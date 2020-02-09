Pair of South Carolina assistants leaving for NFL jobs

James Franklin‘s Penn State football coaching staff is whole once again.

Late last month, defensive line coach Sean Spencer left the Penn State football program to take a job with the NFL’s New York Giants. While it was thought that Elijah Robinson, a former Penn State football player, would leave Texas A&M to fill the opening, the assistant ultimately opted to remain in College Station.

Saturday, though, Franklin stuck a hiring. According to a press release from the program, John Scott Jr. has been hired as the Nittany Lions’ line coach on the defensive side of the football.

Scott spent the 2019 season in the same job at South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome John, Blakely, John III and Juliette to our Penn State family,” the Penn State football head coach said in a statement. “We believe John will continue to build on the defensive line success we’ve fostered since our arrival at Penn State. He has an impressive coaching resume with experience in the NFL, Big 12 and SEC. John’s diverse accomplishments separated him from the rest of the candidates throughout the hiring process. In addition, his long-standing relationship with Brent Pry at Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette and Western Carolina ensures he’ll hit the ground running as we enter spring ball. His attention to techniques, fundamentals and the appropriate mentality needed to guarantee we continue to compete at the highest levels of college football. We’re also excited to welcome his wife, Blakely, back to Penn State where she served on the ICA Mental Task Force in 2012.”

Prior to the SEC USC, Scott was the defensive tackles coach at Arkansas. Scott was also the defensive line coach at two other FBS stops — Texas Tech (2013-14) and Georgia Southern (2010-12).

“I am very thankful for the opportunity Coach Franklin has given me,” Scott Jr. said. “Coach Franklin is a tremendous leader who has the program on the rise and I’m excited be a part of it. I can’t wait to work with Coach [Brent] Pry and the defensive staff. I have known Coach Pry for more than 20 years as a player, graduate assistant and position coach, and he has definitely had an impact on my career. I can’t wait to get rolling with the defensive line and continue to build on the tradition they have established.”