Notre Dame to hire John McNulty as tight ends coach, per report

Notre Dame appears to be filling a vacancy on its coaching staff. John McNulty, an analyst at Penn State, will be the next tight ends coach for the Fighting Irish, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Feldman reported the move on Twitter.
SOURCE: Former Rutgers OC John McNulty, an analyst at #PennState, is expected to become the new tight ends coach at #NotreDame. He has coached in the NFL for the Cowboys, Cardinals, Chargers, Jags & Bucs.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2020
As noted by Feldman, McNulty is a former offensive coordinator for Rutgers. McNulty spent one season at Penn State working as an analyst for James Franklin. As is typically the case for analysts, the gig was a short-term situation between on-field staff position opportunities. McNulty replaced Jerry Kill as an offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2018 and joined the Penn State staff last season.
McNulty has made many stops in his coaching career, including stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and the Chargers. The Penn State alum started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1991.