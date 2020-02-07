UConn and Syracuse renew old Big East rivalry with future four-game series

As UConn embarks on life as an independent program, the Huskies have locked up a future four-game series against an old familiar foe to help fill up the schedule. UConn announced a four-game series against Syracuse beginning in 2022 and concluding in 2027. Both teams will get two home games out of the arrangement.

UConn will host Syracuse for the first game in the series on Sept. 10, 2022. Syracuse will host UConn three years later on Sept. 6, 2025, and again on Oct. 3, 2026. Syracuse will visit UConn for the final game in the series on Nov. 6, 2027.

UConn leads the all-time series with the Orange, 6-5. Syracuse owns a three-game winning streak in the series, however, with the most recent meeting going Syracuse’s way in 2018. UConn and Syracuse met annually as members of the Big East from 2004 through 2012. There have been two meetings between the former Big East rivals since Syracuse left for the ACC.

The addition of Syracuse gives UConn a total of nine games for the 2022 season, which leaves the Huskies with three games still be to schedule before fielding a full12-game regular season. UConn will also face power conference opponents Michigan, NC State, and Boston College in 2022. UConn also has more vacancies to fill in 2021. The 2021 schedule currently has just two home games out of seven scheduled games, although two road games are scheduled in relatively close proximity against Army and UMass. UConn also travels to Clemson and UCF in back-to-back weeks in Nov. 2021.

UConn will play its first season as an FBS independent in 2020 since making the jump up to the FBS from the FCS. After four seasons as an FBS independent, UConn joined the Big East in 2004. The Huskies left the American Athletic Conference so its basketball programs could re-join the Big East.

Syracuse now has one more non-conference game to schedule in 2022. The Orange will also play at home against Purdue and Notre Dame that season. ACC schools play eight conference games, leaving the Orange with one vacancy remaining. Syracuse also has one vacancy still in 2025 and three to fill in 2027. Syracuse’s 2026 schedule is now booked.

Follow @KevinOnCFB