Pair of South Carolina assistants leaving for NFL jobs

South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown will reportedly be heading to the NFL to take a position with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
As noted by Feldman, Brown would get a chance to coach fellow Georgia Bulldog alum Todd Gurley, the franchise running back for the Rams. That’s not a bad position for any running backs coach to be in at the next level. Brown would be leaving South Carolina after just one season.
Brown is not the only South Carolina assistant heading to the NFL. Bryan McClendon is also moving on to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will be a wide receivers coach. McClendon was promoted to offensive coordinator at South Carolina in 2018 but had play-calling duties stripped at the end of the 2019 season, one of many offensive staff shakeups by head coach Will Muschamp.
Joining McClendon in the state of Pennsylvania will be defensive line coach John Scott, who was officially added to the staff at Penn State this weekend. Penn State was also looking to fill the vacancy Scott will fill after the departure of defensive line coach Sean Spencer to the NFL with the New York Giants.