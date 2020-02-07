Syracuse football
Syracuse officially taps Tony White as next DC

By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 11:22 AM EST
After an unexpected hiccup, Syracuse football has its next boss on the defensive side of the ball.  Again.

Jan. 11, Syracuse football announced that San Diego State’s Zach Arnett had been hired as its new defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks later, however, Arnett left to take the same job at Mississippi State.

Friday, Dino Babers filled that defensive hole yet again as Tony White has been hired as coordinator.  The Arnett fling notwithstanding, White will replace Brian Ward, who was fired after giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss.

“Tony has coached in some elite defenses during his career and we’re happy that he, Angela, Anthony III and Ava are now part of the Syracuse family,” the Syracuse football head coach said in a statement.

For the past two seasons, White was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona State.  He was also the Sun Devils’ defensive passing-game coordinator.

This past season, ASU was 79th nationally in pass efficiency defense at 138.09.  The Pac-12’s leader, Utah, was at 112.89, which also put them 10th in the country.

At 268.2 per game, ASU was eighth in the Pac-12 and 115th at the FBS level in passing yards allowed.

“My family and I are thankful to Coach Babers and [athletic director] John Wildhack for this opportunity,” White said. “To be able to coach at a first-class institution like Syracuse University is a great honor. Coach Babers and his staff have a vision for this program and I’m committed to helping them make it a reality.”

Prior to Arizona State, White was the cornerbacks coach at San Diego State for nine seasons (2009-17).  Prior to that, he was the linebackers coach at New Mexico.

A three-year starter at linebacker at UCLA late last century, White began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2007.

Boise State, Mountain West reportedly settle differences

Boise State
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 9:46 AM EST
If there is to be another round of conference realignment, it doesn’t appear it’ll be Boise State football that’ll trigger it.  Maybe.

Last month, the Mountain West Conference announced a new six-year television deal that would significantly increase the annual revenue for league members.  The only problem?  MWC commissioner Craig Thompson stated around that time that Boise State’s sweetheart arrangement that allowed it to receive broadcast revenue above and beyond what other league members get — originally part of a deal to remain in the conference after briefly going to the Big East during realignment’s heyday — would be coming to an end when this new deal expired.

That was apparently news to Boise State, which subsequently confirmed that the university was “weighing our options to move forward.” One of those options was a legal one as Boise State filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the MWC.

Overnight, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the two sides have kissed and made up.  From the Union-Tribune:

The Mountain West Board of Directors has quietly voted to rescind a decision that would end Boise State’s additional slice of revenue from the conference’s TV contract, several sources told the Union-Tribune.

In exchange, Boise State will drop a legal complaint filed last month against the conference and agree to terms of the new TV contract that begins this summer.

Essentially, the two sides are back to square one.

Thus far, there’s been no official comment from either the university or the conference.

In the agreement that allowed Boise State to return to the MWC after its Big East flirtation, the university was to receive an additional $2 million in conference revenue annually.

After all of those reports emerged last month, a “joint statement” from Boise State and the Mountain West was released.

Last week, Boise State filed a complaint regarding media rights against the Mountain West Conference; however, that action alone does not formally begin a lawsuit. The University and the Mountain West are currently in discussions in hopes of bringing this matter to a resolution without litigation.

Indiana RB Ronnie Walker heads to Ye Olde Transfer Portal

Indiana Hoosiers football
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 9:29 AM EST
The Indiana Hoosiers football program is the latest to see its roster nicked by the portal.  Potentially.

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that Ronnie Walker was making his way into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that, an Indiana Hoosiers football official confirmed that the running back’s name is officially listed in the portal.

Now, the weekly spiel and/or reminder.

Walker placing his name into the database allows other schools to contact him without those other schools receiving permission from IU. The player could also return to the Hoosiers by pulling his name out of the database.

On IU’s side, they can strip Walker of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

A three-star 2018 signee, Walker was rated as the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Virginia.  He was also the No. 19 running back in the country.  Walker was the highest-rated signee in the Hoosiers’ class that year on either side of the ball.

In 22 career games, Walker ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries.  He also caught a dozen passes for another 112 yards and a touchdown.  All 12 of his receptions came in 2019.  He ran for a career-high 141 yards in 2018.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school.  That would leave him with two seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Walker, the second Indiana Hoosiers football player to enter the portal this year, could also move to an FCS school and get immediate eligibility.

DC among three coaching hires announced by Wyoming

Wyoming football
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 8:08 AM EST
On the coaching front, Thursday was quite the busy day for the Wyoming football program.

In a flurry of announcements, the Cowboys confirmed the hirings of three assistants to Craig Bohl‘s coaching staff.  And a new title for a current coach.  Stature-wise, the most noteworthy was Jay Sawvel.

A college coaching veteran of more than a quarter-century, Sawvel will serve as Bohl’s defensive coordinator. Sawvel replaces Jake Dickert, who took the same job at Washington State.

Additionally, Sawvel will coach Cowboy safeties.

“Jay comes from the great coaching tree of Jerry Kill and has a long relationship with Coach Kill,” said the Wyoming football head coach in a statement. “I’ve admired Jay’s work through the years. He’s an outstanding recruiter, a great secondary coach and an experienced coordinator.”

Sawvel has been a coordinator at a pair of Power Five schools.  In 2017-18, he held that title at Wake Forest to go along with coaching cornerbacks.  At Minnesota, he was the coordinator as well as secondary coach in 2016.  During the first five years at the Big Ten school, he was special teams coordinator to go along with corner duties.

Along with Sawvel’s hiring, Marty English was added as defensive ends coach and Benny Boyd as cornerbacks coach.

English should be a very familiar name to Cowboy fans as he was at the school from 2003-11.  The linebackers coach from 2003-08, he added coordinator duties for the last three seasons.

In February of 2012, English left to take the same job at Mountain West rival Colorado State.  He spent six seasons at CSU.  The past two seasons, he was the coordinator at Northern Colorado.

Boyd spent the 2019 season as cornerbacks coach at Eastern Illinois.  This will mark his first job of any kind at the FBS level.

Finally, the program announced that Pete Kaligis has added the title of running-game coordinator for defense.  Kaligis, who will be entering his 12th season with Wyoming football, will continue as defensive tackles coach.

Vanderbilt new home for Michigan transfer Stephen Spanellis

Michigan football
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 6:46 AM EST
One Michigan football player has unofficially found a new home.  And, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the Power Five.

On Instagram New Year’s Day, Stephen Spanellis announced that he had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program.  Five weeks later, on the same social media site, the offensive lineman indicated that he will be transferring to Vanderbilt.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be starting my next chapter in Nashville this Summer,” Spanellis wrote.

The lineman will move on to the SEC school as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Spanellis came to Michigan football as a three-star 2016 signee.  He was rated as the No. 32 offensive guard in the country.  The 6-5, 295-pound lineman was also the No. 20 player in the state of Maryland regardless of position.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Spanellis played in 36 games the past three seasons.  Most of that action came on special teams.  He did, though, make 13 appearances as an offensive lineman in that span.

According to his official U-M bio, Spanellis was a two-time recipient of the Top GPA team award (2017-18).