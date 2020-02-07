Ole Miss adds Devin Bush Sr. as recruiting director, Monte Kiffin as analyst

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has added a few more pieces to his new football program in Oxford. Among the newest additions is former Michigan staff member Devin Bush Sr., who will be the new recruiting director for the Rebels. A team of analysts have also been made official, including Lane’s dad, Monte Kiffin, as a player personnel analyst.

Bush comes to Ole Miss after four years in Ann Arbor as a defensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh. Bush Sr. was a head coach in the state of Florida before Harbaugh brought him to Ann Arbor. Not so coincidentally, Bush Sr. coached his son, Devin Bush Jr., who committed to Michigan instead of his father’s alma mater of Florida State. Mere months after Bush Jr. committed to the Wolverines, Bush Sr. joined his son as a part of the Michigan family. Bush Jr. went on to be the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adding Bush Sr. as a recruiting director is a wise move for Kiffin and the Rebels. Having a recruiting director with NFL experience and high school coaching experience in the state of Florida should make for a strong asset to the program trying to build something in the competitive SEC. Kiffin’s own swag should help as well.

Ole Miss also named John Miller an associate athletics director of football operations. Miller is rejoining the program after briefly leaving the program last spring.

Ole Miss also officially named a handful of analysts to the program, with the highlight being the legendary NFL defensive mind of Monte Kiffin. The elder Kiffin is no stranger to working with Lane, and having him as a defensive analyst is a trusted resource for Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was a part of his son’s football staff at FAU as a defensive assistant. He also was with his son at Tennessee in 2009 as a defensive coordinator and USC from 2010 through 2012 as an assistant head coach. Other analysts named by Ole Miss include Joe Hastings, Davis Merritt, DP Eyman, Alex Garwig, Doug Goodwin, Phil Loadholt, and Michael Nysewander.

