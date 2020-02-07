Pitt football
Getty Images

Pitt LB Kyle Nunn drops down to Div. II to continue career

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 5:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

One Pitt football player has opted to drop down a couple of rungs on the collegiate ladder to continue his playing career.

On National Signign Day Wednesday, Findlay announced Kyle Nunn as part of its 2020 recruiting class. The college in northwestern Ohio plays football at the Division II level. Findlay is also Nunn’s hometown.

Nunn had opted to transfer from the Panthers earlier this offseason.

Nunn joined the Pitt football program as a three-star signee in 2017. He was rated as the No. 35 player regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

As a true freshman, Nunn took a redshirt. The past two seasons, Nunn, who moved from safety to linebacker prior to the start of the 2018 season, played in 25 games. Most of that action came on special teams. He finished his time with Pitt football being credited with five tackles.

As the Oilers play at the Div. II level, Nunn will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He’ll have another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

Pitt football finished off the 2019 campaign at 8-5 in Pat Narduzzi‘s fifth (and not final) season with the ACC school. The Panthers claimed their first bowl win since 2013 as well.

Vanderbilt new home for Michigan transfer Stephen Spanellis

Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 6:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

One Michigan football player has unofficially found a new home.  And, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Power Five.

On Instagram New Year’s Day, Stephen Spanellis announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program.  Five weeks later, on the same social media site, the offensive lineman indicated that he will be transferring to Vanderbilt.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be starting my next chapter in Nashville this Summer,” Spanellis wrote.

The lineman will move on to the SEC school as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Spanellis came to Michigan football as a three-star 2016 signee.  He was rated as the No. 32 offensive guard in the country.  The 6-5, 295-pound lineman was also the No. 20 player in the state of Maryland regardless of position.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Spanellis played in 36 games the past three seasons.  Most of that action came on special teams.  He did, though, make 13 appearances as an offensive lineman in that span.

According to his official U-M bio, Spanellis was a two-time recipient of the Top GPA team award (2017-18).

Syracuse brings in Chip West as CBs coach

Syracuse helmet
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 11:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

For its next assistant coach, Syracuse football turned to an individual with relatively-recent experience in the ACC.

In a press release Thursday, Syracuse football announced the hiring of Chip West as Dino Babers‘ cornerbacks coach. West replaces Kim McCloud, whose contract wasn’t renewed last month.

“Chip is a seasoned coach and a talented recruiter,” the Syracuse football head coach said in a statement. “Our players will benefit from Chip’s experience. I’m excited to welcome Chip and his family to Syracuse.”

From 2010-15, West was the cornerbacks coach at Virginia. Twice during that stretch, West was named as the Recruiter of the Year in the ACC by 247Sports.com. Rivals.com bestowed that title on him once as well.

Last season, West served in the same capacity at Marshall. That was his only year at the Conference USA school.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Syracuse staff,” West said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come to a place with such great tradition, both in football and academics. Coach Babers has been successful at every level and has assembled an experienced staff that I’m excited to work with.”

In addition to those already mentioned, West has served on staffs as an on-field assistant at:

  • Charlotte, 2018 (co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks)
  • Howard, 2017 (co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks)
  • Old Dominion, 2007-09 (defensive backs/assistant head coach)
  • James Madison, 2004-06 (defensive backs)
  • Fordham, 2003 (defensive backs)
  • Colgate, 1999-2002 (wide receivers)

West began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia in 1997-98.

Syracuse football is also expected to introduce Tony White as defensive coordinator at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Nebraska’s new OC will make $200k less than its former one

Nebraska football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 9:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Suffice to say, Nebraska football doesn’t pay nearly as well as their counterparts at Clemson.

Earlier Thursday, it was confirmed that, at $1.6 million this season, Clemson’s Tony Elliott will be tied with Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian as the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football. The new deal, though, will likely make Elliott the solo highest-paid as early next year.

Not long after, Nebraska football announced that it had finalized the contract for new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. The coordinator’s two-year deal calls for Lubick to make $1 million… over the entire length of the contract. That works out to (pulls out calculator, pounds keys in an intellectually-hard manner) $500,000 annually.

That’s $200,000 less than his predecessor, Troy Walters, made during his final season with Nebraska football. That coordinator and the program “mutually agreed to part ways” last month.

Lubick’s salary would’ve been tied for 31st in the Big Ten and 153rd nationally this past season, according to the USA Today coaches salary database. Walters was 18th and 69th, respectively.

In addition to his coordinating duties, Lubick will also serve as the Cornhuskers’ wide receivers coach.

The 48-year-old Lubick was hired by Nebraska football the same day the program parted ways with Walters. In 2016, he was the sole offensive coordinator at Oregon. The next two seasons, he was the co-coordinator at Washington.

The school also announced that the following returning on-field coaches received one-year contract extensions:

  • Sean Beckton (tight ends)
  • Erik Chinander (defensive coordinator)
  • Barrett Ruud (inside linebackers)
  • Tony Tuioti (defensive line)
  • Mario Verduzco (quarterbacks)

Those assistants are now signed through Dec. 31, 2021.

South Carolina confirms signing of five-star DT Jordan Burch

South Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 6, 2020, 9:11 PM EST
2 Comments

When it comes to one South Carolina football commit, our long national nightmare is over.  Or regional one.  Or whatever.

But first, the backstory.

On the first day of the Early Signing Period in December, Jordan Burch verbally committed to playing for the South Carolina football team.  Between then and National Signing Day, however, LSU heavily pursued the five-star recruit.  In late January, Burch and his mother took an unofficial visit to LSU.

South Carolina football, though, got the final in-person look as Burch took an official visit to the Gamecocks this past weekend.  That apparently sealed the deal for the Gamecocks as, Wednesday afternoon, Burch announced that he was sticking to his verbal commitment and signing with South Carolina.

South Carolina football head coach Will Muschamp was even in attendance.  That, however, was because his son, 2020 quarterback Jackson Muschamp, is a high school teammate of Burch’s. The younger Muschamp had confirmed Tuesday that he would be headed to Georgia as a preferred walk-on, and was at the ceremony to formally announce his destination.

The Burch situation, though, wasn’t exactly black and white.  At all.

As of our last posting on this subject Wednesday night, the official South Carolina football Twitter account had not yet announced Burch’s signing.  At a signing day press conference, though, Muschamp, who couldn’t publicly speak on Burch, reminded the media that his program still has a scholarship available and that “we’re going to be fine.”

That proved prescient as, Thursday night, South Carolina confirmed that Burch is signed, sealed and delivered.  For now, at least.

Even with all of the histrionics, this is a significant development for the Gamecocks.

The five-star 2020 recruit was the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.  He’s also the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country.  On 247Sports.com‘s composite, he’s the No. 8 prospect overall in this year’s class.

Burch is the Gamecocks’ highest-rated signee since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.