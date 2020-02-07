Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

One Pitt football player has opted to drop down a couple of rungs on the collegiate ladder to continue his playing career.

On National Signign Day Wednesday, Findlay announced Kyle Nunn as part of its 2020 recruiting class. The college in northwestern Ohio plays football at the Division II level. Findlay is also Nunn’s hometown.

Nunn had opted to transfer from the Panthers earlier this offseason.

Nunn joined the Pitt football program as a three-star signee in 2017. He was rated as the No. 35 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

As a true freshman, Nunn took a redshirt. The past two seasons, Nunn, who moved from safety to linebacker prior to the start of the 2018 season, played in 25 games. Most of that action came on special teams. He finished his time with Pitt football being credited with five tackles.

As the Oilers play at the Div. II level, Nunn will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He’ll have another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Pitt football finished off the 2019 campaign at 8-5 in Pat Narduzzi‘s fifth (and not final) season with the ACC school. The Panthers claimed their first bowl win since 2013 as well.