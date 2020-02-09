North Texas WR Rico Bussey catches transfer portal fever

Sound the sirens, because yet another talented individual has been added to the NCAA transfer portal database. North Texas wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. has reportedly been added to the transfer portal as he begins the process of checking out his options.
Bussey Jr. will be a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility for the 2020 season. The upcoming season will also be his final year of college football. Bussey Jr. played each of the past four seasons, although he played in just two games in 2019 due to a season-ending torn ACL injury suffered early in the year. In 2018, Bussey Jr. caught 68 passes for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Mean Green. In the previous season, in 2017, Bussey caught 47 passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns.
By entering the transfer portal, Bussy Jr. is eligible to have contact with any other college football program reaching out to recruit him. Bussey Jr. may also withdraw his name form the transfer portal at any time if he chooses to remain at North Texas, but North Texas is no longer obligated to hold a scholarship for him. The majority of players who enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to a new program.
SMU is adding a defensive lineman form the Pac-12 to its program. Stanford defensive lineman Mike Williams announced on Twitter he is heading closer to home to play for SMU this fall.
As a graduate transfer, Williams will be eligible to play this fall for the Mustangs. As such, he will immediately add some depth to the SMU defensive front. Williams is from Fort Worth, so getting a chance to come play closer to home may have been enticing for his final year of eligibility. He should be expected to compete for some meaningful playing time right away once he arrives at SMU.
SMU had three seniors on the defensive line last season, so the position is a key area of concern beginning this spring. Williams was a starter for the Cardinal last season. Williams recorded 24 tackles with six tackles for a loss and one sack for Stanford in 2019.
The first weekend of the new XFL is still ongoing, but there are already two ideas that the powers that be in college football should strongly consider embracing from the new league. The first is open transparency in the instant replay process. The second is the new kickoff rule.
In a world where kickoff rules continue to be monitored and adjusted with the idea of player safety in mind, college football rules experts should be keeping track of the new idea implemented by the XFL. Traditionally, special teams units from both teams will be in motion the instant the kicker kicks the football down the field. This leads to violent collisions that have been a focal point for years. The XFL does things differently by lining up every player on the field except the kicker and the kick returner a mere five yards apart from each other. Those players stand in place until the kick returner fields the football, and then the action begins.
Having this setup for the kickoff still allows the anticipation of the kick return to build but also limits the risk to the player with less room to build up momentum for a massive hit on an opposing player. Granted, it has been just one weekend of XFL football, but the kickoff rule seems to be pretty well received by those who have been watching.
But what about that open transparency?
College football fans from all conferences know the integrity of the officiating of the game is under a constant microscope. No fanbase is exempt from feeling slighted by an official ruling at some point during the season regardless of whether or not a call was actually blown. Perhaps the most frustrating part of the officiating of the game comes with the instant replay process, where fans in the stadium and those sitting at home are left wondering just what the official in the review booth is looking at. Each conference has had its moments that have needed addressing after the fact. This is an area the XFL has taken head-on by inviting viewers into the line of communication between the head official on the field and the official up in the replay booth.
Even if the replay booth gets a call wrong, at least now everybody will know what the line of thinking was on the call. That leads to more accountability for the officials and improves the integrity of the officiating of the game regardless of the decisions being made. This was an idea that was introduced by the Alliance of American Football (AAF) last year before the league was forced to shut down in the middle of the season. That league may have failed, but it did have the instant replay access in its favor. The XFL has continued that idea and hopefully, it will make its way to college football and the NFL soon enough.
TV partners and conferences can make this happen, and it will be well received and appreciated by fans. Forget about the rules expert weighing in from the studio. Give viewers access to hearing the process unfold as the priority, and then go to the rules expert for further examination if necessary.
Have you seen any of the XFL this weekend? Are there any other rules or ideas you would like to see adopted by college football? Or do you think college football should punt on both of these ideas highlighted in this post?
Michigan State is currently undergoing a search for its next head coach, which has naturally led College Football Twitter to tracking every flight possible into and out of East Lansing, Michigan. On Sunday, the plane trackers and super sleuths followed the updates and whatever images could be uncovered of Michigan State Athletics Director Bill Beekman as he flew to and home from Cincinnati. The speculation is Michigan State is locking in on Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell was set to interview with the Michigan State AD about the vacancy.
But images of Beekman returning to East Lansing suggest landing Fickell is not exactly imminent. Beekman’s plane returned home but Fickell was nowhere to be seen, unless he was just hiding in the overhead storage compartment.
If Michigan State did manage to get Fickell to agree to a contract, it would be pretty likely the Cincinnati coach would have been on the flight back to East Lansing. Of course, this is nothing but pure speculation and there is still a possibility Fickell will be the next head coach of the Spartans. So stay tuned.
On Saturday, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker took his name out of consideration for the job. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell (HERE) and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi (HERE) have done the same as well. Fickell has long been considered one of the betting favorites to land the job.
Mark Dantonio resigned as head coach at Michigan State last week after 13 seasons as the head coach of the Spartans.
South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown will reportedly be heading to the NFL to take a position with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
As noted by Feldman, Brown would get a chance to coach fellow Georgia Bulldog alum Todd Gurley, the franchise running back for the Rams. That’s not a bad position for any running backs coach to be in at the next level. Brown would be leaving South Carolina after just one season.
Brown is not the only South Carolina assistant heading to the NFL. Bryan McClendon is also moving on to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will be a wide receivers coach. McClendon was promoted to offensive coordinator at South Carolina in 2018 but had play-calling duties stripped at the end of the 2019 season, one of many offensive staff shakeups by head coach Will Muschamp.
Joining McClendon in the state of Pennsylvania will be defensive line coach John Scott, who was officially added to the staff at Penn State this weekend. Penn State was also looking to fill the vacancy Scott will fill after the departure of defensive line coach Sean Spencer to the NFL with the New York Giants.