-2031). Another home-and-home series with Utah is also booked for 2022 and 2023. The Gators will also continue facing rival Florida State on an annual basis, giving Florida at least two non-conference games against another power conference opponent beginning in 2022 through at least 2031.