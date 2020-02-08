Notre Dame to hire John McNulty as tight ends coach, per report

Wisconsin freshman cornerback James Williams is retiring from football. The young defensive back announced his decision to medically retire from the game this week with a statement on his Twitter account.

Williams said he has undergone multiple surgeries for a torn meniscus that first occurred during his senior year of high school.

“On September 11, 2018 I tore my meniscus and I being the person I am, and the way I love the game so much I decided to continue to play and finish out my senior season,” Williams explained in a post on his Twitter account, referring to his senior year of high school football before arriving at Wisconsin. “After the season I decided to get surgery and I knew I would miss at least the first couple of games of my college career, but I was okay with that because I won my school a state championship and that was all that mattered at the time.”

Williams went on to say he tore his meniscus for a second time in his first fall camp with the Badgers, which led to a second surgery in August 2018. He will be having a third surgery for his meniscus, which he says will force him to medically retire from playing football.

Williams was a three-star recruit in Wisconsin’s Class of 2019. Williams will retire without ever playing a down for the Badgers.

Gonna miss it so much 😩❤️

