Wisconsin cornerback announces medical retirement

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
Wisconsin freshman cornerback James Williams is retiring from football. The young defensive back announced his decision to medically retire from the game this week with a statement on his Twitter account.

Williams said he has undergone multiple surgeries for a torn meniscus that first occurred during his senior year of high school.

“On September 11, 2018 I tore my meniscus and I being the person I am, and the way I love the game so much I decided to continue to play and finish out my senior season,” Williams explained in a post on his Twitter account, referring to his senior year of high school football before arriving at Wisconsin. “After the season I decided to get surgery and I knew I would miss at least the first couple of games of my college career, but I was okay with that because I won my school a state championship and that was all that mattered at the time.”

Williams went on to say he tore his meniscus for a second time in his first fall camp with the Badgers, which led to a second surgery in August 2018. He will be having a third surgery for his meniscus, which he says will force him to medically retire from playing football.

Williams was a three-star recruit in Wisconsin’s Class of 2019. Williams will retire without ever playing a down for the Badgers.

Notre Dame to hire John McNulty as tight ends coach, per report

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2020, 3:17 PM EST
Notre Dame appears to be filling a vacancy on its coaching staff. John McNulty, an analyst at Penn State, will be the next tight ends coach for the Fighting Irish, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Feldman reported the move on Twitter.

As noted by Feldman, McNulty is a former offensive coordinator for Rutgers. McNulty spent one season at Penn State working as an analyst for James Franklin. As is typically the case for analysts, the gig was a short-term situation between on-field staff position opportunities. McNulty replaced Jerry Kill as an offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2018 and joined the Penn State staff last season.

McNulty has made many stops in his coaching career, including stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and the Chargers. The Penn State alum started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1991.

Report: Ex-ASU kicker flips grad transfer from Mississippi St to Louisiana

By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2020, 12:41 PM EST
It is not exactly a common occurrence to see a Sun Belt team flip a commitment away from an SEC school, but Louisiana managed to pull it off. Kicker Brandon Ruiz has signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns despite previously committing to Mississippi State.

According to a report from AZ Central, Ruiz submitted his paperwork to Louisiana this week instead of Mississippi State. It is worth noting Ruiz currently appears on the Mississippi State football program’s website as a Bulldog, and Louisiana has not officially announced the addition of Ruiz. Mississippi State has had a coaching change since Ruiz and the majority of the Class of 2020 committed to the program in December 2019. Joe Moorhead was fired after Mississippi State’s bowl game in January, and former Washington State head coach Mike Leach was hired to lead the program.

Ruiz is a graduate transfer from Arizona State. Ruiz entered the transfer portal in early October 2019, confirming he will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility still at his disposal. Ruiz did not play for the Sun Devils in 2019 due to injury.

Ruiz has converted 37 of 49 career field goal attempts and 94 of 95 extra-point attempts.

Cincinnati RBs coach Doug Phillips named as Bo Pelini’s replacement at Youngstown State

Bo Pelini
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2020, 9:23 AM EST
Bo Pelini has officially been replaced.

Late last month, Bo Pelini stepped down as the head coach at Youngstown State after five seasons to become the defensive coordinator at LSU.  Two weeks later, the FCS program confirmed that Doug Phillips has been named as the replacement for Bo Pelini.

The hiring of Phillips is a homecoming of sorts as he was a graduate assistant at YSU in 1991-92. The Penguins head coach at the time?  Jim Tressel, the former Ohio State head coach who is now YSU’s president.

“It is a tremendous honor to return to Youngstown State as the Head Football Coach,” Phillips said. “I have such great memories of my time at YSU. I would like to thank Athletic Director Ron Strollo and President Jim Tressel for this outstanding opportunity. I’ve been fortunate to work at great places to prepare me for this position. We’re going to play with fire and proudly represent our great university and community on and off the field. Go Penguins!”

Phillips spent the past three seasons at Cincinnati.  The first season he was special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.  The last two seasons, he was running backs coach.

From 2007-08, Phillips was the defensive ends coach at Bowling Green.

In between the stints at Bowling Green and Cincinnati?  From YSU’s release:

Phillips was a high school administrator from 2008-15, serving as a principal and superintendent, most recently as the superintendent at West Branch Local Schools in Beloit, Ohio. Phillips was also an assistant principal and principal for the Dickson County school district in Dickson, Tenn., and principal at Dalton Local Schools (outside of Canton, Ohio) from 2009-12.

Miami confirms ex-Arizona State OC Rob Likens as WRs coach

Miami Hurricanes football
By John TaylorFeb 7, 2020, 10:30 PM EST
The lone hole on Manny Diaz‘s Miami Hurricanes football coaching staff has been filled.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rob Likens was set to join The U as an assistant.  Friday, the ‘Canes confirmed that Likens has been hired as wide receivers coach.

“We are excited to welcome Rob and his family to Coral Gables,” the Miami Hurricanes football head coach said in a statement. “Rob has extensive experience with fast-paced, high-octane offenses and he can serve as a great teacher and motivator to the young men in our receivers room.”

In his new position, Likens replaces Taylor Stubblefield.  Nearly three weeks ago, Stubblefield left to take the same job on James Franklin‘s Penn State coaching staff.

The 52-year-old assistant spent the past three seasons at Arizona State.  In 2017, Likens was ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator.  The past two seasons, he was the Pac-12 program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In early December, Likens was part of a purge that saw Herm Edwards fire three assistants on the offensive side of the football.

Likens has been an assistant at four other FBS schools:

  • Kansas, 2015-16 (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach)
  • Cal, 2013-14 (Outside wide receivers coach, passing-game coordinator, assistant head coach)
  • Louisiana Tech, 2010-12 (Quarterbacks coach, assistant head coach)
  • Temple, 1998-2003 (wide receivers coach)

Likens would be in charge of a positional group that underachieved this past season.  From the Herald:

UM’s receiving corps, projected to be a strength at the start of 2019, underwhelmed this past season. The Canes, who finished 6-7, had no receivers ranked among the FBS’s top 200 in receiving yards. Soon-to-be junior tight end Brevin Jordan’s 45 yards-a-game average ranked 197th in receiving yards per game. The Canes were led in receiving by graduate transfer K.J. Osborn, who caught a team-high 50 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns — and is now off to the NFL Draft.

With 38 receptions in 2019, senior Mike Harley will be The U’s leading returning receiver.