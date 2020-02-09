Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Pair of South Carolina assistants leaving for NFL jobs

By Kevin McGuireFeb 9, 2020, 12:45 PM EST
South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown will reportedly be heading to the NFL to take a position with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

As noted by Feldman, Brown would get a chance to coach fellow Georgia Bulldog alum Todd Gurley, the franchise running back for the Rams. That’s not a bad position for any running backs coach to be in at the next level. Brown would be leaving South Carolina after just one season.

Brown is not the only South Carolina assistant heading to the NFL. Bryan McClendon is also moving on to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will be a wide receivers coach. McClendon was promoted to offensive coordinator at South Carolina in 2018 but had play-calling duties stripped at the end of the 2019 season, one of many offensive staff shakeups by head coach Will Muschamp.

Joining McClendon in the state of Pennsylvania will be defensive line coach John Scott, who was officially added to the staff at Penn State this weekend. Penn State was also looking to fill the vacancy Scott will fill after the departure of defensive line coach Sean Spencer to the NFL with the New York Giants.

South Carolina’s John Scott Jr. named DL coach at Penn State

Penn State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 9, 2020, 8:42 AM EST
James Franklin‘s Penn State football coaching staff is whole once again.

Late last month, defensive line coach Sean Spencer left the Penn State football program to take a job with the NFL’s New York Giants.  While it was thought that Elijah Robinson, a former Penn State football player, would leave Texas A&M to fill the opening, the assistant ultimately opted to remain in College Station.

Saturday, though, Franklin stuck a hiring.  According to a press release from the program, John Scott Jr. has been hired as the Nittany Lions’ line coach on the defensive side of the football.

Scott spent the 2019 season in the same job at South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome John, Blakely, John III and Juliette to our Penn State family,” the Penn State football head coach said in a statement. “We believe John will continue to build on the defensive line success we’ve fostered since our arrival at Penn State. He has an impressive coaching resume with experience in the NFL, Big 12 and SEC. John’s diverse accomplishments separated him from the rest of the candidates throughout the hiring process. In addition, his long-standing relationship with Brent Pry at Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and Western Carolina ensures he’ll hit the ground running as we enter spring ball. His attention to techniques, fundamentals and the appropriate mentality needed to guarantee we continue to compete at the highest levels of college football. We’re also excited to welcome his wife, Blakely, back to Penn State where she served on the ICA Mental Task Force in 2012.”

Prior to the SEC USC, Scott was the defensive tackles coach at Arkansas.  Scott was also the defensive line coach at two other FBS stops — Texas Tech (2013-14) and Georgia Southern (2010-12).

“I am very thankful for the opportunity Coach Franklin has given me,” Scott Jr. said. “Coach Franklin is a tremendous leader who has the program on the rise and I’m excited be a part of it. I can’t wait to work with Coach [Brent] Pry and the defensive staff. I have known Coach Pry for more than 20 years as a player, graduate assistant and position coach, and he has definitely had an impact on my career. I can’t wait to get rolling with the defensive line and continue to build on the tradition they have established.”

Luke Fickell will reportedly interview for Michigan State job

Michigan State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 8, 2020, 9:26 PM EST
It’s been quite the past few days on the Michigan State football front.

Last Tuesday, Mark Dantonio set the college football world ablaze by announcing that he is stepping down after 13 seasons as the Michigan State football head coach.  In the ensuing days…

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell reportedly turned down overtures.  So did Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi.  Emphatically and awesomely.  San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who began his coaching career at Michigan State football, declined the opportunity to interveiw for the job last week.  Saturday, Colorado’s Mel Tucker removed himself from consideration as well.

While interim Michigan State football head coach Mike Tressel is the wagering favorite, Luke Fickell has been connected to the opening since Dantonio stepped down.  And has been connected as the favorite of those who will need to sign off on Dantonio’s replacement.  The Cincinnati head coach stated last Wednesday that he has not spoken to anyone connected to the Michigan State football program.

According to a Detroit Free Press report Saturday afternoon, though, and citing multiple sources with knowledge of the search, that is expected to change as Fickell will meet with MSU’s search committee to discuss the opening.  A timeframe for the meeting wasn’t detailed.

The Free Press also reported that Tucker would be meeting with the committee.  Around that same time, Tucker issued his statement of commitment to the Buffs on Twitter.

Fickell just completed his third season as the Bearcats’ boss.  After a 4-8 first season, UC won 11 games each of the past two seasons.  It’s just the second time in school history they’ve won 11-plus games in back-to-back seasons.

Both Fickell and Dantonio were on the Ohio State coaching staff in 2002-03, before Dantonio, oddly enough, left to become the head coach at Cincinnati.  Speculation is, Dantonio wants either Fickell or the nephew of former OSU head coach Jim Tressel to replace him.

Should Fickell ultimately leave the AAC program, his contract calls for a $2 million buyout.

And if Fickell rebuffs the overtures?  FootballScoop.com reports that Pat Shurmur or Butch Jones could be in play in East Lansing.

Where will Temple play football in 2020?

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
Temple football has a home football schedule all lined up for the 2020 season, but where the Owls will play those games is, for the moment, unconfirmed. That question may be answered in the near future, as Temple Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft teased.

Temple has been playing home games in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia since the stadium opened. The contract between Temple and the Philadelphia Eagles expired in 2017, but it was extended to keep the doors and field open for the Owls in 2018 and 2019. During that time, Temple has discussed alternatives that include constructing an on-campus stadium, but plans for such a stadium have been a controversial debating point in the Philadelphia community. Now, with the 2020 season a mere 29 Saturdays away, an on-campus stadium is completely out of the picture for the Owls.

Temple’s official football website does not currently list a home venue on it schedule page, suggesting the school has been trying to confirm its home details.

A return to The Linc is likely the most predictable outcome, but there are other options for a short-term solution. Temple could play games in historic Franklin Field, home to the Ivy League’s Penn Quakers. Temple has previously played home football games in Franklin Field. It may be a historic venue, but state-of-the-art it is not. Talen Energy Stadium, home to the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, has hosted college football before (for a Villanova vs. Delaware game), but that would likely be far down the list of scenarios Temple would want to consider. If traveling down Broad Street form Temple’s campus to The Linc was a concern, making a trip to the next county over would be even less ideal.

Temple had been paying the Eagles $1 million per year to rent Lincoln Financial Field for its home games. According to multiple reports, the Eagles sought to raise that rent to $2 million, which is extraordinarily high compared to other rent prices NFL teams change college football programs for similar arrangements.

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker removes himself from consideration at Michigan State

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 8, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
Michigan State can remove one more coach from its list of potential candidates to be the next head coach of the Spartans. Colorado head coach Mel Tucker issued a statement confirming his commitment to the Buffs. Tucker issued his statement on Twitter.

“While I am flattered to be considered for the head coaching job at Michigan State, I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the build of our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters,” Tucker said.

Colorado Athletics Director Rick George also weighed in on his coach’s commitment to the program.

“Mel has turned heads here with the culture he’s quickly building and recruiting success he’s had, so it’s only natural that programs looking for a coach are going to be taking note,” George said in a released statement. “I know he’s committed to the Buffs all the way and we’re committed to supporting the vision he has for our program and winning championships. I’ve said plenty of times that we couldn’t be more excited that Mel is our head coach.”

Tucker made his head coaching debut with Colorado last season after three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia. Tucker does have Big Ten roots, of course. He played defensive back at Wisconsin from 1990 through 1994 and got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997. Nick Saban was Michigan State’s head coach at the time.

Colorado went 5-7 in its first season under Tucker.

Other coaches to take their name out of the mix for the Michigan State vacancy have included Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi (HERE) and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell (HERE). Mark Dantonio stepped down as head coach of the Michigan State program after 13 seasons earlier this week.