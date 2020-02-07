Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

One Michigan football player has unofficially found a new home. And, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Power Five.

On Instagram New Year’s Day, Stephen Spanellis announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program. Five weeks later, on the same social media site, the offensive lineman indicated that he will be transferring to Vanderbilt.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be starting my next chapter in Nashville this Summer,” Spanellis wrote.

The lineman will move on to the SEC school as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Spanellis came to Michigan football as a three-star 2016 signee. He was rated as the No. 32 offensive guard in the country. The 6-5, 295-pound lineman was also the No. 20 player in the state of Maryland regardless of position.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Spanellis played in 36 games the past three seasons. Most of that action came on special teams. He did, though, make 13 appearances as an offensive lineman in that span.

According to his official U-M bio, Spanellis was a two-time recipient of the Top GPA team award (2017-18).