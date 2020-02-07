Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After an unexpected hiccup, Syracuse football has its next boss on the defensive side of the ball. Again.

Jan. 11, Syracuse football announced that San Diego State’s Zach Arnett had been hired as its new defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks later, however, Arnett left to take the same job at Mississippi State.

Friday, Dino Babers filled that defensive hole yet again as Tony White has been hired as coordinator. The Arnett fling notwithstanding, White will replace Brian Ward, who was fired after giving up 58 points to Boston College in an early-November loss.

“Tony has coached in some elite defenses during his career and we’re happy that he, Angela, Anthony III and Ava are now part of the Syracuse family,” the Syracuse football head coach said in a statement.

For the past two seasons, White was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona State. He was also the Sun Devils’ defensive passing-game coordinator.

This past season, ASU was 79th nationally in pass efficiency defense at 138.09. The Pac-12’s leader, Utah, was at 112.89, which also put them 10th in the country.

At 268.2 per game, ASU was eighth in the Pac-12 and 115th at the FBS level in passing yards allowed.

“My family and I are thankful to Coach Babers and [athletic director] John Wildhack for this opportunity,” White said. “To be able to coach at a first-class institution like Syracuse University is a great honor. Coach Babers and his staff have a vision for this program and I’m committed to helping them make it a reality.”

Prior to Arizona State, White was the cornerbacks coach at San Diego State for nine seasons (2009-17). Prior to that, he was the linebackers coach at New Mexico.

A three-year starter at linebacker at UCLA late last century, White began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2007.