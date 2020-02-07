On the coaching front, Thursday was quite the busy day for the Wyoming football program.

In a flurry of announcements, the Cowboys confirmed the hirings of three assistants to Craig Bohl‘s coaching staff. And a new title for a current coach. Stature-wise, the most noteworthy was Jay Sawvel.

A college coaching veteran of more than a quarter-century, Sawvel will serve as Bohl’s defensive coordinator. Sawvel replaces Jake Dickert, who took the same job at Washington State.

Additionally, Sawvel will coach Cowboy safeties.

“Jay comes from the great coaching tree of Jerry Kill and has a long relationship with Coach Kill,” said the Wyoming football head coach in a statement. “I’ve admired Jay’s work through the years. He’s an outstanding recruiter, a great secondary coach and an experienced coordinator.”

Sawvel has been a coordinator at a pair of Power Five schools. In 2017-18, he held that title at Wake Forest to go along with coaching cornerbacks. At Minnesota, he was the coordinator as well as secondary coach in 2016. During the first five years at the Big Ten school, he was special teams coordinator to go along with corner duties.

Along with Sawvel’s hiring, Marty English was added as defensive ends coach and Benny Boyd as cornerbacks coach.

English should be a very familiar name to Cowboy fans as he was at the school from 2003-11. The linebackers coach from 2003-08, he added coordinator duties for the last three seasons.

In February of 2012, English left to take the same job at Mountain West rival Colorado State. He spent six seasons at CSU. The past two seasons, he was the coordinator at Northern Colorado.

Boyd spent the 2019 season as cornerbacks coach at Eastern Illinois. This will mark his first job of any kind at the FBS level.

Finally, the program announced that Pete Kaligis has added the title of running-game coordinator for defense. Kaligis, who will be entering his 12th season with Wyoming football, will continue as defensive tackles coach.